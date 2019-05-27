Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Rumor: Coby White has top-six promise in draft

By Dan FeldmanMay 27, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
Vanderbilt’s Darius Garland was rumored to get promised he’ll get drafted by a certain team.

He might not be the only point guard with a high-lottery promise.

North Carolina’s Coby White has also generated plenty of speculation.

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune:

After meeting the media and interviewing with select teams, White left the combine with widespread speculation that he, too, has received a draft promise. Two league executives who spoke with the Tribune believe White’s promise is from a team that picks before the Bulls.

The Bulls have the No. 7 pick, so reviewing the six teams picking higher:

1. Pelicans

Zion Williamson is the obvious pick.

2. Grizzlies

They’re reportedly set on Ja Morant.

3. Knicks

This seems too high, with R.J. Barrett the consensus No. 3 prospect. I’d be open to picking White ahead of Barrett, but I definitely wouldn’t promise to do so this early in the process.

4. Lakers

The draft opens way up at this point. Count White among the viable prospects. But with Lonzo Ball already in Los Angeles, would the Lakers really lock into White this early?

5. Cavaliers

The Cavs already have Collin Sexton, who shouldn’t preclude them from drafting another point guard. But he probably does. He should at least make Cleveland less likely to promise White.

6. Suns

The Suns reportedly didn’t promise Garland. That makes them a prime suspect for the White promise. Phoenix badly needs a point guard.

One more theory: The Bulls promised White, and – especially with this report coming from Chicago – this is a smokescreen. They definitely could use another point guard.

Watch LeBron James get pushed in 3-point contest by 14-year-old (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 27, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Think LeBron didn’t take this 3-point contest seriously?

Check out the look he shot 14-year-old Gabe Cupps afterward.

LeBron:

Kawhi Leonard’s Uncle Dennis talks leaving Spurs, playoff run, but not future plans

By Kurt HelinMay 27, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
If you’re hoping for insight into what Kawhi Leonard will do this summer, you’re going to be disappointed.

When it comes to the future, Dennis Robertson — known by most as “Uncle Dennis,” Leonard’s “business strategist” and career advisor — is just as forthcoming as Leonard himself. Which is to say, not at all. Uncle Dennis has long been rumored to be the guy pushing Leonard toward Los Angeles (for marketing reasons), but pushing Leonard around off the court is about as easy as pushing him around on it. Doesn’t really work. Leonard is going to get to his spot, wherever that is.

However, in a rare interview, Robertson does tell Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports Leonard’s perspective on why it was time to leave San Antonio and the Spurs. It all ties back to dealing with the quadriceps tendinopathy that sidelined him most of the previous season (and led to a lot of “load management” days this regular season).

“I think it just became a lack of trust,” Robertson told Yahoo Sports. “They didn’t believe Kawhi couldn’t play and that caused a lack of trust in us and then us not believing in them. Any time a player says he’s not capable of playing, you should believe him. Why would Kawhi just stop playing all of a sudden? He’s a competitor. Sometimes you get these team doctors telling you what you can and cannot do, and Kawhi was just in too much pain to get out there. This was a serious issue. They didn’t believe him, and after that, the relationship couldn’t recover and we decided we had to move on.”

Was the miscommunication that severe? Did Robertson and others around Leonard use this to drive a wedge in there and help get him out of San Antonio? Those answers will always be a matter of perspective.

Robertson said the initial disappointment on their end about being traded to Toronto was not about the city or the team so much as not getting to go home to Los Angeles as he had hoped. However, Robertson spoke highly of Toronto and said that Leonard was trying to live in the moment, enjoy the finals, and show everyone just how great a player he is and how much he has worked on his craft and game to get here. This is the Finals, this is where Leonard wants to be.

Will making the Finals keep Leonard in Toronto? Robertson isn’t touching that one. As for the future, here is the vague, cliche-filled response everyone should have expected from a member of Leonard’s inner circle.

“I can’t get into other free agents and other teams, but for Kawhi, he’s going to take it one day and one game at a time,” Robertson told Yahoo Sports. “We have a championship opportunity in front of us. We’re not thinking about free agency; it’s the Warriors [right now]. Once we get through the season, we’ll turn our attention to free agency. But we’re just having fun right now. This has been a great year.”

We all know there is zero chance that future plans have not been discussed by Leonard and his inner circle, but they are not about to leak anything either way.

Rumors will fly around as rumors do this summer, but we’re not really going to know what Leonard thinks until it is announced. Sources around the league have said this seems to be a two-team race, either he stays with the Raptors or comes to Los Angeles with the Clippers. Other teams will make a run but seem to have little shot at getting in the conversations.

What he decides will have ripple effects across the league. Leave Toronto and the Raptors will likely try to trade Kyle Lowry and other older stars, starting a rebuilding process. Choose Toronto and the Clippers become bigger players in the rest of free agency and could get in on trade talks for names like Anthony Davis and Bradley Beal (if he becomes available).

For now, we should just enjoy watching Leonard play basketball. He is going to make life difficult for the Warriors.

Gabrielle Union says Dwyane Wade thought gallon of milk cost $20 (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoMay 27, 2019, 7:55 AM EDT
Dwyane Wade retired from the NBA this past season after going on a little farewell tour. Now he is trying to adjust to life after basketball, and he’s on a bit of a PR tear. We’ve already heard from Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, quite a bit.

Now it appears that Wade must fully integrate back into life without the NBA, and it’s been some time since he last had to take care of some regular everyday things. According to Union, Wade has been out of “regular” life so long that he doesn’t know what an Old Navy is, or that a gallon of milk doesn’t cost $20.

Via James Corden:

I’m not sure if I necessarily believe this. Wade has had offseasons to be a normal human being over the course of his career. It’s not like he gets locked into an empty gym each summer and only stumbles out every September for training camp. Then again, the amount of shopping he’s done at fast fashion retailers is probably low. Wade also likely hasn’t gone food shopping for himself in at least a decade.

Still, I don’t believe that Wade is spending his retirement just wandering around Suburbia amazed at how many places just sell khaki shorts. It’s a great scene to think of, though. There you are at a Kroger just trying to get some half-and-half but blocking you is Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat legend and future Hall of Famer, standing in front of the dairy section like “Huh! A whole gallon for only $2.19? This is wild. I’ve missed so much.”

I don’t know what Wade and Union are trying to sell now that the former is retired from basketball, but if I never have to hear that “Pep Rally” song from that Gatorade commercial ever again, I will buy whatever it is.

I think Wade knows that khaki shorts exist and that a gallon of milk doesn’t cost $20. He’s not Lucille Bluth and he’s not Bill Gates.

Reports: Nick Nurse to become Canadian national team head coach

By Dane DelgadoMay 27, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT
Nick Nurse got the Toronto Raptors to their first ever NBA Finals appearance. The Raptors beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night. Already a budding Legend in Canada, it appears that Nurse is going to increase his sway in Ontario.

According to multiple reports, Nurse will become the head coach of the Canadian men’s national basketball team. He will also hold executive duties for that organization.

And the kicker? Nurse will also apparently have more involvement and interaction with Drake’s brand OVO.

Via Twitter:

Everything is coming up roses for Nurse. If he can eat some tape and figure out a way to slow down the Warriors the way he did with Antetokounmpo, he might just be able to give the two-time defending champions a run for their money.