Presumptive No. 2 pick Ja Morant signs shoe deal with Nike

Zion Williamson is going to sign the largest, or maybe second largest (behind LeBron James) rookie shoe deal in NBA history. The Duke star has to still pick an agent (there are a few groups in the running, but the buzz is that decision comes soon) but when he does the next step will be a staggering shoe deal.
Ja Morant isn’t going to make that kind of money, but he is going to be cashing checks from Nike. Morant announced he signed with the company via an Instagram post.
This is a multi-year, multiple millions of dollars deal, reports Nick de Paula of ESPN. Morant wore Nike’s in college at Murray State, putting on pairs of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving signature shoes at different times.
Morant is incredibly athletic and has the potential to grow into an All-Star level point guard in the league, but he’s going to have to get a lot stronger, his jumper needs to be more consistent, and will need to improve his conditioning so he can start putting in effort on the defensive end. Morant is good, but he’s got work to do to thrive at the next level.
If he can live up to that potential, Nike will pay him a lot more money in future contracts. For now though, he is doing just fine.