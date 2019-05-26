Watch Raptors fans celebrate Finals berth in streets of Toronto (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Toronto Raptors are headed to their first NBA Finals in franchise history. Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in Game 6 to send them home and push Toronto into the final series of the year against the Golden State Warriors.

Raptors fans, who have been perennially disappointed by teams who were just good enough, naturally found themselves celebrating in the streets of Ontario. Videos of cars honking and people walking through the avenues surfaced on social media, with the whole thing looking like a big party.

Via Twitter:

@Raptors fans!! It took 24 years to be able to say this to you but you ALL deserve this!!! WE ARE GOING TO THE #NBAFINALS #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/s70TuooNfH — The Raptor (@the_raptor) May 26, 2019

People really shooting fireworks from their cars in downtown Toronto #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/yA9Aubyb8L — Emily DiRenzo (@edirenzo) May 26, 2019

DOWNTOWN TORONTO IS CRAAAAZY RN 🔥🔥🔥🔥🎉🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/0rsXisVpap — Roxy Lovee, ✯ (@villyroxx) May 26, 2019

Downtown Toronto was electric last night #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/QcKpS9pQFI — Zach Lamothe (@zachdlamothe) May 26, 2019

DOWNTOWN TORONTO CELEBRATING pic.twitter.com/PdUaZvIo34 — Margaret Pereira (@margpereira) May 26, 2019

Traffic at a standstill in downtown Toronto. People are going bananas. Fans have stopped vehicles moving. This is Blue Jay Way between King and Front Street. Cars honking, strangers hugging, chants of 'Let's Go Raptors,' and, well, pandemonium… pic.twitter.com/7FSEiBIXiS — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) May 26, 2019

The Raptors aren’t the most talented team in the Eastern Conference, but they did have the best player in the entire playoffs this season in Leonard. Coach Nick Nurse figured out a way to stop the Bucks by collapsing on Antetokounmpo, and Milwaukee’s shooters went cold at just the wrong time. The rest of the Raptors bench finally gave Leonard some support, and Toronto was able to mount a comeback in the series to push themselves into the NBA finals.

For that, both Toronto and the Raptors fans deserve to be overjoyed with what’s happening right now.

Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals will be on Thursday at 6 p.m. PST in Toronto.