Drake gave Nick Nurse another shoulder rub (VIDEO)

People are already getting tired of Drake being a prominent figure in the storyline of the Toronto Raptors. They will have to just deal with it for now as Toronto is headed to the 2019 NBA Finals after beating the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night.

That said, Drake is actually an ambassador for the Raptors. Some folks seem to forget that.

There was a dust-up during the Eastern Conference Finals about Drake having given Raptors coach Nick Nurse a shoulder rub during Game 4. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer thought that fans shouldn’t be interacting with members of the coaching staff or players, but the Raptors didn’t seem to think it was that big a deal.

After the Raptors won on Saturday, Drake embraced Nurse yet again, playing off of the initial kerfuffle.

Via Twitter:

DRAKE GIVES NICK NURSE ANOTHER SHOULDER RUB EXCEPT NOW THE RAPTORS ARE GOING TO THE NBA FINALS pic.twitter.com/yQqSWdusrB — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) May 26, 2019

Get ready to see more Drake than you’ve ever wanted.