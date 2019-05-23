Suns’ Richaun Holmes facing marijuana charge

Josh Jackson was charged with felony escape, reportedly for running away while handcuffed after repeatedly trying to enter the VIP area of a music festival without a pass.
Now, another Suns player is facing a criminal charge in South Florida.
David Ovalle of the Miami Herald:
Phoenix Suns backup center Richaun Holmes was booked into a Miami jail Wednesday night on a misdemeanor marijuana charge after being pulled over in Aventura.
Holmes, who was booked as Richard Holmes…
Marijuana is becoming increasingly legalized. As a society, we’ve largely stopped caring about people using it.
Unfortunately for Holmes, he was in a place that jails people for it and works for an employer that prohibits it.
If Holmes is convicted, it’ll be a violation of the NBA’s marijuana penalty. First violation: no penalty. Second violation: $25,000 fine. Third violation: five-game suspension. The league doesn’t announce violations until a player gets suspended. Holmes has no announced violations.
I’d support Miami/Florida legalizing marijuana and the NBA allowing it. But in the meantime, Holmes must handle this.