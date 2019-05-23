Getty Images

Report: LeBron James has started recruiting, reached out to Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler

By Kurt HelinMay 23, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT
If the Lakers are going to land another superstar this summer — in spite of a front office shooting itself in the foot over and over again — it’s going to be because LeBron James got involved and saved the day. Right now, the Lakers do not look like an organization free agents with options would choose, save for the fact they have LeBron.

LeBron is already hitting the recruiting trail, or at least making the phone calls (that the front office can’t officially), Brian Windhorst of ESPN said on Pardon The Interruption (hat tip The Sporting News).

“From what I understand, he has already begun the recruiting process. I’ve heard he has had contact with Kawhi Leonard. I’ve heard he has had contact with Jimmy Butler. There is no tampering enforcement by players. … The thing about it is, I don’t know if texts and calls and maybe a dinner with LeBron is enough for the Lakers to overcome the hurdles that they’re going to have.”

First, Windhorst is correct. While by the letter of the law a player could tamper with another player, in practice the league just lets that go. So if Draymond Green texted Kevin Durant from the parking lot of Oracle Arena after the Warriors’ Game 7 loss to the Cavaliers in 2016, the league turns a blind eye.

Leonard is a target the Lakers want, but I have heard from sources going back to last Summer League that if Leonard comes to Los Angeles he will be a Clipper. That has not changed. Leonard as a person is not fond of a lot of drama around him on the team, and the Lakers with LeBron are always going to be Telenovela level drama.

Butler would make sense as a fit next to LeBron if the two can stay healthy. Kyrie Irving should be a target. Heck, LeBron should hit up everyone, realistic or not (read: Kevin Durant). The Lakers need to get someone and with Rob Pelinka’s reputation around the league, their best chance is LeBron coming through as the rainmaker.

Rob Pelinka thinks Lakers have ‘very, very strong appeal’ to free agents

By Dane DelgadoMay 23, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT
The Los Angeles Lakers are an absolute mess. LeBron James helms a team which Magic Johnson didn’t want to be a part of despite his long history with the organization. There have been rumors of infighting between Johnson and Rob Pelinka, and heading into a crucial free agent summer, it’s not clear if players are looking at the Lakers seriously.

LeBron has already started to do some recruiting, apparently with Jimmy Butler and Kawhi Leonard on his call list. For the front office staff left over after Johnson’s departure, there is still some belief that the glitter and glitz of the Lakers hold appeal for young free agents.

Speaking to reporters this week, Pelinka said that he thinks Los Angeles is still a top destination for players and that the Lakers are contenders to sign big names.

Via Silver Screen and Roll and Spectrum Sportsnet:

“I think the most important thing is that players look to who we really are and not what the impression is of what others are trying to create us to be. I think all of us know when we come to work every day that there is stability and strength and togetherness here.

“I think for any of us, we know who we are and ourselves, we know the characteristics and qualities we stand for. And we know as a staff and feel very strongly that if people judge and evaluate us for who we are as an organization and the vision and path we have going forward, we feel there’ll be a very, very strong appeal for the great players to come here.”

There are so many people and reporters surrounding the Lakers, with so much of the information pointing in one direction, it’s hard to understand how folks inside the organization could be so delusional about what’s happened. Then again, Los Angeles is not exactly the capital for publicly owning up to mistakes, and expecting Pelinka to say anything derogatory toward his own team (or his involvement in what’s gone on) would be a stretch.

Until this team shows it can make the types of decisions that multibillion dollar enterprises make — because that’s exactly what the Lakers are — it’s going to be hard to believe they can return to prominence. Pelinka might have the belief that free agents want to come to L.A., but I’ll believe it when I see it.

Draymond Green’s thoughts on Drake if Warriors play Raptors: “Drake can’t shoot”

By Kurt HelinMay 23, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT
The Warriors are just killing time and trying to get healthy. They will have nine days off between the end of their sweep of the Trail Blazers and the start of the NBA Finals against either the Bucks or the Raptors.

The Warriors are watching the Toronto/Milwaukee series like the rest of us, which of course includes Drake being Drake in the front row, giving Nick Nurse a massage and being allowed to patrol the sidelines like a coach. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer is not a fan.

Draymond Green was asked about Drake, should the Warriors play the Raptors, and Green didn’t exactly seem concerned (via Nick Friedell of ESPN).

Score one for Green.

Don’t worry, whatever team wins the title somehow Drake will find his way into the locker room.

Michele Roberts says fans should not have expected “supermax” to keep players around

By Kurt HelinMay 23, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT
When it came into existence in the latest CBA, it was nicknamed the “Kevin Durant rule.”

Officially called the “designated veteran extension, the idea was to give teams leverage to keep their best home-grown players. To qualify, a player had to be in his 8th-10th NBA season (the end of the first extension of his rookie contract), still with the team that drafted him (or he was traded during his rookie contract), plus the player needs to have made been named MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, or have made the All-NBA team in the most recent season or two previous ones. If a player meets the criteria, they could get a “supermax” extension that gave them 35 percent of the salary cap to stay, plus a fifth year, rather than the 30 percent of the cap and four years that other teams can offer.

Except guys are not sticking around for that extra cash.

Anthony Davis is the latest in a line of guys who forced their way out (Paul George) or were traded (DeMarcus Cousins) rather than use that extension.

Players’ union Executive Director Michelle Roberts told Tim Bontemps of ESPN the supermax is working as intended, the problem is people thought it would be a panacea that would keep players in the same city for most of their careers.

“I mean, the players that are eligible, frankly, are players that are going to get paid, and they’re going to have any number of alternatives,” Michele Roberts, executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, told ESPN. “It hasn’t hurt them. It was something that they were able to secure and they were interested in getting it, and it was going to be a tremendous advantage in terms of just the amount of money.

“But I still don’t see a downside. The only downside is to the extent that people absolutely believed that it was a slam dunk way to keep their guys. And it just isn’t. And if they doubted it, they can now take a look at Anthony [Davis] and see, ‘Oh, wow, there is no way.'”

Expect the process to be tweaked in the next round of negotiations. The league is always looking for a way to give small and medium market teams a leg up in keeping stars.

Of course, put the right team around those stars (ala Milwaukee) and it’s not much of a problem.

NBA cancels 2019 Global Camp, showcase for international prospects

By Kurt HelinMay 23, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT
Right as the NBA Finals are tipping off here in North America, there was going to be a collection of potential NBA players — plus scouts and members of team front offices — gathering in Monaco for a showcase of their own. The NBA 2019 Global Showcase is a chance for draft-eligible international prospects to impress teams and see if they can find their way into the second round, or higher. Think of it as an NBA Combine for international prospects.

Except the event has been canceled. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony has been all over the story.

“We have canceled the NBA Global Camp 2019 due to logistical issues and other contributing factors that jeopardized our ability to successfully conduct the camp,” NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe said in a statement to ESPN. “The camp will return in the future.”…

Sources say that confusion over which venues actually were booked by the organizers are among the key reasons for the last-minute cancellation. AS Monaco Basket, a professional team that competes in the French first division, said it was not consulted about the availability of its arena, which was slated to host the Global Camp.

AS Monaco is favorited to still be playing in the French league playoffs at that time, and if so their building would not be available for the camp.

There are 59 international players currently eligible for the draft, many of them would have been working out and showcasing their skills at this event.

For years, Adidas hosted the EuroCamp in Italy at this time, and it served as sort of a combine for these international prospects. However, the event evolved and last year the NBA took it over to make it more like what the American players go through. The NBA hosted the event in Italy last year, but was moving it to Monaco this year.

Next year, the event will back on… somewhere in Europe.