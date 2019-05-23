Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Report: Chris Paul and James Harden argued about Rockets’ offensive style

By Dan FeldmanMay 23, 2019
Remember all the concern about how James Harden and Chris Paul, two ball-dominant guards, would fit together with the Rockets?

They quickly put that to rest. Harden and Paul meshed nearly seamlessly last season, their first together. In hindsight, apprehension about the pairing seemed silly.

But as Houston has increasingly slowed the pace and isolated – usually with Harden – since acquiring Paul, maybe there has been tension.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

There was something of a clash of styles brewing throughout the Rockets season, with members of the team — most notably Paul — having spirited discussions with Mike D’Antoni about the offense and pushing for more movement, league sources told The Athletic.

Harden and Paul had tense moments with one another throughout Game 6, culminating in a verbal back-and-forth postgame that went into the locker room, sources with knowledge of the situation told The Athletic. Sources said the verbal exchange between Harden and Paul was regarding the ball distribution throughout Game 6. By the time the remainder of the locker room was ready to talk, Paul and Harden had gone their separate ways, with Paul swiftly making his way to the postgame podium.

The Rockets’ offensive style generally works well. They led the league in points per possession last season and ranked second this year.

Their scoring slipped in the playoffs, but that’s also when defenses tighten. As I’ve written before:

The biggest reasons the Rockets lost the Warriors in their second-round series:

1. Golden State is an all-time great team.

2. Houston depleted its roster through spending cuts.

Nothing else is even close.

Can the Rockets’ offense become more effective? Maybe. Harden is an elite isolation scorer, but when he pounds the ball all possession, it’s harder for his teammates to get into rhythm.

When one of those teammates is a player as good as Paul, it probably makes sense to incorporate him more. As great as it’d be if this didn’t matter, players getting more touches also usually leads to more defensive engagement.

But don’t discount the advantages of Houston’s iso-heavy style. It cuts down on turnovers and better positions players to get back on defense.

Generally, I believe altering Houston’s offensive style would make only small gains at most. A system change also carries big downside risk from an offense that’s already flourishing.

Instead of pointing fingers at each other, the Rockets’ players and coaches should look toward owner Tilman Fertitta. His reluctance to pay the luxury tax matters far more than Houston’s offensive style.

The Rockets’ defense was their major shortcoming. Better personnel would help. More depth would help, as top players could rest more and defend harder when on the floor.

But those things are expensive, and Fertitta hasn’t paid up.

Report: Mavericks conclude Kristaps Porzingis was just ‘in the wrong place at the wrong time’

By Dan FeldmanMay 23, 2019
Kristaps Porzingis got bloodied, reportedly while being jumped, in Latvia a couple weeks ago. Details were scarce. Reliable details were even rarer.

But the Mavericks are apparently ready to move on.

Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News:

a team source told The News that Porzingis returned to Dallas several days ago and that both of his hands are fine.

Furthermore, the source said, Mavericks officials investigated the incident in Latvia, have spoken at length to Porzingis and are satisfied that the incident was a case of the 7-foot-3 23-year-old being “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The Mavericks do not deserve benefit of the doubt with their investigations. Their investigation into sexual misconduct in the workplace didn’t name team photographer Danny Bollinger, whom multiple women accused of sexual harassment. (Dallas later fired him.) The Mavericks also traded for Porzingis, who had been accused of rape, and then claimed they didn’t know about the accusation at the time of the deal.

Dallas has called Porzingis its No. 1 offseason priority.

Suns’ Richaun Holmes facing marijuana charge

By Dan FeldmanMay 23, 2019
Josh Jackson was charged with felony escape, reportedly for running away while handcuffed after repeatedly trying to enter the VIP area of a music festival without a pass.

Now, another Suns player is facing a criminal charge in South Florida.

David Ovalle of the Miami Herald:

Phoenix Suns backup center Richaun Holmes was booked into a Miami jail Wednesday night on a misdemeanor marijuana charge after being pulled over in Aventura.

Holmes, who was booked as Richard Holmes…

Marijuana is becoming increasingly legalized. As a society, we’ve largely stopped caring about people using it.

Unfortunately for Holmes, he was in a place that jails people for it and works for an employer that prohibits it.

If Holmes is convicted, it’ll be a violation of the NBA’s marijuana penalty. First violation: no penalty. Second violation: $25,000 fine. Third violation: five-game suspension. The league doesn’t announce violations until a player gets suspended. Holmes has no announced violations.

I’d support Miami/Florida legalizing marijuana and the NBA allowing it. But in the meantime, Holmes must handle this.

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert: ‘I think Kyrie will leave Boston’

By Dan FeldmanMay 23, 2019
Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert said his team “killed it” in the Kyrie Irving trade.

One of Gilbert’s justifications stood out.

Gilbert, via Terry Pluto of The Plain Dealer:

“I don’t know, but I think Kyrie will leave Boston,” said Gilbert.

The league’s enforcement of tampering is so arbitrary. I have a general rule against predicting when the NBA will punish someone for tampering.

I’m breaking it here. This has to be tampering.

Irving is under contract with the Celtics until July 1. A rival owner is publicly predicting Irving will leave. This is the essence of tampering – a member of another team interfering in a team’s contractual relationship with a player. And owners get even less leeway.

Maybe Irving will leave Boston. But it’s wild Gilbert said this publicly.

Pacers’ Myles Turner says it’s “blatant disrespect” he didn’t make All-Defensive Team

By Kurt HelinMay 23, 2019
The NBA’s All-Defensive Teams were announced on Wednesday. When it came to the center position, Utah’s Rudy Gobert was named to the first team, and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid the second team.

That left Indiana’s Myles Turner, the league’s leader in total blocked shots last season, off the list. He took to Twitter to vent about that.

His teammates and GM had his back.

The NBA puts players, and by extension voters (selected members of the media), in a box by the use of rigid positions for this award. In an increasingly positionless league, voters for the All-Defensive Teams have to choose two guards, two forwards, and one center for each of the First and Second teams. It’s unlike All-Star voting, for example, where two backcourt and three frontcourt players are chosen, which allows some flexibility. In the attempt to make the All-Defensive Teams (and, also, All-NBA Teams) look like the kind of lineups teams would put on the floor 25 years ago, voters are limited.

Because of that format, Turner got squeezed out. (Note: In an effort at transparency, that includes on my ballot for these awards.)

Two centers only. Gobert is the defending — and soon likely two-time — Defensive Player of the Year, and is the anchor of a great Utah defense. Embiid’s impact on the defensive end is critical for Philadelphia, something evident in the Sixers second-round playoff series against Toronto when he was +90 in a series the Sixers lost (voting took place before the playoffs, but Philadelphia’s defense was 5.8 points per 100 possessions better with Embiid during the season, Indiana was 1.2 better with Turner).

There were three deserving centers — Turner was fantastic this season, he made a huge leap and anchored the NBA’s third-best defense — but two spots and no flexibility. So when the music stopped, Turner was the guy standing without a chair. It sucks, but that’s the way it went.

Turner will use this as motivation for next year. Keep playing like he did last year and his time will come.