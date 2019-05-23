Raptors fan promises Kawhi Leonard high rise penthouse if he stays with team

Will Kawhi Leonard stay with the Toronto Raptors past the season? Many believe that question could be answered if the Raptors head to the 2019 NBA Finals to take on the Golden State Warriors and put on a good show. Then again, some think that even a Finals berth might not appease Leonard.
The city of Toronto would like Leonard to stay, and now there are fans of the team looking to try to entice the former San Antonio Spurs wing any way they can. In a move that is half free publicity, half devotion, the CEO of a Canadian real estate company has said he will gift Leonard a high rise penthouse if the star stays with the Raptors.
Here’s what Simon Mass, the CEO of something called Condo Store Realty, said to Narcity and Livabl, respectively.
“We want to do what we can to ensure that our MVP stays in Toronto where he is loved and respected for being the ‘best of the best’ for the basketball-loving public of Toronto and Canada,” Mass said to Narcity.
…
“Based on his contract — whether it’s one-year, two-year or three-year — we would make sure that he has his own place to stay, as a sign of our support to the team and the city.”
To be honest, this mostly seems like a publicity stunt. Leonard is not eligible for the supermax after being traded by the Spurs, but the amount of money in the NBA these days sort of makes things like figuring out primary housing negligible on scale. Leonard can afford any piece of property he likes and he doesn’t need CEOs to give him a penthouse.
Then again, the support of a city is usually a factor in a star choosing to sign with a team, so it can’t hurt that people are trying to throw massive gifts at Leonard.
Let’s just get through this Eastern Conference Finals before we make any hasty assumptions about where Leonard will sign this summer, penthouses or not.