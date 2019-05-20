Rob Pelinka: Magic Johnson saying I betrayed him ‘simply not true’

Frank Vogel – at was ostensibly his own introductory press conference – sat quietly while Lakers general manager Pelinka fielded six straight questions.
Finally, at Pelinka’s urging, Vogel chimed in.
“What I’d like to add, quite frankly, is the perception of our organization is very far from the reality,” Vogel said, “from my experience coming in here, of just the thoroughness of the work, the collaboration of how things are being done with the decision-making.”
Vogel has worked one week for the Lakers. His claims of stability carry far less weight than the description Magic Johnson – who ran the front office for two years before stunningly resigning last month – gave in an explosive interview earlier in the day.
Johnson said Pelinka betrayed him. Johnson said business-side executive Tim Harris interfered in basketball operations. Johnson said mid-level employees Joey Buss and Jesse Buss thought they should be general manager or president.
And Johnson said Lakers owner Jeanie Buss enabled this toxic environment.
Pelinka stressed how much he enjoyed working with Johnson. Pelinka said he had spoken positively with Johnson several times in the last month. So, Pelinka called Johnson’s characterizations “saddening and disheartening.”
“They’re just simply not true,” Pelinka said. “I stand beside him. I stand with him as a colleague and a partner. I’ve always supported everything he’s done and will continue to.”
Pelinka is fighting an uphill battle on his reputation. Johnson remains so popular because of his greatness as a player and endearing personality.
Johnson effectively admitted today to being an absentee executive. He even contradicted his own tweet:
But most still view Johnson as more credible than Pelinka.
Really, this whole saga was sad for Frank, who was clearly excited about this opportunity after failing with the Magic. He was often a bystander at his own press conference.
Ultimately, it won’t matter Johnson-Pelinka drama upstaged Frank. He still takes over a team with LeBron James. a good amount of young talent, the No. 4 pick and max cap space. Vogel can succeed in this job.
If he does, everyone will come around. Pelinka was right about one thing: Winning will solve most of the Lakers’ issues.
But it’ll be harder for them to win because of their issues.
Frank can do his part by coaching well and, as he said he was up for, instilling energy and cohesion around him.
He can’t simply say the Lakers have their act together and expect us to believe him. Neither can Pelinka. And Johnson is obviously saying the opposite.
The next big question: How will they pitch free agents and stop these problems from spiraling even further?