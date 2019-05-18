Getty Images

Lamar Odom says he used a fake penis to pass 2004 Olympics drug test

By Kurt HelinMay 18, 2019, 11:17 AM EDT
The 2004 Olympics was the low point for USA Basketball.

Lamar Odom, in the summer before he joined the Lakers, was part of that mismatched roster. And he was baked. High. Lit. Whatever term of art you wish to use for a guy who spends a lot of his time stoned. However, to play in the Olympics, he had to pass a drug test, and that was never going to happen.

So Odom went out and got a fake rubber penis, he writes in his new tell-all memoir “Darkness to Light,”  which People Magazine has run an excerpt of about this moment of Olympics history (hat tip NBC Sports Olympic Talk).

“…The joy of being named to the twelve-man roster quickly turned to anxiety when Olympic officials informed me that I would have to pass a drug test before officially joining the team.”

Not long after, Odom got the call from USA Basketball that the Olympic drug tester was coming to his house in a few days.

“There was absolutely no way I was going to pass. I’d been smoking weed every day that summer. Panic set in…

“We started googling ‘fake penises’ and studied different ways to beat a drug test. After an exhaustive search we ordered a giant, rubber, black c*** to arrive the next day.”

Odom then recruited his trainer, who did not do drugs,  “to urinate into the reservoir of the phallus, which was hidden in the balls.” Then Odom strapped on the fake penis and was ready to go.

“I unzipped my pants and carefully slid the fake penis through the zipper hole. To get the pee to come out of the tip, I had to squeeze the shaft repeatedly.”

He handed the cup of warm trainer urine to the tester, and it all worked. Odom was in the Olympics.

Where the USA earned a bronze medal that changed the course of USA Basketball.

The Olympics in Greece was a disaster for USA Basketball. Stars stayed away because of a genuine fear of terrorism, plus many did not want to deal with coach Larry Brown. That USA team had LeBron James but at age 19, plus Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade were also on the team but young — which went poorly with Brown as coach, he preferred veterans and didn’t like the roster makeup. The team was put together late, many of the players had never played internationally before, and then went up against an Argentinian team led by peak Manu Ginobili and a talented group of NBA-level players who had played together for years. The result was to be expected. Stephon Marbury called it the worst 38 days of his life. The USA came away with bronze.

That 2004 team forced USA Basketball to change how it did things, with Jerry Colangelo setting up a system that started with youth and rewarded participation, plus he brought in Mike Krzyzewski as coach. The attitude changed. The USA has dominated international play ever since (heading into the World Cup this summer in China, with a team coached by Gregg Popovich now).

What that 2004 team gave us were great stories. Such as Odom’s.

Rumor: Miami Heat will target Mike Conley in trade

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 18, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Memphis jumped up the NBA Draft Lottery to the No. 2 slot and with that have made no secret they plan to take point guard Ja Morant out of Murray State.

Around the league, that has fired up the Mike Conley trade speculation again. Memphis tested the trade waters with him at the deadline last February — when the team traded Marc Gasol — and had talks with Utah, Indiana, and Detroit, but decided to pull back on the deal. Now the rumors are heating up again with those three teams still interested plus other potential suitors such as Phoenix, and maybe teams that strike out in the Anthony Davis sweepstakes.

Throw the Miami Heat in the mix, reports Sean Deveney of The Sporting News.

Miami missed the playoffs last season but does not want to rebuild, they want to pick up veterans and make a push not just into the bottom of the playoff bracket but farther up the East standings. Conley could help them do that, he averaged 21.1 points per game last season, shot 36.4 percent from three, dished out 6.4 assists a game, in a strong floor general and a good defender. He’s a borderline All-Star point guard, he would be a massive upgrade for Miami from Goran Dragic (who has a $19 million player option for next season everyone expects him to pick up).

The challenge with Conley he will be 32 in just as the season starts, he does have an injury history (he has missed 37 percent of his games the past four seasons, although he did play 70 last season), and he is very expensive making $32.5 million next season and has a $34.5 million early-termination option for the 2020-21 season that he certainly will pick up.

Miami could put together a package using with Ryan Anderson/Hassan Whiteside/Dragic as salary ballast, but the question is what else has to go into the deal to make it work for Memphis. Likely the No. 13 pick in this draft, and/or a player such as Bam Adebayo. Would Miami still do it then?

Even if they do, is that better than a Utah or Detroit offer for Conley? Either way, the Grizzlies will have options as they look to jump-start the rebuilding process around Jaren Jackson Jr. and Morant.

Blazers head home for Game 3, down 2-0 to Golden State

Getty
Associated PressMay 18, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Damian Lillard says Golden State did its job and protected home court. Now it’s time for the Trail Blazers to do the same.

The Western Conference finals between the upstart Blazers and the defending champion Warriors shifts to Portland on Saturday with Golden State holding a 2-0 advantage.

The Blazers were up 15 points at the half and led by eight with 4+ minutes left before the Warriors rallied – boosted by Kevon Looney‘s dunk with less than a minute left, and a game-sealing steal from Andre Iguodala – for a 114-111 victory in Game 2 on Thursday night.

Golden State capped the game with a 14-3 run to avoid falling into a tie in the best-of-seven series.

“Lost the game, but you know, their job was to take care of their home floor, and we’ve got an opportunity to do the same thing,” Lillard said.

Lillard, who grew up just a few miles from Oracle Arena, finished with 23 point and 10 assists, but was thwarted by Golden State’s defense, including Iguodala’s at the end. CJ McCollum had 22 points in Portland’s eighth straight playoff loss to the Warriors since 2016.

“We’ve got to bring that same energy at home, understand that this is the first time in 19 years we’ve been in the conference final,” McCollum said. “I know they (the fans) will be excited and I’m really looking forward to the opportunity playing at home and building on what we’ve done.

“Being down 0-2, it’s not what you would like to see but it’s our reality, so now we got to go get some at home.”

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 37 points. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said experience pushed Golden State at the end after Portland’s dominant play for most of the game.

“We’ve done this a few times, and yeah, we stole it for sure,” Kerr said.

Golden State, vying for a fifth straight trip to the NBA Finals, won the opening game against the Blazers 116-94, with Curry scoring 36 points to lead the way.

The series so far, and particularly Game 2, has been an entertaining battle between Curry and his younger brother Seth, who plays for the Blazers. It is the first time that brothers have played each other in a conference final.

The younger Curry had 16 points and four steals off the bench on Thursday, including a steal on his brother. Seth Curry even engaged in a little trash talk when his brother was at the free throw line as the game wound down.

“This was like the coolest experience I think I’ve ever had playing against him. We talked about the stage and he was amazing tonight,” Steph Curry said. “You know, every minute he was out there defensively, he was a pest. Made three big shots the fourth quarter that were very timely.”

He added with a smile that it must have been nerve-wracking for his parents, “but it worked out perfectly tonight: He played well and we won.”

Game 3 will be the first conference final game in Portland since 2000. The Blazers lost that series to the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers in seven games.

“I know they are going to be excited,” Stephen Curry said in noting the atmosphere at the Moda Center. “We’ve got to do whatever we can to hopefully take them out of it early. Knowing Portland is going to feed off that energy, it’s going to be tough to win up there, so we got to bring it.”

Back at home, the Blazers won’t need to deal with the return of Kevin Durant. The two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP is still out with a right calf injury and isn’t set to be re-examined until next week, meaning it’s likely he’ll miss the rest of this series.

Durant, who won’t travel with the team to Portland, averaged 34.2 points in the playoffs before he was injured in the third quarter of Golden State’s Game 5 victory over Houston.

The third-seeded Blazers bested Oklahoma City 4-1 in the opening round, then needed all seven games to get past the Denver Nuggets in the semifinals. The Warriors downed both the Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets in six games to get to the conference finals.

The winner in the West will go on to face the winner of the East series between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks.

AP Sports Writer Janie McCauley contributed to this report.

Draymond Green says he’s the best defender ever

By Dane DelgadoMay 18, 2019, 12:30 AM EDT
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was the 2016-17 NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He’s not up for that award at this season, as the NBA released its most recent finalists list for its end of season awards on Friday. However, that doesn’t change the fact that Green believes he is the best defender of all time.

Speaking to The Athletic after Thursday’s Game 2 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Green told Marcus Thompson that he believes he is the best defender ever.

Via The Athletic:

“The best ever defender?” Green said after the Warriors held Portland to 46 points on 38.5 percent shooting in the second half in Thursday’s 114-111 win in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

“Me.”

The best defender ever?

“Me.” Green punctuated his declaration with a nod as he strutted out of the locker room with a smile. But he wasn’t joking. “That’s what I believe. Wholeheartedly.”

Green has certainly been one of the most important defenders of all-time, and his value in the Golden State system cannot be understated. On Thursday, he allowed the Warriors to get away with playing a smaller lineup while still being able to defend a legitimate 7-footer in Meyers Leonard — from the 3-point line to the restricted area — down the stretch.

Of course Scottie Pippen, no slouch on the defensive side of the ball himself, had something to say about that. Speaking on ESPN’s The Jump on Friday, Pippen said he didn’t consider Green to be the best defender ever because he wasn’t the type of guy that you put on the best opposing player in crunch time.

I’m not sure that’s always been the case, and the whole idea of what the “best” defender means is up for debate. Green can think he is the best ever, and we can debate about it, because we will never be able to know for certain.

Bucks take 2-0 lead over Raptors after Game 2 blowout

Getty
By Dane DelgadoMay 17, 2019, 11:16 PM EDT
The Milwaukee Bucks are who we thought they were.

The No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, who operated in fits and starts throughout the playoffs despite cruising through two initial series, are now in firm command of the Toronto Raptors. Giannis Antetkounmpo and the Bucks beat Kawhi Leonard and his Raptors, 125-103, to take a 2-0 lead on Friday.

Milwaukee jumped out of the gate, scoring 35 points in the first quarter and limiting Toronto to just 21. On a night in which Antetkounmpo was announced as finalist for both the NBA MVP and the Defensive Player of the Year awards, the Bucks’ defense slowly took hold. The Raptors scored just 18 in the second quarter, ending the first half with a 15-point deficit.

For the Raptors, it was a night of hyperbole. Often criticized for being a squad not up to the snuff of their star, Toronto gave its haters fodder in Game 2. Leonard, who finished with 31 points, eight rebounds, and two assists, was the only productive offensive player. Kyle Lowry added 15 points on 4-of-13 shooting, and much of Toronto’s contributing cast could hardly be seen. Marc Gasol had a particularly difficult night, scoring two points on 1-of-9 shooting.

The Bucks were quite the opposite, with three bench players scoring in double-digits. It was a more concerted team effort by Milwaukee, who ended the night +8 in assists and +13 in rebounding differential. Antetkounmpo’s squad also finished with just seven turnovers compared to Toronto’s 13.

Antetkounmpo was the star of the night, scoring 30 points to go with 17 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal on 50 percent shooting. The leading MVP candidate was everywhere, and it appeared Toronto was in trouble right from the get-go. On the first possession of the game, Antetkounmpo bullied Pascal Siakam down low, missing his shot high off the backboard but immediately grabbing his own miss for a putback dunk.

The rest of the Bucks cast cruised off Antetkounmpo’s excellent play, but no one was more surprising that Ersan Ilyasova. The Milwaukee reserve scored 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting, grabbing three rebounds to go with two assists and two steals. It was his best playoff game this season, and the first time Ilyasova scored more than 17 points since Oct. 29 against… the Raptors.

Folks at the Air Canada Centre will be rowdy and raucous on Sunday for Game 3, but Friday night was a statement for Antetkounmpo and the Bucks. They’re the best team in the East, and with a commanding 2-0 lead heading back to Ontario, it’ll be time for Leonard and his understaffed crew to prove the Raptors are worthy of knocking the Greek Freak off his throne.