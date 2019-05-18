Getty Images

Ja Morant says he is good playing in Memphis, “I’m going to be happy where I’m at”

By Kurt HelinMay 18, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
The Memphis Grizzlies are going to draft Murray State point guard Ja Morant No. 2 in the June NBA Draft. That obviously is not official, but it might as well be.

Is Morant happy with that, or would he rather be taken by New York (third) or Los Angeles (fourth)?

He’s good in Memphis, he told David Cobb of the Commercial-Appeal.

“It’ll be the same. If a team drafts me, big market or small market, it doesn’t matter,” Morant told reporters at the NBA combine in Chicago this week. “I’m going to be happy where I’m at.”

What does he know about Memphis?

“I just know Memphis Grizzlies basketball and that’s it,” Morant said. “If you ask me about Chicago, I know Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan. It’s just that I’ve never been to places like that and I’m a big basketball guy, so I would probably know basketball.”

He’ll quickly learn to talk about the good people, good music, and great barbecue of Memphis.

Memphis has the makings of a good rebuild started, the kind of team the city can get behind. Jaren Jackson missed some time this season but showed how he could be as good as anybody in his draft class when he played, playing inside and out on offense and as a shot blocker on defense. Morant can be the athletic point guard of the future. They will trade Mike  Conley for other good young players/picks on that same timeline.

This is going to be a fun team for the next few years as they develop. The fans in Memphis are going to love this group.

Kawhi Leonard knows where he is going next: “Toronto for Game 3”

By Kurt HelinMay 18, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
Kawhi Leonard is no comedian, even if his laugh has become a memeone the Bucks even used against him earlier in the season.

However, intentional or not, Leonard had the best laugh line of the postgame press conferences Friday night after his Raptors had their doors blown off by the Bucks to go down 0-2. A reporter asked where Leonard goes from here:

Well played.

There are going to be a lot of “where is Leonard going next?” questions over the coming weeks and months, up through early July. I expect he will be just about as forthcoming with every answer, right up until he makes a decision.

After playoff performance, some teams reportedly down on chasing Kyrie Irving

By Kurt HelinMay 18, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Kyrie Irving remains one of the absolute lynchpins of summer free agency, and his decision may have the most ripple effects.

Kevin Durant may leave Golden State for New York, maybe Kawhi Leonard bolts the Raptors for the Clippers, but the choices there tend to be more binary. One or the other. Irving, whatever he decides, will impact the fates of a lot of teams, including the looming Anthony Davis trade (which, despite David Griffin’s protestations, is still going to happen).

However, after a down playoffs, Irving’s options may be shrinking, reports Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald.

The most interesting bit of information from several sources that we’ve been able to consolidate and confirm is that some teams thought to have interest in Irving as a free agent are now a great deal more wary. Based on the way things played out with the Celtics this season and Irving’s role both off the court all year and on it in the playoff loss to Milwaukee, certain clubs are concerned about putting too many eggs in his basket right away.

Two teams for certain are telling people they will only go after him if they land another marquee free agent and that player says he wants Irving. In each of these cases, the initial target is different. (There was worry on one of those clubs that the basketball ops people might be overruled by ownership and told to make Irving a primary aim, but that organization is now on the same page.)

Sources around the league have said the plan for Danny Ainge and the Boston Celtics has not changed: Trade for Anthony Davis (likely at the draft) then on July 1 max out Kyrie Irving and get him to stay.

Irving had maybe his best regular season ever, 23.8 points per game, shooting 40.1 percent from three, dishing out 6.9 assists, and personal best (or second best) seasons in a lot of advanced stats (PER, win shares, VORP, etc.). However, his leadership throughout the season was in question, and that came to a head during the playoffs. His isolation heavy game took away from the ball movement and player movement that had worked for the younger core led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The Celtics were not on the same page as a team and it showed when they faced the Bucks (part of that, also, is that the Bucks have come into their own as a dominant team).

Irving is going to have multiple max offers in front of him this July. If Durant goes to the Knicks and says “get me Irving” there will be one. The Lakers are expected to make a call. The list goes on and on, and it includes the Boston Celtics, but a lot of those teams may be pushed into that decision now, rather than go willingly.

Whatever Irving decides, his decision will have ripple effects throughout the NBA.

Lamar Odom says he used a fake penis to pass 2004 Olympics drug test

By Kurt HelinMay 18, 2019, 11:17 AM EDT
The 2004 Olympics was the low point for USA Basketball.

Lamar Odom, in the summer before he joined the Lakers, was part of that mismatched roster. And he was faded. Baked. High. Lit. Whatever term of art you wish to use for a guy who spends a lot of his time stoned. However, to play in the Olympics, he had to pass a drug test, and that was never going to happen.

So Odom went out and got a fake rubber penis, he writes in his new tell-all memoir “Darkness to Light,”  which People Magazine has run an excerpt of, discussing this moment of Olympics history (hat tip NBC Sports Olympic Talk).

“…The joy of being named to the twelve-man roster quickly turned to anxiety when Olympic officials informed me that I would have to pass a drug test before officially joining the team.”

Not long after, Odom got the call from USA Basketball that the Olympic drug tester was coming to his house in a few days.

“There was absolutely no way I was going to pass. I’d been smoking weed every day that summer. Panic set in…

“We started googling ‘fake penises’ and studied different ways to beat a drug test. After an exhaustive search we ordered a giant, rubber, black c*** to arrive the next day.”

Odom then recruited his trainer, who did not do drugs,  “to urinate into the reservoir of the phallus, which was hidden in the balls.” Then Odom strapped on the fake penis and was ready to go.

“I unzipped my pants and carefully slid the fake penis through the zipper hole. To get the pee to come out of the tip, I had to squeeze the shaft repeatedly.”

He handed the cup of warm trainer urine to the tester, and it all worked. Odom was in the Olympics.

The story loses some of its humor when you think about where Odom’s addictions took him, literally to death’s door on the floor of a Nevada brothel. Fortunately, he has found a path back and will be back on the court playing in the Big 3 this summer.

That summer of 2004 Odom and the USA earned a bronze medal that changed the course of USA Basketball.

The Olympics in Greece was a disaster for USA Basketball. Stars stayed away because of a genuine fear of terrorism, plus many did not want to deal with coach Larry Brown. That USA team had LeBron James but at age 19, plus Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade were also on the team but young — which went poorly with Brown as coach, he preferred veterans and didn’t like the roster makeup. The team was put together late, many of the players had never played internationally before, and then went up against an Argentinian team led by peak Manu Ginobili and a talented group of NBA-level players who had played together for years. The result was to be expected. Stephon Marbury called it the worst 38 days of his life. The USA came away with bronze.

That 2004 team forced USA Basketball to change how it did things, with Jerry Colangelo setting up a system that started with youth and rewarded participation, plus he brought in Mike Krzyzewski as coach. The attitude changed. The USA has dominated international play ever since (heading into the World Cup this summer in China, with a team coached by Gregg Popovich now).

What that 2004 team gave us were great stories. Such as Odom’s.

Rumor: Miami Heat will target Mike Conley in trade

By Kurt HelinMay 18, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Memphis jumped up the NBA Draft Lottery to the No. 2 slot and with that have made no secret they plan to take point guard Ja Morant out of Murray State.

Around the league, that has fired up the Mike Conley trade speculation again. Memphis tested the trade waters with him at the deadline last February — when the team traded Marc Gasol — and had talks with Utah, Indiana, and Detroit, but decided to pull back on the deal. Now the rumors are heating up again with those three teams still interested plus other potential suitors such as Phoenix, and maybe teams that strike out in the Anthony Davis sweepstakes.

Throw the Miami Heat in the mix, reports Sean Deveney of The Sporting News.

Miami missed the playoffs last season but does not want to rebuild, they want to pick up veterans and make a push not just into the bottom of the playoff bracket but farther up the East standings. Conley could help them do that, he averaged 21.1 points per game last season, shot 36.4 percent from three, dished out 6.4 assists a game, in a strong floor general and a good defender. He’s a borderline All-Star point guard, he would be a massive upgrade for Miami from Goran Dragic (who has a $19 million player option for next season everyone expects him to pick up).

The challenge with Conley he will be 32 in just as the season starts, he does have an injury history (he has missed 37 percent of his games the past four seasons, although he did play 70 last season), and he is very expensive making $32.5 million next season and has a $34.5 million early-termination option for the 2020-21 season that he certainly will pick up.

Miami could put together a package using with Ryan Anderson/Hassan Whiteside/Dragic as salary ballast, but the question is what else has to go into the deal to make it work for Memphis. Likely the No. 13 pick in this draft, and/or a player such as Bam Adebayo. Would Miami still do it then?

Even if they do, is that better than a Utah or Detroit offer for Conley? Either way, the Grizzlies will have options as they look to jump-start the rebuilding process around Jaren Jackson Jr. and Morant.