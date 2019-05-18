Associated Press

Blazers passing impressive as they push first-half lead to double digits (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMay 18, 2019, 10:23 PM EDT
Back home, the Portland Trail Blazers looked far more comfortable.

Feeding off the energy of a loud crowd at the Moda Center, the Trail Blazers stretched out to a first-half lead thanks to a level of impressive ball movement and energy we have not seen from them all series. Check it out.

This may go down as the Myers Leonard game, he had 13 points in the first half.

Portland stretched their lead to as much as 18 and was up by 13 at the half. I wouldn’t call that comfortable because, well, Golden State, but it’s the best the Blazers have played all series.

Rockets will not bring defensive coach Jeff Bzdelik back next season

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMay 18, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Before the All-Star break, the Rockets had a defensive rating of 112.2 (points allowed per 100 possessions), 25th in the NBA.

After the All-Star break, the Rockets had a defensive rating of 105.3, second best in the NBA. In the playoffs, the Rockets had a 107.3 defensive rating despite six games against the Warriors.

There are multiple reasons for that change, but a key one: The Rockets backed up the Brinks truck and brought assistant coach and defensive specialist Jeff Bzdelik out of retirement to help fix the problems.

Bzdelik will not be back with the team next season, reports Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

Technically Bzdelik was fired, although that is not an accurate description of really what happened here. This was not because of poor job performance, it was a question of if he really wanted to be there, and the Rockets wanted someone all-in. Understandably. This is a Houston team still on the cusp of a title, just one that has run headlong into the Warriors dynasty in recent years. A dynasty that likely will look a lot different next year, opening the door in the West. The Rockets want to push through that door.

That said, replacing Bzdelik will not be easy.

It’s one of a number of challenging choices for the Rockets this summer.

Ja Morant says he is good playing in Memphis, “I’m going to be happy where I’m at”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 18, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
The Memphis Grizzlies are going to draft Murray State point guard Ja Morant No. 2 in the June NBA Draft. That obviously is not official, but it might as well be.

Is Morant happy with that, or would he rather be taken by New York (third) or Los Angeles (fourth)?

He’s good in Memphis, he told David Cobb of the Commercial-Appeal.

“It’ll be the same. If a team drafts me, big market or small market, it doesn’t matter,” Morant told reporters at the NBA combine in Chicago this week. “I’m going to be happy where I’m at.”

What does he know about Memphis?

“I just know Memphis Grizzlies basketball and that’s it,” Morant said. “If you ask me about Chicago, I know Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan. It’s just that I’ve never been to places like that and I’m a big basketball guy, so I would probably know basketball.”

He’ll quickly learn to talk about the good people, good music, and great barbecue of Memphis.

Memphis has the makings of a good rebuild started, the kind of team the city can get behind. Jaren Jackson missed some time this season but showed how he could be as good as anybody in his draft class when he played, playing inside and out on offense and as a shot blocker on defense. Morant can be the athletic point guard of the future. They will trade Mike  Conley for other good young players/picks on that same timeline.

This is going to be a fun team for the next few years as they develop. The fans in Memphis are going to love this group.

Kawhi Leonard knows where he is going next: “Toronto for Game 3”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 18, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
Kawhi Leonard is no comedian, even if his laugh has become a memeone the Bucks even used against him earlier in the season.

However, intentional or not, Leonard had the best laugh line of the postgame press conferences Friday night after his Raptors had their doors blown off by the Bucks to go down 0-2. A reporter asked where Leonard goes from here:

Well played.

There are going to be a lot of “where is Leonard going next?” questions over the coming weeks and months, up through early July. I expect he will be just about as forthcoming with every answer, right up until he makes a decision.

After playoff performance, some teams reportedly down on chasing Kyrie Irving

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 18, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Kyrie Irving remains one of the absolute lynchpins of summer free agency, and his decision may have the most ripple effects.

Kevin Durant may leave Golden State for New York, maybe Kawhi Leonard bolts the Raptors for the Clippers, but the choices there tend to be more binary. One or the other. Irving, whatever he decides, will impact the fates of a lot of teams, including the looming Anthony Davis trade (which, despite David Griffin’s protestations, is still going to happen).

However, after a down playoffs, Irving’s options may be shrinking, reports Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald.

The most interesting bit of information from several sources that we’ve been able to consolidate and confirm is that some teams thought to have interest in Irving as a free agent are now a great deal more wary. Based on the way things played out with the Celtics this season and Irving’s role both off the court all year and on it in the playoff loss to Milwaukee, certain clubs are concerned about putting too many eggs in his basket right away.

Two teams for certain are telling people they will only go after him if they land another marquee free agent and that player says he wants Irving. In each of these cases, the initial target is different. (There was worry on one of those clubs that the basketball ops people might be overruled by ownership and told to make Irving a primary aim, but that organization is now on the same page.)

Sources around the league have said the plan for Danny Ainge and the Boston Celtics has not changed: Trade for Anthony Davis (likely at the draft) then on July 1 max out Kyrie Irving and get him to stay.

Irving had maybe his best regular season ever, 23.8 points per game, shooting 40.1 percent from three, dishing out 6.9 assists, and personal best (or second best) seasons in a lot of advanced stats (PER, win shares, VORP, etc.). However, his leadership throughout the season was in question, and that came to a head during the playoffs. His isolation heavy game took away from the ball movement and player movement that had worked for the younger core led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The Celtics were not on the same page as a team and it showed when they faced the Bucks (part of that, also, is that the Bucks have come into their own as a dominant team).

Irving is going to have multiple max offers in front of him this July. If Durant goes to the Knicks and says “get me Irving” there will be one. The Lakers are expected to make a call. The list goes on and on, and it includes the Boston Celtics, but a lot of those teams may be pushed into that decision now, rather than go willingly.

Whatever Irving decides, his decision will have ripple effects throughout the NBA.