Getty

Blazers head home for Game 3, down 2-0 to Golden State

Associated PressMay 18, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Damian Lillard says Golden State did its job and protected home court. Now it’s time for the Trail Blazers to do the same.

The Western Conference finals between the upstart Blazers and the defending champion Warriors shifts to Portland on Saturday with Golden State holding a 2-0 advantage.

The Blazers were up 15 points at the half and led by eight with 4+ minutes left before the Warriors rallied – boosted by Kevon Looney‘s dunk with less than a minute left, and a game-sealing steal from Andre Iguodala – for a 114-111 victory in Game 2 on Thursday night.

Golden State capped the game with a 14-3 run to avoid falling into a tie in the best-of-seven series.

“Lost the game, but you know, their job was to take care of their home floor, and we’ve got an opportunity to do the same thing,” Lillard said.

Lillard, who grew up just a few miles from Oracle Arena, finished with 23 point and 10 assists, but was thwarted by Golden State’s defense, including Iguodala’s at the end. CJ McCollum had 22 points in Portland’s eighth straight playoff loss to the Warriors since 2016.

“We’ve got to bring that same energy at home, understand that this is the first time in 19 years we’ve been in the conference final,” McCollum said. “I know they (the fans) will be excited and I’m really looking forward to the opportunity playing at home and building on what we’ve done.

“Being down 0-2, it’s not what you would like to see but it’s our reality, so now we got to go get some at home.”

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 37 points. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said experience pushed Golden State at the end after Portland’s dominant play for most of the game.

“We’ve done this a few times, and yeah, we stole it for sure,” Kerr said.

Golden State, vying for a fifth straight trip to the NBA Finals, won the opening game against the Blazers 116-94, with Curry scoring 36 points to lead the way.

The series so far, and particularly Game 2, has been an entertaining battle between Curry and his younger brother Seth, who plays for the Blazers. It is the first time that brothers have played each other in a conference final.

The younger Curry had 16 points and four steals off the bench on Thursday, including a steal on his brother. Seth Curry even engaged in a little trash talk when his brother was at the free throw line as the game wound down.

“This was like the coolest experience I think I’ve ever had playing against him. We talked about the stage and he was amazing tonight,” Steph Curry said. “You know, every minute he was out there defensively, he was a pest. Made three big shots the fourth quarter that were very timely.”

He added with a smile that it must have been nerve-wracking for his parents, “but it worked out perfectly tonight: He played well and we won.”

Game 3 will be the first conference final game in Portland since 2000. The Blazers lost that series to the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers in seven games.

“I know they are going to be excited,” Stephen Curry said in noting the atmosphere at the Moda Center. “We’ve got to do whatever we can to hopefully take them out of it early. Knowing Portland is going to feed off that energy, it’s going to be tough to win up there, so we got to bring it.”

Back at home, the Blazers won’t need to deal with the return of Kevin Durant. The two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP is still out with a right calf injury and isn’t set to be re-examined until next week, meaning it’s likely he’ll miss the rest of this series.

Durant, who won’t travel with the team to Portland, averaged 34.2 points in the playoffs before he was injured in the third quarter of Golden State’s Game 5 victory over Houston.

The third-seeded Blazers bested Oklahoma City 4-1 in the opening round, then needed all seven games to get past the Denver Nuggets in the semifinals. The Warriors downed both the Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets in six games to get to the conference finals.

The winner in the West will go on to face the winner of the East series between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks.

AP Sports Writer Janie McCauley contributed to this report.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Draymond Green says he’s the best defender ever

By Dane DelgadoMay 18, 2019, 12:30 AM EDT
2 Comments

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was the 2016-17 NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He’s not up for that award at this season, as the NBA released its most recent finalists list for its end of season awards on Friday. However, that doesn’t change the fact that Green believes he is the best defender of all time.

Speaking to The Athletic after Thursday’s Game 2 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Green told Marcus Thompson that he believes he is the best defender ever.

Via The Athletic:

“The best ever defender?” Green said after the Warriors held Portland to 46 points on 38.5 percent shooting in the second half in Thursday’s 114-111 win in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

“Me.”

The best defender ever?

“Me.” Green punctuated his declaration with a nod as he strutted out of the locker room with a smile. But he wasn’t joking. “That’s what I believe. Wholeheartedly.”

Green has certainly been one of the most important defenders of all-time, and his value in the Golden State system cannot be understated. On Thursday, he allowed the Warriors to get away with playing a smaller lineup while still being able to defend a legitimate 7-footer in Meyers Leonard — from the 3-point line to the restricted area — down the stretch.

Of course Scottie Pippen, no slouch on the defensive side of the ball himself, had something to say about that. Speaking on ESPN’s The Jump on Friday, Pippen said he didn’t consider Green to be the best defender ever because he wasn’t the type of guy that you put on the best opposing player in crunch time.

I’m not sure that’s always been the case, and the whole idea of what the “best” defender means is up for debate. Green can think he is the best ever, and we can debate about it, because we will never be able to know for certain.

Bucks take 2-0 lead over Raptors after Game 2 blowout

Getty
By Dane DelgadoMay 17, 2019, 11:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Milwaukee Bucks are who we thought they were.

The No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, who operated in fits and starts throughout the playoffs despite cruising through two initial series, are now in firm command of the Toronto Raptors. Giannis Antetkounmpo and the Bucks beat Kawhi Leonard and his Raptors, 125-103, to take a 2-0 lead on Friday.

Milwaukee jumped out of the gate, scoring 35 points in the first quarter and limiting Toronto to just 21. On a night in which Antetkounmpo was announced as finalist for both the NBA MVP and the Defensive Player of the Year awards, the Bucks’ defense slowly took hold. The Raptors scored just 18 in the second quarter, ending the first half with a 15-point deficit.

For the Raptors, it was a night of hyperbole. Often criticized for being a squad not up to the snuff of their star, Toronto gave its haters fodder in Game 2. Leonard, who finished with 31 points, eight rebounds, and two assists, was the only productive offensive player. Kyle Lowry added 15 points on 4-of-13 shooting, and much of Toronto’s contributing cast could hardly be seen. Marc Gasol had a particularly difficult night, scoring two points on 1-of-9 shooting.

The Bucks were quite the opposite, with three bench players scoring in double-digits. It was a more concerted team effort by Milwaukee, who ended the night +8 in assists and +13 in rebounding differential. Antetkounmpo’s squad also finished with just seven turnovers compared to Toronto’s 13.

Antetkounmpo was the star of the night, scoring 30 points to go with 17 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal on 50 percent shooting. The leading MVP candidate was everywhere, and it appeared Toronto was in trouble right from the get-go. On the first possession of the game, Antetkounmpo bullied Pascal Siakam down low, missing his shot high off the backboard but immediately grabbing his own miss for a putback dunk.

The rest of the Bucks cast cruised off Antetkounmpo’s excellent play, but no one was more surprising that Ersan Ilyasova. The Milwaukee reserve scored 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting, grabbing three rebounds to go with two assists and two steals. It was his best playoff game this season, and the first time Ilyasova scored more than 17 points since Oct. 29 against… the Raptors.

Folks at the Air Canada Centre will be rowdy and raucous on Sunday for Game 3, but Friday night was a statement for Antetkounmpo and the Bucks. They’re the best team in the East, and with a commanding 2-0 lead heading back to Ontario, it’ll be time for Leonard and his understaffed crew to prove the Raptors are worthy of knocking the Greek Freak off his throne.

Rumor: Lakers interested in Bradley Beal, Kyle Lowry

Getty
By Dane DelgadoMay 17, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT
3 Comments

The Los Angeles Lakers need to bring in some stars before they risk burning through the remaining twilight of LeBron James’ prime. James is still an incredibly useful player when he sees the court, but it seems reasonable to expect that he will miss more time due to injuries as he continues to get older.

The Lakers will apparently not hire a replacement for Magic Johnson, and they are proceeding forward now that they have a new head coach in Frank Vogel (plus assistant Jason Kidd). That means the front office, as it stands, will be the folks in charge of finding whoever will star alongside James.

According to a report from Sporting News’ Sean Deveney, Los Angeles could be interested in targeting either Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors or Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards.

Via Sporting News:

The Lakers have other players they’re targeting in trades, according to league sources. Chief among them is Wizards guard Bradley Beal, though with the Wizards not yet hiring a front office honcho, no decision has been made whether to trade Beal. But LA will be in position to make an attractive offer if Beal is put on the block.

There’s also interest in point guard Kyle Lowry, who could be available if the Raptors lose Kawhi Leonard in free agency. Because of Lowry’s age (33) and contract ($33 million for next season), the Lakers could bring him in for a relatively limited outgoing package.

We don’t have a solid way to predict how the New Orleans Pelicans will eventually respond to an overture by the Lakers with a package centered around the No. 4 overall pick for Anthony Davis. However, if Los Angeles gets a hard stop on that front, adding Beal to the squad in Southern California would be an attractive offer moving forward.

Now that L.A. has that pick, we are going to see just about every potential tradable piece in the NBA rumored in connection with the Lakers. Get ready for that over the next month or so.

NBA MVP race down to finalists Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George, James Harden

Getty
By Dane DelgadoMay 17, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT
3 Comments

We are deep in the throes of the NBA’s Conference Finals for both coasts, and at this point awards for the regular season seem like a far, distant side story. The NBA has a problem with its awards: each of them are based on the regular season, but the playoffs inevitably tinge how folks feel about the results due to their being announced after the postseason ends.

Still, we are getting closer to award season and the NBA has announced the finalists for its various congratulations. Headlining this group of course is the MVP race, which will be between Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George, and James Harden. Here is the full list of players (and coaches) and their reciprocal awards, via the NBA.

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
James Harden, Houston Rockets

Kia NBA Rookie of the Year
Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns
Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Kia NBA Sixth Man Award
Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
Lou Williams, LA Clippers

Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Kia NBA Most Improved Player
De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets
Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

NBA Coach of the Year
Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks
Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets
Doc Rivers, LA Clippers

It seems like the MVP, Coach, and DPOY will be the most hotly-debated leading up to when the winners are announced on June 24. Hell, even after the results come through, I’m sure we’ll be talking about who really deserved each of them well into the fall.