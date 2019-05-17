Getty

Rumor: Lakers interested in Bradley Beal, Kyle Lowry

By Dane DelgadoMay 17, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT
The Los Angeles Lakers need to bring in some stars before they risk burning through the remaining twilight of LeBron James’ prime. James is still an incredibly useful player when he sees the court, but it seems reasonable to expect that he will miss more time due to injuries as he continues to get older.

The Lakers will apparently not hire a replacement for Magic Johnson, and they are proceeding forward now that they have a new head coach in Frank Vogel (plus assistant Jason Kidd). That means the front office, as it stands, will be the folks in charge of finding whoever will star alongside James.

According to a report from Sporting News’ Sean Deveney, Los Angeles could be interested in targeting either Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors or Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards.

The Lakers have other players they’re targeting in trades, according to league sources. Chief among them is Wizards guard Bradley Beal, though with the Wizards not yet hiring a front office honcho, no decision has been made whether to trade Beal. But LA will be in position to make an attractive offer if Beal is put on the block.

There’s also interest in point guard Kyle Lowry, who could be available if the Raptors lose Kawhi Leonard in free agency. Because of Lowry’s age (33) and contract ($33 million for next season), the Lakers could bring him in for a relatively limited outgoing package.

We don’t have a solid way to predict how the New Orleans Pelicans will eventually respond to an overture by the Lakers with a package centered around the No. 4 overall pick for Anthony Davis. However, if Los Angeles gets a hard stop on that front, adding Beal to the squad in Southern California would be an attractive offer moving forward.

Now that L.A. has that pick, we are going to see just about every potential tradable piece in the NBA rumored in connection with the Lakers. Get ready for that over the next month or so.

Bucks take 2-0 lead over Raptors after Game 2 blowout

By Dane DelgadoMay 17, 2019, 11:16 PM EDT
The Milwaukee Bucks are who we thought they were.

The No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, who operated in fits and starts throughout the playoffs despite cruising through two initial series, are now in firm command of the Toronto Raptors. Giannis Antetkounmpo and the Bucks beat Kawhi Leonard and his Raptors, 125-103, to take a 2-0 lead on Friday.

Milwaukee jumped out of the gate, scoring 35 points in the first quarter and limiting Toronto to just 21. On a night in which Antetkounmpo was announced as finalist for both the NBA MVP and the Defensive Player of the Year awards, the Bucks’ defense slowly took hold. The Raptors scored just 18 in the second quarter, ending the first half with a 15-point deficit.

For the Raptors, it was a night of hyperbole. Often criticized for being a squad not up to the snuff of their star, Toronto gave its haters fodder in Game 2. Leonard, who finished with 31 points, eight rebounds, and two assists, was the only productive offensive player. Kyle Lowry added 15 points on 4-of-13 shooting, and much of Toronto’s contributing cast could hardly be seen. Marc Gasol had a particularly difficult night, scoring two points on 1-of-9 shooting.

The Bucks were quite the opposite, with three bench players scoring in double-digits. It was a more concerted team effort by Milwaukee, who ended the night +8 in assists and +13 in rebounding differential. Antetkounmpo’s squad also finished with just seven turnovers compared to Toronto’s 13.

Antetkounmpo was the star of the night, scoring 30 points to go with 17 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal on 50 percent shooting. The leading MVP candidate was everywhere, and it appeared Toronto was in trouble right from the get-go. On the first possession of the game, Antetkounmpo bullied Pascal Siakam down low, missing his shot high off the backboard but immediately grabbing his own miss for a putback dunk.

The rest of the Bucks cast cruised off Antetkounmpo’s excellent play, but no one was more surprising that Ersan Ilyasova. The Milwaukee reserve scored 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting, grabbing three rebounds to go with two assists and two steals. It was his best playoff game this season, and the first time Ilyasova scored more than 17 points since Oct. 29 against… the Raptors.

Folks at the Air Canada Centre will be rowdy and raucous on Sunday for Game 3, but Friday night was a statement for Antetkounmpo and the Bucks. They’re the best team in the East, and with a commanding 2-0 lead heading back to Ontario, it’ll be time for Leonard and his understaffed crew to prove the Raptors are worthy of knocking the Greek Freak off his throne.

NBA MVP race down to finalists Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George, James Harden

By Dane DelgadoMay 17, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT
We are deep in the throes of the NBA’s Conference Finals for both coasts, and at this point awards for the regular season seem like a far, distant side story. The NBA has a problem with its awards: each of them are based on the regular season, but the playoffs inevitably tinge how folks feel about the results due to their being announced after the postseason ends.

Still, we are getting closer to award season and the NBA has announced the finalists for its various congratulations. Headlining this group of course is the MVP race, which will be between Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George, and James Harden. Here is the full list of players (and coaches) and their reciprocal awards, via the NBA.

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
James Harden, Houston Rockets

Kia NBA Rookie of the Year
Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns
Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Kia NBA Sixth Man Award
Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
Lou Williams, LA Clippers

Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Kia NBA Most Improved Player
De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets
Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

NBA Coach of the Year
Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks
Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets
Doc Rivers, LA Clippers

It seems like the MVP, Coach, and DPOY will be the most hotly-debated leading up to when the winners are announced on June 24. Hell, even after the results come through, I’m sure we’ll be talking about who really deserved each of them well into the fall.

Tilman Fertitta calls Rockets dodging luxury tax ‘fluke’ and ‘accident’, reportedly approves paying next year

By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT
The biggest reasons the Rockets lost the Warriors in their second-round series:

1. Golden State is an all-time great team.

2. Houston depleted its roster through spending cuts.

Nothing else is even close. Neither Chris Paul nor Clint Capela had a great series. But the Rockets generally played about as well as expected entering the matchup.

That was the problem.

While still excellent, the Warriors looked more primed to get upset than last year, when Houston pushed them to seven games. But the Rockets lowered their own roster quality.

They started in the offseason, letting Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute walk for bigger contracts. Both players wound up overpaid for their production. But Houston didn’t have the cap flexibility to get anyone nearly as good as Ariza. Though Mbah a Moute had a lost season with the Clippers due to injury, the Rockets wanted to keep him. They just deemed him too expensive.

Later in the summer and closer to the trade deadline, Houston made more moves to escape the luxury tax entirely. Those trades cost the Rockets a first-rounder, two second-rounders, a couple second-round pick swaps, James Ennis and De'Anthony Melton. Houston could have used Ennis, who had a nice postseason for the 76ers. All those picks and Melton could have been used to acquire a far better player than Iman Shumpert if trimming costs weren’t the priority.

Yet, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is – once again – trying to play everyone for suckers.

Fertitta, via Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

“Last year (getting under the luxury tax) was a fluke,” Fertitta said. “We were going to be in the (tax). It was an accident. I’m still trying to figure out how we got under. I was positive we were going to be in it by $11 million. But if I’m in the luxury tax, I expect us to win.

Feigen:

general manager Daryl Morey has already been given a green light to pay the tax, a person with knowledge of the team’s planning said.

If I were Morey, I’d be livid. All general managers must work within the constraints set by team owners, but this goes way beyond. Either Fertitta is lying or Morey is a terrible general manager. Morey’s moves in the last year were indefensible – unless he had a mandate to dodge the tax, in which case they were sadly shrewd.

I don’t believe Morey is a terrible general manager.

I’ll also believe the Rockets will pay the luxury tax next season only when I see it.

Fertitta made a big show about how upset he was with Houston losing to Golden State, which was rich considering his spending limitations were a prime culprit. Maybe the experience motivated Fertitta into spending more in the future. But James Harden and Chris Paul will never have this season back, and especially Paul is at an age where further decline should be expected.

The Rockets also have all their top players already signed. Houston could spend into the tax, but salary-cap rules will inhibit the major spending that was possible last summer. So, this is a much safer proclamation from Fertitta this time.

We’ll see whether he lives up to even that.

Jimmy Butler’s ‘thank you’ Instagram post has some Sixers fans freaking out

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 17, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT
In Philadelphia, fans are trying to read the tea leaves to figure out what Jimmy Butler is thinking. Does he want to come back to the Sixers and chase titles with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons? Those three did seem to develop real chemistry this season and especially through the playoffs.

Or, does he want to play in New York? Or with LeBron James in Los Angeles? Where is Butler’s head at right now?

Thursday night, Butler posted this on Instagram:

to philly. and my teammates. THANK YOU. ❤️❤️

It is a simple post saying thank you to fans and teammates, one liked by Embiid and a lot of other players.

However, the “thank you for everything” post is also something we commonly see from players leaving town.

Which is why in Philadelphia this was seen as cryptic and had some fans freaking out.

That is just a taste of the online reaction. Not surprisingly, Philly fans feel comfortable assuming the worst.

Maybe Butler’s post is just what it says it is on face value, a thank you to fans and teammates because he enjoyed his Philadelphia experience. No doubt in the next few days Butler will say something along those lines (or his agent will leak it). That’s how the game is played.

However, Butler will have options when he becomes a free agent. As will Tobias Harris and J.J. Redick. Keeping all of them together in Philadelphia and managing all those egos will not be easy. These playoffs Philadelphia showed they are a team on the cusp of contending, but that last step up the mountain is the hardest one, and the work falls to Elton Brand and the front office.