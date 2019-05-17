Report: Wizards offer top front office job to Nuggets’ Tim Connelly

This should not be a surprise. The entire, deliberate process to find a new president of basketball operations for the Washington Wizards seemed to be pointing this way.
The question now is, will he take the job?
Washington has offered its top spot in basketball operations to Tim Connelly, the man who has the same job in Denver and built that team into a rising threat in the West, reports the staff at the Athletic.
The Wizards have offered Nuggets president Tim Connelly their head front office job and are hopeful he will accept, sources tell The Athletic’s Shams Charania, David Aldridge and Fred Katz.
Connelly left the NBA Combine on Friday to travel to Washington for a meeting with Wizards owner Ted Leonsis… The offer is for four years, according to sources.
Connelly is a Baltimore native who started his basketball career with the Wizards, he reportedly considers it his “dream job.” However, he has strong ties in Denver, particularly with owner Josh Kroenke, plus he has built an impressive Nuggets’ team just starting to tap its potential.
What we don’t know from the report is how much money was involved. Connelly reportedly makes $2 million a season with his new Denver contract (just extended in February) and that is on the low end for successful presidents of basketball operations. Did Leonsis offer more, and by enough to lure Connelly away?
Tommy Sheppard has served as the interim GM and it’s been reported he could stay on as Connelly’s No. 2, if Connelly is hired. If Denver loses Connelly, it is expected GM Arturas Karnisovas would be promoted.
Connelly, if he takes the job, will take over a team at a crossroads. It all starts with Bradley Beal, the Wizards best player, who has two more years on his contract and is eligible for an extension this summer. Do the Wizards want to extend his contract and build around him or trade him to jump-start the rebuild without him? Washington also is stuck with John Wall‘s anchor of a contract — a projected $171 million over the next four years for a player who is seriously injured — plus will be paying Ian Mahinmi $15.5 million next season and Dwight Howard at $5.6 million.
In Philadelphia, fans are trying to read the tea leaves to figure out what Jimmy Butler is thinking. Does he want to come back to the Sixers and chase titles with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons? Those three did seem to develop real chemistry this season and especially through the playoffs.
Or, does he want to play in New York? Or with LeBron James in Los Angeles? Where is Butler’s head at right now?
Thursday night, Butler posted this on Instagram:
It is a simple post saying thank you to fans and teammates, one liked by Embiid and a lot of other players.
However, the “thank you for everything” post is also something we commonly see from players leaving town.
Which is why in Philadelphia this was seen as cryptic and had some fans freaking out.
That is just a taste of the online reaction. Not surprisingly, Philly fans feel comfortable assuming the worst.
Maybe Butler’s post is just what it says it is on face value, a thank you to fans and teammates because he enjoyed his Philadelphia experience. No doubt in the next few days Butler will say something along those lines (or his agent will leak it). That’s how the game is played.
However, Butler will have options when he becomes a free agent. As will Tobias Harris and J.J. Redick. Keeping all of them together in Philadelphia and managing all those egos will not be easy. These playoffs Philadelphia showed they are a team on the cusp of contending, but that last step up the mountain is the hardest one, and the work falls to Elton Brand and the front office.
There is no replacement for Magic Johnson.
That was undoubtedly true of Magic the player, a Hall of Fame legend who broke the mold. It is also true of Magic, the Laker icon. And Magic, the transformative Los Angeles businessman.
But Magic Johnson the President of Basketball Operations… the Lakers don’t think so. Signs have pointed this way for a while, and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN confirmed it, the Lakers are not replacing Magic.
Pelinka has been the guy with the hammer after Magic abruptly stepped down right before the end of the season. Pelinka led the coaching hire process, although he reportedly wanted Tyronn Lue, just on the Lakers’ terms. That didn’t work out. Since then, Pelinka has been leading the Lakers toward the draft, where they jumped up to the No. 4 pick.
No replacement for Magic also means Kurt Rambis will continue to have an incredible influence on the direction of the Lakers in his front office role. He reportedly had a lot of influence in the coaching search, and specifically the terms of the contract.
It also means owner Jeanie Buss is happy with the direction of things and doesn’t want change. She seems to prefer things in her comfort zone, and Pelinka with Rambis as an advisor — guys with long-time Lakers ties — fits that mold.
Will this work? Time will tell, but the way the coaching search was handled does not inspire confidence. Pelinka is not someone well-liked among other front office personnel around the league, but that doesn’t mean he can’t succeed with a series of smart moves. The task in front of him is clear but daunting: Land another superstar to go with LeBron James, whether via trade or free agency, then surround those stars with role players that fit new coach Frank Vogel’s system and can return the Lakers to contention.
If the Lakers stumble, or worse yet miss the playoffs again, there will be a reckoning in Lakers’ land.
Tyreke Evans — who was about to hit free agency after a solid season in Indiana where he averaged 10.2 points per game — is out of the NBA.
The league has “dismissed and disqualified” Evans from the league for “violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.”Under the terms of the CBA, Evans can re-apply to the NBA in two years.
The Pacers have released this statement:
“The Indiana Pacers were informed Friday by the NBA that Tyreke Evans has been dismissed from the league for a violation of the league’s anti-drug policy. We take these matters seriously and will reach out to Tyreke to offer our support.”
Under the terms of the CBA, Anderson had to test positive for “drugs of abuse.” That is a long list of drugs including opioids, methamphetamine, cocaine, and LSD.
O.J. Mayo got the same suspension. We have seen a player return to the NBA from this, Chris Anderson — the Birdman — had a drug problem that led to a suspension, but he got clean and returned to the league and played nine more seasons. Evans will be 31 when he can re-apply to the association.
Pelicans owner Gayle Benson reportedly said she’d trade Anthony Davis to the Lakers only over her dead body.
Fletcher Mackel of WDSU:
Good for Benson if this is her stance. If trading Davis, New Orleans should take the best offer – no matter which team makes it.
But there are many people who believe the Pelicans won’t send Davis to the Lakers. I don’t think that idea came from thin air.
Did it come from New Orleans? The Pelicans could just be trying to leverage a better offer from the Lakers while Benson tries to maintain her reputation as business-savvy, a difficult balancing act.
Did it come from Los Angeles? If the Lakers are spreading falsehoods to paint themselves as victims of the the Pelicans’ irrationality, that could even further sour relations between these franchises. What didn’t begin as a reluctance to deal with the Lakers could easily turn into one.
Ultimately, I don’t think that matters much. It seems unlikely the Lakers will present the strongest offer for Davis.
But they might. Between Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, the No. 4 pick and all their future first-round picks, the Lakers have assets to get into the mix. It’ll depend what other teams offer.
This really comes down to whether you take Benson at her word or trust Jackie MacMullan’s reporting. I appreciate Benson putting her name behind her position, and I tend to give the benefit of the doubt to anyone who does that. Perhaps unfairly to MacMullan, only Benson has a real opportunity to be proven correct and truthful.
There are three scenarios:
- Lakers make best offer, Benson accepts it – we’d know she’s telling the truth here
- Lakers make best offer, Benson rejects it – we’d almost certainly never hear about it
- Lakers don’t make best offer – we’d never know whether she’s telling the truth here
The only way we’d know something is New Orleans actually trading Davis to the Lakers, which – again – probably won’t happen even if Benson is totally open to it.