Report: Wizards offer top front office job to Nuggets’ Tim Connelly

This should not be a surprise. The entire, deliberate process to find a new president of basketball operations for the Washington Wizards seemed to be pointing this way.

The question now is, will he take the job?

Washington has offered its top spot in basketball operations to Tim Connelly, the man who has the same job in Denver and built that team into a rising threat in the West, reports the staff at the Athletic.

The Wizards have offered Nuggets president Tim Connelly their head front office job and are hopeful he will accept, sources tell The Athletic’s Shams Charania, David Aldridge and Fred Katz. Connelly left the NBA Combine on Friday to travel to Washington for a meeting with Wizards owner Ted Leonsis… The offer is for four years, according to sources.

Connelly is a Baltimore native who started his basketball career with the Wizards, he reportedly considers it his “dream job.” However, he has strong ties in Denver, particularly with owner Josh Kroenke, plus he has built an impressive Nuggets’ team just starting to tap its potential.

What we don’t know from the report is how much money was involved. Connelly reportedly makes $2 million a season with his new Denver contract (just extended in February) and that is on the low end for successful presidents of basketball operations. Did Leonsis offer more, and by enough to lure Connelly away?

Tommy Sheppard has served as the interim GM and it’s been reported he could stay on as Connelly’s No. 2, if Connelly is hired. If Denver loses Connelly, it is expected GM Arturas Karnisovas would be promoted.

Connelly, if he takes the job, will take over a team at a crossroads. It all starts with Bradley Beal, the Wizards best player, who has two more years on his contract and is eligible for an extension this summer. Do the Wizards want to extend his contract and build around him or trade him to jump-start the rebuild without him? Washington also is stuck with John Wall‘s anchor of a contract — a projected $171 million over the next four years for a player who is seriously injured — plus will be paying Ian Mahinmi $15.5 million next season and Dwight Howard at $5.6 million.