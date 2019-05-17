Getty Images

Report: Washington gets permission to meet with Denver’s Tim Connelly about GM job

By Kurt HelinMay 17, 2019, 8:57 AM EDT
It was reported on Thursday that the Wizards were ramping up their pursuit of Tim Connelly, the president of basketball operations in Denver, to take the same position in our nation’s capital. He had long been Washington’s top target, but the team had to wait until Denver fell out of the playoffs.

It has, and now comes a report Denver has given permission to Washington to talk to Connelly, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Denver Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly will meet with the Washington Wizards to discuss the franchise’s president of basketball operations job, league sources told ESPN.

Connelly, a primary target of the Wizards’ search, is expected to meet with Washington as soon as Friday, league sources said.

Connelly is a Baltimore native with strong ties to the mid-Atlantic region, and he also got his start with the Wizards, getting his front office start in the organization. Denver just gave Connelly a contract extension last February, but the Wizards are the one job Connelly would consider leaving Denver for and the team will give him that out if he wants it.

Also, Connelly reportedly makes $2 million a year, well below the going rate for an experienced and successful president of basketball operations. Washington owner Ted Leonsis may nearly double that salary.

This would not be a formal interview, but if Connelly is offered the job he is expected to take it.

Denver has another reason they are confident in letting Connelly talk to Washington, reports Wojnarowski.

The Denver ownership’s confidence in general manager Arturas Karnisovas’ ability to assume full control of basketball operations, if needed, also played a part in its decision to allow Connelly to hear out Washington owner Ted Leonsis, league sources said.

This sounds like a deal on its way to getting done. If so it would be a huge get for the Wizards, who are looking to fill the position held for 16 seasons by Ernie Grunfeld. Tommy Sheppard is serving as the interim GM and it’s been reported he could stay on as Connelly’s No. 2, if Connelly is hired.

Connelly, or whoever takes on that job, has some big decisions to make. That starts with Bradley Beal, the Wizards best player, who has two more years on his contract and is eligible for an extension this summer. Do the Wizards want to extend his contract and build around him or trade him to jump-start the rebuild without him. Washington also is stuck with John Wall‘s anchor of a contract — a projected $171 million over the next four years for a player who is seriously injured — plus will be paying Ian Mahinmi $15.5 million next season and Dwight Howard at $5.6 million.

NBA MVP race down to finalists Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George, James Harden

Getty
By Dane DelgadoMay 17, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT
We are deep in the throes of the NBA’s Conference Finals for both coasts, and at this point awards for the regular season seem like a far, distant side story. The NBA has a problem with its awards: each of them are based on the regular season, but the playoffs inevitably tinge how folks feel about the results due to their being announced after the postseason ends.

Still, we are getting closer to award season and the NBA has announced the finalists for its various congratulations. Headlining this group of course is the MVP race, which will be between Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George, and James Harden. Here is the full list of players (and coaches) and their reciprocal awards, via the NBA.

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
James Harden, Houston Rockets

Kia NBA Rookie of the Year
Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns
Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Kia NBA Sixth Man Award
Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
Lou Williams, LA Clippers

Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Kia NBA Most Improved Player
De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets
Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

NBA Coach of the Year
Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks
Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets
Doc Rivers, LA Clippers

It seems like the MVP, Coach, and DPOY will be the most hotly-debated leading up to when the winners are announced on June 24. Hell, even after the results come through, I’m sure we’ll be talking about who really deserved each of them well into the fall.

Tilman Fertitta calls Rockets dodging luxury tax ‘fluke’ and ‘accident’, reportedly approves paying next year

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT
The biggest reasons the Rockets lost the Warriors in their second-round series:

1. Golden State is an all-time great team.

2. Houston depleted its roster through spending cuts.

Nothing else is even close. Neither Chris Paul nor Clint Capela had a great series. But the Rockets generally played about as well as expected entering the matchup.

That was the problem.

While still excellent, the Warriors looked more primed to get upset than last year, when Houston pushed them to seven games. But the Rockets lowered their own roster quality.

They started in the offseason, letting Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute walk for bigger contracts. Both players wound up overpaid for their production. But Houston didn’t have the cap flexibility to get anyone nearly as good as Ariza. Though Mbah a Moute had a lost season with the Clippers due to injury, the Rockets wanted to keep him. They just deemed him too expensive.

Later in the summer and closer to the trade deadline, Houston made more moves to escape the luxury tax entirely. Those trades cost the Rockets a first-rounder, two second-rounders, a couple second-round pick swaps, James Ennis and De'Anthony Melton. Houston could have used Ennis, who had a nice postseason for the 76ers. All those picks and Melton could have been used to acquire a far better player than Iman Shumpert if trimming costs weren’t the priority.

Yet, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is – once again – trying to play everyone for suckers.

Fertitta, via Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

“Last year (getting under the luxury tax) was a fluke,” Fertitta said. “We were going to be in the (tax). It was an accident. I’m still trying to figure out how we got under. I was positive we were going to be in it by $11 million. But if I’m in the luxury tax, I expect us to win.

Feigen:

general manager Daryl Morey has already been given a green light to pay the tax, a person with knowledge of the team’s planning said.

If I were Morey, I’d be livid. All general managers must work within the constraints set by team owners, but this goes way beyond. Either Fertitta is lying or Morey is a terrible general manager. Morey’s moves in the last year were indefensible – unless he had a mandate to dodge the tax, in which case they were sadly shrewd.

I don’t believe Morey is a terrible general manager.

I’ll also believe the Rockets will pay the luxury tax next season only when I see it.

Fertitta made a big show about how upset he was with Houston losing to Golden State, which was rich considering his spending limitations were a prime culprit. Maybe the experience motivated Fertitta into spending more in the future. But James Harden and Chris Paul will never have this season back, and especially Paul is at an age where further decline should be expected.

The Rockets also have all their top players already signed. Houston could spend into the tax, but salary-cap rules will inhibit the major spending that was possible last summer. So, this is a much safer proclamation from Fertitta this time.

We’ll see whether he lives up to even that.

Jimmy Butler’s ‘thank you’ Instagram post has some Sixers fans freaking out

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 17, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT
In Philadelphia, fans are trying to read the tea leaves to figure out what Jimmy Butler is thinking. Does he want to come back to the Sixers and chase titles with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons? Those three did seem to develop real chemistry this season and especially through the playoffs.

Or, does he want to play in New York? Or with LeBron James in Los Angeles? Where is Butler’s head at right now?

Thursday night, Butler posted this on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram

to philly. and my teammates. THANK YOU. ❤️❤️

A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler) on

It is a simple post saying thank you to fans and teammates, one liked by Embiid and a lot of other players.

However, the “thank you for everything” post is also something we commonly see from players leaving town.

Which is why in Philadelphia this was seen as cryptic and had some fans freaking out.

That is just a taste of the online reaction. Not surprisingly, Philly fans feel comfortable assuming the worst.

Maybe Butler’s post is just what it says it is on face value, a thank you to fans and teammates because he enjoyed his Philadelphia experience. No doubt in the next few days Butler will say something along those lines (or his agent will leak it). That’s how the game is played.

However, Butler will have options when he becomes a free agent. As will Tobias Harris and J.J. Redick. Keeping all of them together in Philadelphia and managing all those egos will not be easy. These playoffs Philadelphia showed they are a team on the cusp of contending, but that last step up the mountain is the hardest one, and the work falls to Elton Brand and the front office.

Lakers reportedly decide not to hire replacement for Magic Johnson

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 17, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT
There is no replacement for Magic Johnson.

That was undoubtedly true of Magic the player, a Hall of Fame legend who broke the mold. It is also true of Magic, the Laker icon. And Magic, the transformative Los Angeles businessman.

But Magic Johnson the President of Basketball Operations… the Lakers don’t think so. Signs have pointed this way for a while, and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN confirmed it, the Lakers are not replacing Magic.

Pelinka has been the guy with the hammer after Magic abruptly stepped down right before the end of the season. Pelinka led the coaching hire process, although he reportedly wanted Tyronn Lue, just on the Lakers’ terms. That didn’t work out. Since then, Pelinka has been leading the Lakers toward the draft, where they jumped up to the No. 4 pick.

No replacement for Magic also means Kurt Rambis will continue to have an incredible influence on the direction of the Lakers in his front office role. He reportedly had a lot of influence in the coaching search, and specifically the terms of the contract.

It also means owner Jeanie Buss is happy with the direction of things and doesn’t want change. She seems to prefer things in her comfort zone, and Pelinka with Rambis as an advisor — guys with long-time Lakers ties — fits that mold.

Will this work? Time will tell, but the way the coaching search was handled does not inspire confidence. Pelinka is not someone well-liked among other front office personnel around the league, but that doesn’t mean he can’t succeed with a series of smart moves. The task in front of him is clear but daunting: Land another superstar to go with LeBron James, whether via trade or free agency, then surround those stars with role players that fit new coach Frank Vogel’s system and can return the Lakers to contention.

If the Lakers stumble, or worse yet miss the playoffs again, there will be a reckoning in Lakers’ land.