Report: Pelicans not high on Knicks forward Kevin Knox

By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2019, 1:44 PM EDT
The Knicks clearly want to trade for Anthony Davis.

They won’t have the No. 1 pick to send New Orleans. But they still have Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson, Dennis Smith Jr., Frank Ntilikina, Allonzo Trier, the No. 3 pick, all their own future first-round picks and an extra first-rounder or two from the Mavericks.

But…

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

the Pelicans are not high on Kevin Knox, according to a source

Me neither. Knox posted a box plus-minus of -6.0 this season. Only Michael Michael Olowokandi (-6.2 in 1999-00) has ever posted a worse box plus-minus while playing 2,000 minutes. Knox is just 19, and he has some raw skills. But he’s so far from understanding how to positively affect NBA games.

Even without including Knox, New York can still make the Pelicans a suitable offer for Davis. Mitchell Robinson is an intriguing prospect, and the Knicks have plenty of first-rounders.

But New York’s path to acquiring Davis is definitely narrower if New Orleans doesn’t value Knox.

Considering the Pelicans reportedly won’t trade Davis to the Lakers, this is even more reason to believe Davis winds up in Boston. But that’s predicated on the Celtics actually offering their better assets.

Report: Kyrie Irving’s advisors urging him to strongly consider Nets

By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2019, 12:47 PM EDT
The inescapable rumor: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to the Knicks in free agency this summer.

Marc Stein of The New York Times and Stephen A. Smith of ESPN discussed that on Smith’s podcast.

Stein:

Right before the playoffs started, someone I trust very much told me, they might be a package deal, but they’re going to look at the Nets just as hard as the Knicks. But again, this is third-, fourth-hand stuff.

Smith:

I heard that about Kyrie, not about KD. That Kyrie and his folks – his folks are trying to convince him to look heavily at the Nets.

This is why tracking free agency is difficult. Everyone within a player’s camp doesn’t always unanimously agree on what’s best. Differing agendas get leaked by different people.

But it’s not difficult to view this situation as:

  • Irving would sign with the Knicks if Durant joins him.
  • Durant could still re-sign with the Warriors.
  • If Durant stays in Golden State, Irving would consider other options, including Brooklyn.

I also wouldn’t be shocked if Irving re-signs with the Celtics. But the Nets have been interested for a while.

Strong seasons from D'Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie (who signed a contract extension) reduce Brooklyn’s need for a point guard. But Irving would be a clear upgrade. The Nets are surely hoping Irving listens to the advisors Smith cited.

Still, luring Irving won’t be easy.

Brooklyn is better than New York. Unless the Knicks get Durant, Brooklyn is also better-positioned long-term than New York.

But the Nets aren’t the Knicks.

Prestige matters, and that’s an obstacle Brooklyn must overcome.

Report: Pelicans owner Gayle Benson would trade Anthony Davis to Lakers only ‘over my dead body’

By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2019, 11:31 AM EDT
The Pelicans reportedly completely opposed trading Anthony Davis to the Lakers, his preferred destination.

But that was before New Orleans hired David Griffin to run the front office.

It wasn’t totally clear who within the Pelicans was against even considering a Lakers offer and whether that person/those people still hold power. Former New Orleans general manager Dell Demps appeared to have a strained relationship with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka. Mickey Loomis, an executive who oversaw both the Pelicans and Saints, came up in football. With a background in a sport where players have far less power, he might have dug in his heels about Davis getting his way.

But Pelicans owner Gayle Benson fired Demps and said the new lead executive would report directly to her, not to Loomis.

So, will anyone left in New Orleans stop a trade of Davis to the Lakers?

Jackie MacMullan of ESPN:

We have been told, I think, through channels – most of us have heard this same scuttlebutt – that Gayle Benson has basically told him, “To the Lakers, over my dead body.”

If this is how Benson feels, she’s making a mistake. If trading Davis, the Pelicans should take the best offer they can get – no matter which team makes it.

That might be the Lakers, who can send some combination of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and the No. 4 pick. Other teams – looking at you, Celtics – have better assets. But it’s unclear which of those assets will be on the table.

If the Lakers make what he deems to be the best offer, Griffin has the responsibility of convincing Benson to approve it. It’s tough to predict his likelihood of success, considering we don’t know precisely why she’s so against trading Davis to Los Angeles.

Does she just not want Davis to get his way? Does she resent how Davis and his agent Rich Paul, who also represents Lakers superstar LeBron James, handled this situation? Does she envy the Lakers’ big market and all the advantages that affords them (like becoming Davis’ preferred destination)? Something else entirely?

Before trying to convince Benson, Griffin is still tryingand so far failing – to convince Davis to stay. Only if that fails will he then work on Benson.

And of course only if the Lakers make the best offer.

Report: Kevin Durant out rest of Warriors-Trail Blazers

By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2019, 10:37 AM EDT
Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Kevin Durant would miss Games 3 and 4 of the conference finals. Then Golden State effectively said Durant would also miss a potential Game 5, as that’d be Wednesday, and his next evaluation is scheduled for Thursday:

Warriors coach Steve Kerr called Durant’s calf strain “a little more serious than we thought.”

Why not just go all the way with it?

Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area:

Durant likely will miss the entire conference finals, according to a league source.

This is bad news for the Warriors. But it’s far easier to take considering they’re leading the Trail Blazers 2-0. Teams up 2-0 in a best-of-seven series have won it 93% of the time. There’s no guarantee this reaches a Game 5, let alone a Game 6 or 7.

The Warriors are better with Durant. They’re still darned good without him. Though he’s incredibly talented, the offense flows better without him. That’s not to say the offense is more effective without him. But Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala are so good in a system where the ball moves more. That improved fit offsets some of the talent loss.

Golden State can win a title without Durant. But it’d definitely be easier (not to say easy) in the NBA Finals against the Bucks or Raptors if he plays. He’d be especially importantly defensively in those matchups.

As long as they hold their lead over Portland, expect the Warriors to remain patient with Durant. The big reevaluation will come if the series gets tight or before the Finals.

Report: Washington gets permission, will meet with Denver’s Tim Connelly about GM job

By Kurt HelinMay 17, 2019, 8:57 AM EDT
It was reported on Thursday that the Wizards were ramping up their pursuit of Tim Connelly, the president of basketball operations in Denver, to take the same position in our nation’s capital. He had long been Washington’s top target, but the team had to wait until Denver fell out of the playoffs.

It has, and now comes a report Denver has given permission to Washington to talk to Connelly, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Denver Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly will meet with the Washington Wizards to discuss the franchise’s president of basketball operations job, league sources told ESPN.

Connelly, a primary target of the Wizards’ search, is expected to meet with Washington as soon as Friday, league sources said.

Connelly is a Baltimore native with strong ties to the mid-Atlantic region, and he also got his start with the Wizards, getting his front office start in the organization. Denver just gave Connelly a contract extension last February, but the Wizards are the one job Connelly would consider leaving Denver for and the team will give him that out if he wants it.

Also, Connelly reportedly makes $2 million a year, well below the going rate for an experienced and successful president of basketball operations. Washington owner Ted Leonsis may nearly double that salary.

This would not be a formal interview, but if Connelly is offered the job he is expected to take it.

Denver has another reason they are confident in letting Connelly talk to Washington, reports Wojnarowski.

The Denver ownership’s confidence in general manager Arturas Karnisovas’ ability to assume full control of basketball operations, if needed, also played a part in its decision to allow Connelly to hear out Washington owner Ted Leonsis, league sources said.

This sounds like a deal on its way to getting done. If so it would be a huge get for the Wizards, who are looking to fill the position held for 16 seasons by Ernie Grunfeld. Tommy Sheppard is serving as the interim GM and it’s been reported he could stay on as Connelly’s No. 2, if Connelly is hired.

Connelly, or whoever takes on that job, has some big decisions to make. That starts with Bradley Beal, the Wizards best player, who has two more years on his contract and is eligible for an extension this summer. Do the Wizards want to extend his contract and build around him or trade him to jump-start the rebuild without him. Washington also is stuck with John Wall‘s anchor of a contract — a projected $171 million over the next four years for a player who is seriously injured — plus will be paying Ian Mahinmi $15.5 million next season and Dwight Howard at $5.6 million.