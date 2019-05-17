AP Photo/Ben Margot

Report: Kevin Durant out rest of Warriors-Trail Blazers

By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2019, 10:37 AM EDT
Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Kevin Durant would miss Games 3 and 4 of the conference finals. Then Golden State effectively said Durant would also miss a potential Game 5, as that’d be Wednesday, and his next evaluation is scheduled for Thursday:

Warriors coach Steve Kerr called Durant’s calf strain “a little more serious than we thought.”

Why not just go all the way with it?

Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area:

Durant likely will miss the entire conference finals, according to a league source.

This is bad news for the Warriors. But it’s far easier to take considering they’re leading the Trail Blazers 2-0. Teams up 2-0 in a best-of-seven series have won it 93% of the time. There’s no guarantee this reaches a Game 5, let alone a Game 6 or 7.

The Warriors are better with Durant. They’re still darned good without him. Though he’s incredibly talented, the offense flows better without him. That’s not to say the offense is more effective without him. But Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala are so good in a system where the ball moves more. That improved fit offsets some of the talent loss.

Golden State can win a title without Durant. But it’d definitely be easier (not to say easy) in the NBA Finals against the Bucks or Raptors if he plays. He’d be especially importantly defensively in those matchups.

As long as they hold their lead over Portland, expect the Warriors to remain patient with Durant. The big reevaluation will come if the series gets tight or before the Finals.

Report: Pelicans owner Gayle Benson would trade Anthony Davis to Lakers only ‘over my dead body’

By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2019, 11:31 AM EDT
The Pelicans reportedly completely opposed trading Anthony Davis to the Lakers, his preferred destination.

But that was before New Orleans hired David Griffin to run the front office.

It wasn’t totally clear who within the Pelicans was against even considering a Lakers offer and whether that person/those people still hold power. Former New Orleans general manager Dell Demps appeared to have a strained relationship with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka. Mickey Loomis, an executive who oversaw both the Pelicans and Saints, came up in football. With a background in a sport where players have far less power, he might have dug in his heels about Davis getting his way.

But Pelicans owner Gayle Benson fired Demps and said the new lead executive would report directly to her, not to Loomis.

So, will anyone left in New Orleans stop a trade of Davis to the Lakers?

Jackie MacMullan of ESPN:

We have been told, I think, through channels – most of us have heard this same scuttlebutt – that Gayle Benson has basically told him, “To the Lakers, over my dead body.”

If this is how Benson feels, she’s making a mistake. If trading Davis, the Pelicans should take the best offer they can get – no matter which team makes it.

That might be the Lakers, who can send some combination of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and the No. 4 pick. Other teams – looking at you, Celtics – have better assets. But it’s unclear which of those assets will be on the table.

If the Lakers make what he deems to be the best offer, Griffin has the responsibility of convincing Benson to approve it. It’s tough to predict his likelihood of success, considering we don’t know precisely why she’s so against trading Davis to Los Angeles.

Does she just not want Davis to get his way? Does she resent how Davis and his agent Rich Paul, who also represents Lakers superstar LeBron James, handled this situation? Does she envy the Lakers’ big market and all the advantages that affords them (like becoming Davis’ preferred destination)? Something else entirely?

Before trying to convince Benson, Griffin is still tryingand so far failing – to convince Davis to stay. Only if that fails will he then work on Benson.

And of course only if the Lakers make the best offer.

Report: Washington gets permission, will meet with Denver’s Tim Connelly about GM job

By Kurt HelinMay 17, 2019, 8:57 AM EDT
It was reported on Thursday that the Wizards were ramping up their pursuit of Tim Connelly, the president of basketball operations in Denver, to take the same position in our nation’s capital. He had long been Washington’s top target, but the team had to wait until Denver fell out of the playoffs.

It has, and now comes a report Denver has given permission to Washington to talk to Connelly, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Denver Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly will meet with the Washington Wizards to discuss the franchise’s president of basketball operations job, league sources told ESPN.

Connelly, a primary target of the Wizards’ search, is expected to meet with Washington as soon as Friday, league sources said.

Connelly is a Baltimore native with strong ties to the mid-Atlantic region, and he also got his start with the Wizards, getting his front office start in the organization. Denver just gave Connelly a contract extension last February, but the Wizards are the one job Connelly would consider leaving Denver for and the team will give him that out if he wants it.

Also, Connelly reportedly makes $2 million a year, well below the going rate for an experienced and successful president of basketball operations. Washington owner Ted Leonsis may nearly double that salary.

This would not be a formal interview, but if Connelly is offered the job he is expected to take it.

Denver has another reason they are confident in letting Connelly talk to Washington, reports Wojnarowski.

The Denver ownership’s confidence in general manager Arturas Karnisovas’ ability to assume full control of basketball operations, if needed, also played a part in its decision to allow Connelly to hear out Washington owner Ted Leonsis, league sources said.

This sounds like a deal on its way to getting done. If so it would be a huge get for the Wizards, who are looking to fill the position held for 16 seasons by Ernie Grunfeld. Tommy Sheppard is serving as the interim GM and it’s been reported he could stay on as Connelly’s No. 2, if Connelly is hired.

Connelly, or whoever takes on that job, has some big decisions to make. That starts with Bradley Beal, the Wizards best player, who has two more years on his contract and is eligible for an extension this summer. Do the Wizards want to extend his contract and build around him or trade him to jump-start the rebuild without him. Washington also is stuck with John Wall‘s anchor of a contract — a projected $171 million over the next four years for a player who is seriously injured — plus will be paying Ian Mahinmi $15.5 million next season and Dwight Howard at $5.6 million.

Mid-major to millions: Ja Morant’s life is changing quickly

Associated PressMay 17, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) — Here’s how much everything has changed for Ja Morant in the last 12 months: He’s gone from being considered the No. 3 option at Murray State to the possible No. 2 pick in the NBA draft.

Put another way, he’s a player from a mid-major and will soon be a multimillionaire.

Even Morant doesn’t fully understand how quickly it has all come to fruition.

“It’s been crazy, honestly,” Morant said. “Coming from being under the radar to one of the most talked-about players now, obviously, it’s been rough. It’s something I’m getting used to. But I’m happy for it.”

Morant made his appearance at the NBA’s draft combine Thursday; he wasn’t playing, but has talked with a handful of teams since he arrived in Chicago. With Zion Williamson seeming very much like a lock to go No. 1 overall, a pick held by the New Orleans Pelicans, that would seem to point to Morant going No. 2 to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Morant has met with the Grizzlies. If they’ve decided he’s their guy, they haven’t told him yet.

“I haven’t heard it myself from Memphis,” Morant said. “But obviously, I’ve seen what was on the internet. I’d really be happy with any team that drafts me. It means they see something in me. It’s just an honor to play this game at the highest level and just to be in the position that I’m in right now.”

Williamson is not attending the combine; he met with teams earlier this week and left Chicago before the combine technically started.

The NBA invited 77 players to the combine. Of those, 41 are listed on rosters to compete in games through Friday. Others will go through various testing and have their measurements such as height, weight and wingspan recorded – but won’t be playing any 5-on-5. Morant is hardly alone in that regard; most of the top players who were invited are doing the same thing, including Texas Tech guard and presumed early lottery pick Jarrett Culver.

“There are a lot of talented guys here,” Culver said. “To be talked about as one of the top players in this draft, it’s just an honor.”

They’re already selling tickets at Murray State for a draft party to watch Morant, so Racers fans can cheer him at least one more time. He helped them to back-to-back Ohio Valley Conference championships and a 54-11 record over the last two seasons. He averaged 12.7 points as a freshman, then 24.5 points and 10 assists while shooting 50 percent as a sophomore.

His stock soared, and he’s about to go places he’s never been. Morant said he’s never played in an NBA arena and doesn’t know much about most NBA cities. All he really knew about Chicago before arriving this week was Michael Jordan and the Bulls. He played in Detroit as a freshman – not in the Pistons’ building, but rather at Detroit Mercy, before a crowd of 1,107.

“Ja Morant, everybody knows about him,” Grizzlies director of player support Elliot Perry said at the draft lottery earlier this week, when Memphis bucked the odds and jumped up to the No. 2 pick. “He was a super-explosive young man, very exciting. I think he has a lot of confidence in himself and his abilities. He’s one of those guys who will be good.”

Good, probably.

Boastful, probably not.

Morant isn’t the type to proclaim himself the best player in the draft, or even the second-best for that matter. He’s a kid from the small town of Dalzell, South Carolina, from a mid-major school like Murray State, who hasn’t even started to fathom that he’s likely a few weeks away from a contract that will pay him somewhere around $8 million next season.

“I’m just a pass-first point guard who just loves to get his teammates involved,” Morant said. “I feel like my IQ is the strongest part of my game, being able to make plays for me and my teammates.”

Regardless of where he goes, this experience has been a long time coming for his family.

Tee Morant, Ja’s father, was a high school teammate of Ray Allen’s and a good college player who had an opportunity to play professionally overseas. When he found out that his wife was pregnant, he scrapped those playing-abroad plans and stayed home. Ja was born, and he had a coach even before knowing what basketball was.

Morant doesn’t have NBA players that he idolizes. He just tries to play in his dad’s image.

“That’s my motivation,” Morant said. “It’s like I’m living my dream and his dream through me right now.”

 

Steve Kerr on Kevin Durant: “It’s a little more serious than we thought”

By Kurt HelinMay 17, 2019, 2:36 AM EDT
When Kevin Durant first pulled up grabbing his leg during Game 5 of the Warriors/Rockets series, it looked scary. Everyone’s first thought was the worst. But then came reports that it wasn’t as bad as feared, followed by an MRI the next day that confirmed it was a mild calf strain that would sideline Durant for a week or two.

Thursday, eight days later, we learned Durant is not going with Golden State to Portland and will stay behind and get treatment, missing Games 3 and 4. Game 5 may be out of the question, too.

So the calf strain isn’t so mild?

“Hopefully he continues to progress and he has made progress, but it’s a little more serious than we thought at the very beginning,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after his team won Thursday night to take a 2-0 series lead. “So we’ll see where it all goes, but he’s in there all day long getting treatment. He’s done a great job of committing himself to that process. Rick [Celebrini] and his staff are in there all day, and hopefully he’ll be back at some point, but we’ll just — you know, we’ll just wait and see.”

With the Warriors up 2-0, there is no pressure for rush Durant back. The Warriors can win the series without him and Durant may not play.

In the NBA Finals, however, against Toronto or Milwaukee, the Warriors will need Durant. He is averaging 34.2 points per game these playoffs, and shooting 41.6 percent from three.