Pacers free agent Tyreke Evans “dismissed, disqualified” from NBA after anti-drug program violation

By Kurt HelinMay 17, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT
Tyreke Evans — who was about to hit free agency after a solid season in Indiana where he averaged 10.2 points per game — is out of the NBA.

The league has “dismissed and disqualified” Evans from the league for “violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.”Under the terms of the CBA, Evans can re-apply to the NBA in two years.

The Pacers have released this statement:

“The Indiana Pacers were informed Friday by the NBA that Tyreke Evans has been dismissed from the league for a violation of the league’s anti-drug policy. We take these matters seriously and will reach out to Tyreke to offer our support.”

Under the terms of the CBA, Anderson had to test positive for “drugs of abuse.” That is a long list of drugs including opioids, methamphetamine, cocaine, and LSD.

O.J. Mayo got the same suspension. We have seen a player return to the NBA from this, Chris Anderson — the Birdman — had a drug problem that led to a suspension, but he got clean and returned to the league and played nine more seasons. Evans will be 31 when he can re-apply to the association.

Pelicans owner Gayle Benson says it’s ‘completely untrue’ she’d refuse to trade Anthony Davis to Lakers

By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2019, 3:44 PM EDT
Pelicans owner Gayle Benson reportedly said she’d trade Anthony Davis to the Lakers only over her dead body.

Fletcher Mackel of WDSU:

Good for Benson if this is her stance. If trading Davis, New Orleans should take the best offer – no matter which team makes it.

But there are many people who believe the Pelicans won’t send Davis to the Lakers. I don’t think that idea came from thin air.

Did it come from New Orleans? The Pelicans could just be trying to leverage a better offer from the Lakers while Benson tries to maintain her reputation as business-savvy, a difficult balancing act.

Did it come from Los Angeles? If the Lakers are spreading falsehoods to paint themselves as victims of the the Pelicans’ irrationality, that could even further sour relations between these franchises. What didn’t begin as a reluctance to deal with the Lakers could easily turn into one.

Ultimately, I don’t think that matters much. It seems unlikely the Lakers will present the strongest offer for Davis.

But they might. Between Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, the No. 4 pick and all their future first-round picks, the Lakers have assets to get into the mix. It’ll depend what other teams offer.

This really comes down to whether you take Benson at her word or trust Jackie MacMullan’s reporting. I appreciate Benson putting her name behind her position, and I tend to give the benefit of the doubt to anyone who does that. Perhaps unfairly to MacMullan, only Benson has a real opportunity to be proven correct and truthful.

There are three scenarios:

  • Lakers make best offer, Benson accepts it – we’d know she’s telling the truth here
  • Lakers make best offer, Benson rejects it – we’d almost certainly never hear about it
  • Lakers don’t make best offer – we’d never know whether she’s telling the truth here

The only way we’d know something is New Orleans actually trading Davis to the Lakers, which – again – probably won’t happen even if Benson is totally open to it.

Potential first-rounder Grant Williams staying in 2019 NBA draft

By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT
Right after one of Draymond Green‘s best games, the prospect who most closely resembles the unconventional Warriors star announces he’s staying in the 2019 draft.

Shams Charania of Stadium:

Grant Williams is a potential first-round pick. At just [correction: 20], he’s exceptionally young for a junior. Heck, he’s younger than most sophomores in this draft. He also has advanced basketball intelligence.

The power forward will have to play a different style in the NBA. At Tennessee, he often overpowered smaller players in the post. Considering Williams is just 6-foot-8 and not exceptionally athletic, that won’t fly at the next level.

But he has expanded a skill set that should translate.

He’s an excellent screener and good passer. If he can combine those skills by setting ball screens then passing on the move in 4-on-3 situations if his guard gets trapped – a la Green – that’d be great. Williams often passed at a standstill from the post and elbows at Tennessee.

Williams is an emerging, though unreliable, outside shooter. His mid-range shooting, free throws and work ethic suggest he’ll continue to improve.

Defense is the big question. Williams defended very well in college, thriving as paint protector and hustling further from the basket. But is he mobile enough to defend in space at the next level? Is he long/explosive enough to protect the rim in the NBA?

Though Williams and Green are the same height, Green has a wingspan more than three inches longer than Williams’ 6-foot-10 wingspan. Green also got into great shape once he turned pro, improving his athleticism. That allowed Green to become such a great defender despite facing similar questions as Williams entering the draft.

It can’t be assumed Williams will match Green’s impressive and rare athletic progress. Williams’ wingspan obviously isn’t getting significantly longer, either.

Green – while hawking his man and the ball – was also a strong defensive rebounder at Michigan State. Williams was merely pedestrian at that responsibility.

If he were clearly the next Green, Williams would be projected far higher in the draft. But there are definite similarities that should improve Williams’ stock after everyone missed on Green, who went in the second round.

Report: Pelicans not high on Knicks forward Kevin Knox

By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2019, 1:44 PM EDT
The Knicks clearly want to trade for Anthony Davis.

They won’t have the No. 1 pick to send New Orleans. But they still have Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson, Dennis Smith Jr., Frank Ntilikina, Allonzo Trier, the No. 3 pick, all their own future first-round picks and an extra first-rounder or two from the Mavericks.

But…

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

the Pelicans are not high on Kevin Knox, according to a source

Me neither. Knox posted a box plus-minus of -6.0 this season. Only Michael Michael Olowokandi (-6.2 in 1999-00) has ever posted a worse box plus-minus while playing 2,000 minutes. Knox is just 19, and he has some raw skills. But he’s so far from understanding how to positively affect NBA games.

Even without including Knox, New York can still make the Pelicans a suitable offer for Davis. Mitchell Robinson is an intriguing prospect, and the Knicks have plenty of first-rounders.

But New York’s path to acquiring Davis is definitely narrower if New Orleans doesn’t value Knox.

Considering the Pelicans reportedly won’t trade Davis to the Lakers, this is even more reason to believe Davis winds up in Boston. But that’s predicated on the Celtics actually offering their better assets.

Report: Kyrie Irving’s advisors urging him to strongly consider Nets

By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2019, 12:47 PM EDT
The inescapable rumor: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to the Knicks in free agency this summer.

Marc Stein of The New York Times and Stephen A. Smith of ESPN discussed that on Smith’s podcast.

Stein:

Right before the playoffs started, someone I trust very much told me, they might be a package deal, but they’re going to look at the Nets just as hard as the Knicks. But again, this is third-, fourth-hand stuff.

Smith:

I heard that about Kyrie, not about KD. That Kyrie and his folks – his folks are trying to convince him to look heavily at the Nets.

This is why tracking free agency is difficult. Everyone within a player’s camp doesn’t always unanimously agree on what’s best. Differing agendas get leaked by different people.

But it’s not difficult to view this situation as:

  • Irving would sign with the Knicks if Durant joins him.
  • Durant could still re-sign with the Warriors.
  • If Durant stays in Golden State, Irving would consider other options, including Brooklyn.

I also wouldn’t be shocked if Irving re-signs with the Celtics. But the Nets have been interested for a while.

Strong seasons from D'Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie (who signed a contract extension) reduce Brooklyn’s need for a point guard. But Irving would be a clear upgrade. The Nets are surely hoping Irving listens to the advisors Smith cited.

Still, luring Irving won’t be easy.

Brooklyn is better than New York. Unless the Knicks get Durant, Brooklyn is also better-positioned long-term than New York.

But the Nets aren’t the Knicks.

Prestige matters, and that’s an obstacle Brooklyn must overcome.