Pacers free agent Tyreke Evans “dismissed, disqualified” from NBA after anti-drug program violation

Tyreke Evans — who was about to hit free agency after a solid season in Indiana where he averaged 10.2 points per game — is out of the NBA.

The league has “dismissed and disqualified” Evans from the league for “violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.”Under the terms of the CBA, Evans can re-apply to the NBA in two years.

The Pacers have released this statement:

“The Indiana Pacers were informed Friday by the NBA that Tyreke Evans has been dismissed from the league for a violation of the league’s anti-drug policy. We take these matters seriously and will reach out to Tyreke to offer our support.”

Under the terms of the CBA, Anderson had to test positive for “drugs of abuse.” That is a long list of drugs including opioids, methamphetamine, cocaine, and LSD.

O.J. Mayo got the same suspension. We have seen a player return to the NBA from this, Chris Anderson — the Birdman — had a drug problem that led to a suspension, but he got clean and returned to the league and played nine more seasons. Evans will be 31 when he can re-apply to the association.