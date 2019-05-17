NBA MVP race down to finalists Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George, James Harden

We are deep in the throes of the NBA’s Conference Finals for both coasts, and at this point awards for the regular season seem like a far, distant side story. The NBA has a problem with its awards: each of them are based on the regular season, but the playoffs inevitably tinge how folks feel about the results due to their being announced after the postseason ends.
Still, we are getting closer to award season and the NBA has announced the finalists for its various congratulations. Headlining this group of course is the MVP race, which will be between Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George, and James Harden. Here is the full list of players (and coaches) and their reciprocal awards, via the NBA.
Kia NBA Most Valuable Player
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Kia NBA Rookie of the Year
Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns
Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Kia NBA Sixth Man Award
Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
Lou Williams, LA Clippers
Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Kia NBA Most Improved Player
De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets
Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
NBA Coach of the Year
Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks
Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets
Doc Rivers, LA Clippers
It seems like the MVP, Coach, and DPOY will be the most hotly-debated leading up to when the winners are announced on June 24. Hell, even after the results come through, I’m sure we’ll be talking about who really deserved each of them well into the fall.