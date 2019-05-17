Golden State cranks up defense, comes from 17 down to win dramatic Game 2

By Kurt HelinMay 17, 2019, 12:18 AM EDT
2 Comments

Portland is going to look back on this as a game — maybe THE road game — they should have won.

However, the history books will record this as another game where the Warriors were dominant in the third quarter, got 61 points from the Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, had Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala playing great defense, and the champions just made more plays down the stretch and won. As they have done so many times before.

Golden State held on for a dramatic 114-111 win that has them in command of the series up 2-0 heading to Portland for Game 3 Saturday.

“We stole that game,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said afterward. “I thought they outplayed us for much of the night, the majority of the night, but we brought enough competitive fire to overcome their great play.”

Curry carried the Warriors offense for stretches of the night and finished with 37 points, although hitting just 4-of-14 from three. Thompson had 24 points, while Green had 16 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, and had his best game of these playoffs.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 23, while C.J. McCollum had 22. Seth Curry had 16 off the bench plus made a couple good defensive plays on his brother.

Portland was in control through much of the first half. Part of that was the Warriors returning to their sloppy ways with the ball — Golden State had 10 first-half turnovers leading to 18 Portland points — and showing a lack of intensity on defense.

However, the lead was more about what Portland did right, starting with shooting 11-of-22 from three in the first half. CJ McCollum had 16 points, Damian Lillard played within himself and handled the trapping defense with six assists and zero turnovers, and they had strong bench play with seven points each from Seth Curry (who also had a steal from his brother) and Rodney Hood.

More importantly, in the first half — and largely through the game — Portland cleaned up the defensive issues that were so glaring in Game 1. Bigs came out a little higher to contest Curry and Thompson, but also guys did better getting over screens to challenge.

In the third quarter, the Warriors came out taking the game more seriously, cranking up their defensive intensity, being much more aggressive with their traps. In particular, the Warriors locked in on Lillard, who had been both a playmaker and a scorer, and made his life more difficult. Green and Kevon Looney owned that end of the court. The defense sparked a 13-0 run and the Warriors briefly retook the lead, although it was tied after three.

The fourth was back-and-forth, but the Trail Blazers had a six-point lead in the final minutes.

Then the Warriors, as they do, found another level of intensity.

“We’ve done this before, I think our experience helped us,” Kerr said.

That new level of play was just enough. And a little too much for Portland.

Steve Kerr on Kevin Durant: “It’s a little more serious than we thought”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 17, 2019, 2:36 AM EDT
Leave a comment

When Kevin Durant first pulled up grabbing his leg during Game 5 of the Warriors/Rockets series, it looked scary. Everyone’s first thought was the worst. But then came reports that it wasn’t as bad as feared, followed by an MRI the next day that confirmed it was a mild calf strain that would sideline Durant for a week or two.

Thursday, eight days later, we learned Durant is not going with Golden State to Portland and will stay behind and get treatment, missing Games 3 and 4. Game 5 may be out of the question, too.

So the calf strain isn’t so mild?

“Hopefully he continues to progress and he has made progress, but it’s a little more serious than we thought at the very beginning,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after his team won Thursday night to take a 2-0 series lead. “So we’ll see where it all goes, but he’s in there all day long getting treatment. He’s done a great job of committing himself to that process. Rick [Celebrini] and his staff are in there all day, and hopefully he’ll be back at some point, but we’ll just — you know, we’ll just wait and see.”

With the Warriors up 2-0, there is no pressure for rush Durant back. The Warriors can win the series without him and Durant may not play.

In the NBA Finals, however, against Toronto or Milwaukee, the Warriors will need Durant. He is averaging 34.2 points per game these playoffs, and shooting 41.6 percent from three.

CJ McCollum finally meets Jennifer

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 16, 2019, 10:29 PM EDT
1 Comment

It was the meme of the summer for NBA Twitter.

A few months previously, Portland had swept out of the playoffs, and during an interview the Blazers CJ McCollum was asked if he would join an established winner to chase wins and a ring, and he said he wouldn’t.

Which prompted this Twitter exchange, which went viral.

Portland did get a series win, and Jennifer — her name is Jennifer Williams, she’s actually a Warriors fan — took credit.

Before Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals Thursday, CJ got to meet Williams.

McCollum has done more than try these playoffs, he’s looked fantastic and is a reason the Blazers are here in the conference finals.

Kevin Durant will not travel to Portland, will miss Games 3 and 4

By Kurt HelinMay 16, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT
1 Comment

If you believe Seth Curry, the Warriors are going to be a lot tougher to defend for a few more games.

After team doctors re-evaluated Kevin Durant before tipoff of Thursday, team president Bob Myers announced on NBC Sports Bay Area that Durant will not travel with the Warriors to Portland for games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Warriors GM Bob Myers told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Greg Papa on “SNC: Warriors Playoff Central” that Durant will stay in Oakland and rehab with Warriors trainer Rick Celebrini while the rest of the team battles the Blazers at Moda Center on Saturday and Monday.

In a subsequent press release, the Warriors said that Durant “has shown good progress” and will be re-evaluated in a week. That could be after Game 5 back in the Bay Area.

DeMarcus Cousins, who is recovering from a torn left quadriceps muscle suffered in the second game of the postseason, also will be evaluated in a week. The report says Cousins’ “has progressed to on-court work, but is still not ready for live action.”

Durant suffered a strained calf in Game 5 against Houston, back on May 8. It was expected to take a week or two to heal, and we are still within that timeframe. The Warriors are not going to rush them back because they have not felt threatened by the Trail Blazers.

With Stephen Curry leading a faster-paced, more motion-based offense, the Warriors have won Game 6 on the road and eliminated the Houston Rockets, then back home won Game 1 against the Trail Blazers.

Despite the claims of some talking heads seeking attention, the Warriors are not better without Durant. You’d need to repress the last two years of the NBA to think that. The Warriors are more fun, more entertaining, and still very good, but not better.

With Nuggets out of playoffs, Wizards reportedly have “ramped up” efforts to poach GM Tim Connelly

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMay 16, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
4 Comments

Reports have circulated for more than a month that the Wizards wanted to talk to Baltimore native Tim Connelly about their vacant head of basketball operations spot. However, talks were on hold because Connelly’s current employer, the Denver Nuggets, were still in the playoffs.

Not anymore, so the talks have heated up but there will be no formal interview, reports Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington.

Since shortly after [former president Ernie] Grunfeld’s exit, numerous sources have told NBC Sports Washington they believe the reason for the owner’s methodical approach involves Denver president of basketball operations Tim Connelly.

Connelly is considered a strong if not leading candidate for the Wizards’ opening. However, Connelly wasn’t expected to fully explore a move until the Nuggets’ playoff run ended…

Connelly received an extension this season, Denver announced in February. That signed document likely plays a factor in Connelly’s unwillingness to be interviewed for the Wizards opening, but an openness to consider the job if offered the position, a league source told NBC Sports Washington last month.

It has been reported Connelly makes $2 million a year, well below the going rate for a quality president of basketball operations. Washington owner Ted Leonsis could likely double that salary (and still not be paying more than he did for Grunfeld). That plus going home to a place he is familiar — Connelly started his front office NBA career in Washington — are considered big draws.

Will it be enough?

In the interim, Tommy Sheppard continues to serve as the GM, prepping the team for the draft (the Wizards have the No. 9 pick) and free agency. Standig reports it is possible Sheppard would stay on as Connelly’s No. 2, if Connelly is hired.