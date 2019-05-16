AP Photo/Nuccio DiNuzzo

Zion Williamson reportedly wanted Knicks to win lottery, but is pleased with Pelicans, not returning to Duke

By Dan FeldmanMay 16, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Despite the Knicks having an 86% chance of not winning the lottery, many people got carried away with the prospect of New York getting the No. 1 pick.

Maybe including Zion Williamson.

Marc J. Spears of ESPN:

Ian Begley of SNY.tv:

ESPN Baton Rouge:

It’d be completely reasonable for Williamson to have a rooting interest in the lottery. Who wouldn’t have preferences among the 14 very-different teams that could have soon employed him? But if Zion was indeed looking forward to playing in New York – as opposed to merely hoping for it – he just set himself for a letdown. Again: 86%.

But it sounds like Williamson is doing the only reasonable thing he can do: Getting on board with joining the Pelicans.

There had been chatter about him withdrawing from the draft, which he could do by June 10. If he hasn’t done anything to compromise his college eligibility, which many players do after declaring for the draft, he could play at Duke next season. Then, he could re-enter a subsequent draft. He could also threaten to withdraw in order to get New Orleans to trade the No. 1 pick.

But those scenarios always sounded far-fetched. There are too many millions of dollars at stake. It doesn’t seem to fit his personality to force his way from the Pelicans. And he couldn’t guarantee which team would win next year’s lottery.

New York is a huge market, and that attracts some players. Apparently including Williamson.

But the draft system doesn’t give elite prospects much choice. That’s why Williamson will almost certainly be going to New Orleans. I’m glad he’s excited about that.

Ben Simmons will play for Australia in FIBA World Cup this summer

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 16, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
This summer’s FIBA World Cup is going to be STACKED with talent.

The event usually is a big draw, and this year it’s part of the Olympic qualifying process for the 2020 games in Tokyo, but there is something bigger than even that drawing in players.

The World Cup is in China. The fast-growing basketball shoe and apparel market that every brand wants to dominate. That means Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Under Armor, Puma, and any other shoe brand you can think of will push their players to go if they can.

Enter Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, who announced he will play for his native Australia in the World Cup.

Joe Ingles also is in for Australia, while Dante Exum will sit out, according to The Athletic’s Tony Jones.

Simmons was up-and-down for Philadelphia in the playoffs. When he could get out in transition and run the break he was a force, but in the halfcourt it was the Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid show, with Simmons operating out of the dunker’s spot. Don’t expect that for Australia, he will be the guy with the rock in his hands.

Expect a flood of stars to line up to play for the United States and other nations, this is going to be one stacked tournament.

Magic Johnson, Larry Bird to get Lifetime Achievement Award

Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressMay 16, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, whose coast-to-coast rivalry in the 1980s propelled the NBA to a new level of popularity, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Hall of Famers and 1992 U.S. Olympic teammates will receive the award on June 24 at the NBA Awards, the league and Turner Sports announced Wednesday.

The honor comes on the 40th anniversary of their meeting in the 1979 NCAA championship game, when Johnson’s Michigan State team beat Bird’s Indiana State squad. That is still the highest-rated game on television in college basketball history.

The two would see plenty more of each other across the next decade after Johnson went to the Los Angeles Lakers and Bird to the Boston Celtics. The Lakers won five championships in the 1980s and the Celtics won three, and the interest they drew forged a friendship and helped the NBA move past its struggle for mainstream attention and set the stage for basketball to become one of the world’s most popular sports.

Both players won three MVP awards, earned spots on the league’s list of 50 greatest players and were two-time Hall of Fame inductees, first as individuals and then with the Dream Team that captured the gold medal in Barcelona.

Bird went on to serve as both coach and president of the Indiana Pacers and is the only person in NBA history to be voted MVP, Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year.

Johnson also held both roles with the Lakers, though not with the same level of success. He served a short stint as coach (1993-94) and recently stepped down as team president after two seasons. His larger achievements since his playing days have come in the business world as CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises.

Bill Russell was the first Lifetime Achievement winner in 2017 and Oscar Robertson was honored last year.

Watch actual 2019 NBA lottery, including Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry’s backstage jubilation (video)

AP Photo/Nuccio DiNuzzo
By Dan FeldmanMay 16, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
The NBA lottery isn’t televised. The pick order is first publicly revealed on television. But the actual drawing is held in a back room earlier in the night. Then, the picks are unveiled in reverse order to maximize drama.

That has launched conspiracy theories about the lottery being fixed (that are supported by totally inarguable evidence). Even NBA teams are paranoid.

That’s why the league invites a representative from each lottery team to watch the drawing. But what if the teams are in on the fix? Can we trust them?

So, the NBA publishes video of the drawing after the TV show:

The best part last night was Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry’s barely restrained celebration. The swearing and high-fives were cool, but I especially enjoyed Gentry’s reaction once he sat back down. That must have been so satisfying:

This probably won’t convince any conspiracy theorists. This video could be doctored. The drawing could be rigged.

The only way to totally convince everyone of the lottery is clean would be televising it live.

Bucks jet past Raptors late in Game 1 win

AP Photo/Morry Gash
By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2019, 11:59 PM EDT
Nearly every team would love to trade problems with the Bucks, but the concern was legitimate entering the conference finals. Milwaukee swept the Pistons in historically dominant fashion. Then, after getting blown out in Game 1 by the Celtics, the Bucks responded with four straight wins… in historically dominant fashion.

How would Milwaukee handle a tight game?

The Bucks rose to the challenge, beating the Raptors 108-100 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday. If the eight-point win doesn’t look close, it’s only because Milwaukee was so impressive in crunch time. The Bucks ended the game on a 10-0 run.

This exciting contest bodes well for a fun series. Expect even more juice in Game 2 Friday.

Though Milwaukee beat Boston by just seven points in Game 3 last round, that was misleadingly close only because the Bucks ceded a late run after putting the game out of reach. Tonight’s game was tightly contested until very late.

Nobody put their fingerprints all over it like Brook Lopez (29 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks). After missing five of his first six 3-pointers, he hit 3-of-5 from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter. That timely shooting complemented the strong interior defense he played throughout.

Kyle Lowry (30 points on 10-of-15 shooting) was also awesome. He made all his usual contributions – passing, hustling to loose balls, taking a charge. He just shot with supreme confidence, too.

Those two overshadowed the game’s stars, though Giannis Antetokounmpo (24 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, two steals, three blocks) and Kawhi Leonard (31 points on 10-of-26 shooting) were still quite good. Like Lopez, Antetokounmpo came up huge defensively.

The Bucks have built their offensive identity as long-range bombers, and they barely strayed from it tonight despite a cold start. Still, Milwaukee finished just 11-for-44 on 3-pointers (25%). In playoff games prior to tonight, teams that attempted more than 40 3-pointers and made fewer than 30% of them were just 1-9.*

*The Trail Blazers beat the Nuggets in quadruple overtime last round despite shooting just 12-of-42 on 3-pointers (29%).

The Bucks just kept defending, kept crashing the offensive glass, kept playing hard.

That steadiness helped Milwaukee survive the Raptors’ early hot shooting, which Toronto used to build a quick 13-point lead. Once they stopped draining everything, the Raptors didn’t have enough answers. Toronto in the second half:

  • Kyle Lowry: 21 points (7-of-9 shooting)
  • Kawhi Leonard: 16 points (5-of-15 shooting)
  • Pascal Siakam: 4 points (1-of-8 shooting)
  • Other Raptors: 0 points (0-of-15 shooting)

It was even more grimly unbalanced in the fourth quarter:

  • Kyle Lowry: 14 points (5-of-7 shooting)
  • Other Raptors: 3 points (0-of-15 shooting)

The Raptors defended well in the halfcourt, rotating sharply and displaying impressive lateral quickness on drives. Toronto could have won despite its late offensive collapse.

But Milwaukee found a way through transition and second-chance scoring.

The Bucks have won bigger this postseason. I’m not sure they’ve won more satisfyingly.