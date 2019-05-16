Associated Press

With Nuggets out of playoffs, Wizards reportedly have “ramped up” efforts to poach GM Tim Connelly

By Kurt HelinMay 16, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Reports have circulated for more than a month that the Wizards wanted to talk to Baltimore native Tim Connelly about their vacant head of basketball operations spot. However, talks were on hold because Connelly’s current employer, the Denver Nuggets, were still in the playoffs.

Not anymore, so the talks have heated up but there will be no formal interview, reports Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington.

Since shortly after [former president Ernie] Grunfeld’s exit, numerous sources have told NBC Sports Washington they believe the reason for the owner’s methodical approach involves Denver president of basketball operations Tim Connelly.

Connelly is considered a strong if not leading candidate for the Wizards’ opening. However, Connelly wasn’t expected to fully explore a move until the Nuggets’ playoff run ended…

Connelly received an extension this season, Denver announced in February. That signed document likely plays a factor in Connelly’s unwillingness to be interviewed for the Wizards opening, but an openness to consider the job if offered the position, a league source told NBC Sports Washington last month.

It has been reported Connelly makes $2 million a year, well below the going rate for a quality president of basketball operations. Washington owner Ted Leonsis could likely double that salary (and still not be paying more than he did for Grunfeld). That plus going home to a place he is familiar — Connelly started his front office NBA career in Washington — are considered big draws.

Will it be enough?

In the interim, Tommy Sheppard continues to serve as the GM, prepping the team for the draft (the Wizards have the No. 9 pick) and free agency. Standig reports it is possible Sheppard would stay on as Connelly’s No. 2, if Connelly is hired.

Kevin Durant will not travel to Portland, play in Games 3 or 4

By Kurt HelinMay 16, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT
If you believe Seth Curry, the Warriors are going to be a lot tougher to defend for a few more games.

After team doctors re-evaluated Kevin Durant before tipoff of Thursday, team president Bob Myers announced on NBC Sports Bay Area that Durant will not travel with the Warriors to Portland for games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Warriors GM Bob Myers told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Greg Papa on “SNC: Warriors Playoff Central” that Durant will stay in Oakland and rehab with Warriors trainer Rick Celebrini while the rest of the team battles the Blazers at Moda Center on Saturday and Monday.

Durant suffered a strained calf in Game 5 against Houston. It was expected to take a week or two to heal, and we are still within that timeframe. Besides, the Warriors have not felt threatened by the Trail Blazers and do not feel a need to rush him back for this series.

With Stephen Curry leading a faster-paced, more motion-based offense, the Warriors have won Game 6 on the road and eliminated the Houston Rockets, then back home won Game 1 against the Trail Blazers.

Despite the claims of some talking heads seeking attention, the Warriors are not better without Durant. You’d need to repress the last two years of the NBA to think that. The Warriors are more fun, more entertaining, and still very good, but not better.

Juancho Hernangomez undergoes core muscle surgery

Associated PressMay 16, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Nuggets say forward Juancho Hernangomez underwent surgery to fix a core muscle injury.

The procedure was performed Thursday by Dr. William Meyers at the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia. There was no timetable given for Hernangomez’s return.

Hernangomez averaged 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds during the 2018-19 regular season. He played sparingly in the postseason before the Nuggets were eliminated in Game 7 of the second round by Portland.

The 23-year-old Hernangomez said after the season that he was hoping to possibly suit up for Spain at the FIBA World Cup in China later this summer.

Hernangomez was drafted by Denver with the 15th overall pick in 2016.

 

Dell Curry admits he urged Warriors not to draft his son Stephen

By Kurt HelinMay 16, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT
The Curry’s wanted Stephen to get drafted by the Knicks.

It was the 2009 NBA Draft, which gave us Blake Griffin at No. 1, while James Harden was picked third. It’s the draft where then Minnesota GM David Kahn legendarily selected point guards Ricky Rubio and Jonny Flynn back-to-back at five and six.

Stephen Curry was still on the board at that point. The Currys wanted Stephen in New York, and the Knicks wanted him. In the way was Golden State and Don Nelson, who was a big Curry fan and planned to take him.

Dell Curry, Stephen’s father, admitted to Monty Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area in an exclusive interview that he urged Nelson not to draft his son (Sonya Curry had her own reasons).

It all worked out pretty well for the Curry family.

The Knicks ended up taking center Jordan Hill, one spot in front of DeMar DeRozan.

Check out the entire interview with Dell and Sonya above, it’s a fun one.

Seth Curry: Warriors harder to guard without Kevin Durant

By Dan FeldmanMay 16, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT
If Kevin Durant didn’t know any better, he might think the Curry brothers are dissing him.

I think Durant does know better. But the comments are coming one after another.

First, when Durant got hurt against the Rockets, Warriors teammate Stephen Curry said, “During the timeout, we all looked at each other, and there were a couple smiles in terms of what that meant for us as a team and the guys that were going to need to step up in those moments. Again, next-man-up mentality.”

Now, Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry, via Sam Amick of The Athletic:

“I think they are harder to guard (without Durant),” Seth said. “They move around faster when he’s not out there. They’re definitely not a better team, but they’re harder to guard. Obviously, they play a different style of basketball when Steph and Klay (Thompson) are the focal points offensively, and we haven’t played that team in a while. We’ve got to reshift our focus and make some adjustments coming into Game 2.”

We went through this a couple years ago, when Tyronn Lue said the Celtics’ sets were harder to defend than Golden State’s.

In a very narrow sense, Lue and Seth Curry are correct. It’s harder to get in position against the Durant-less Warriors, who have much more ball and player movement without him. There are a lot of actions to stay on top of.

But Golden State is not easier to defend without Durant when it comes to the primary purpose of defense – preventing scoring. The Warriors don’t pressure defenses to keep up in the same ways when Durant plays, but he’s still an elite scorer. He doesn’t need complex sets to get good shots. So, the defensive game plan can be simpler to execute. It’s just harder to defend effectively.

Seth Curry essentially acknowledged this. When he said the Warriors definitely aren’t a better team without Durant, Seth Curry didn’t mean because of Durant’s defense. Seth Curry meant they’re better offensively with him. Lue, whose Cavaliers were in the midst of a rivalry with Golden State, might have been at least partially trying to tweak the Warriors.

And it’s not as if Golden State completely stagnates with Durant. He, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala still play plenty of beautiful basketball. But there is a give-and-take between style preferred by Durant and the style preferred by his star teammates and Steve Kerr.

As for Stephen Curry’s comments about smiling, the phrasing was weird. I think the idea was the Warriors, as competitors, relished this opportunity to prove themselves. Durant might even respect that.

He also might feel, if they want to prove themselves without him, he can give them that opportunity by leaving in free agency.

As I’ve said all along, this postseason run will matter toward Durant’s decision. His injury adds a wrinkle. How will Golden State play without him? How will he feel about that?

Another question: How will he receive what people say about the Warriors’ play without him?