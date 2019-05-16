Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tacko Fall shatters NBA draft combine records for height, wingspan, standing reach

By Dan FeldmanMay 16, 2019, 3:01 PM EDT
2 Comments

Mohamed Bamba posted the longest wingspan ever in the NBA draft combine.

His record stood only one year.

Central Florida center Tacko Fall now owns the top combine’s top all-time marks for height with shoes (7-foot-7), wingspan (8-foot-2.25), standing reach (10-foot-2.5) and hand length (10.5 inches).

The tallest players in NBA history are Gheorghe Muresan and Manute Bol, who were both 7-foot-7. So, Fall could match them.

If he plays in the NBA.

Whether Fall even gets drafted looks like a tossup. He’s an excellent shot-blocker, and he scores well around the basket. He’s even mobile for his size. But mobile for his size doesn’t mean mobile, and the modern NBA shreds anchored bigs. Fall’s free-throw shooting is also a major weakness.

Boban Marjanovic‘s occasional dominance could provide a road map and cause a team to pick Fall in the second round. Fall is a project. He’s also also is already 23, though he didn’t start playing basketball until 16.

Here are the players with the largest measurements in the NBA’s database, which dates back to 2000:

Height with shoes:

image

Wingspan:

image

Standing reach:

image

Hand length:

image

Seth Curry: Warriors harder to guard without Kevin Durant

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 16, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If Kevin Durant didn’t know any better, he might think the Curry brothers are dissing him.

I think Durant does know better. But the comments are coming one after another.

First, when Durant got hurt against the Rockets, Warriors teammate Stephen Curry said, “During the timeout, we all looked at each other, and there were a couple smiles in terms of what that meant for us as a team and the guys that were going to need to step up in those moments. Again, next-man-up mentality.”

Now, Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry, via Sam Amick of The Athletic:

“I think they are harder to guard (without Durant),” Seth said. “They move around faster when he’s not out there. They’re definitely not a better team, but they’re harder to guard. Obviously, they play a different style of basketball when Steph and Klay (Thompson) are the focal points offensively, and we haven’t played that team in a while. We’ve got to reshift our focus and make some adjustments coming into Game 2.”

We went through this a couple years ago, when Tyronn Lue said the Celtics’ sets were harder to defend than Golden State’s.

In a very narrow sense, Lue and Seth Curry are correct. It’s harder to get in position against the Durant-less Warriors, who have much more ball and player movement without him. There are a lot of actions to stay on top of.

But Golden State is not easier to defend without Durant when it comes to the primary purpose of defense – preventing scoring. The Warriors don’t pressure defenses to keep up in the same ways when Durant plays, but he’s still an elite scorer. He doesn’t need complex sets to get good shots. So, the defensive game plan can be simpler to execute. It’s just harder to defend effectively.

Seth Curry essentially acknowledged this. When he said the Warriors definitely aren’t a better team without Durant, Seth Curry didn’t mean because of Durant’s defense. Seth Curry meant they’re better offensively with him. Lue, whose Cavaliers were in the midst of a rivalry with Golden State, might have been at least partially trying to tweak the Warriors.

And it’s not as if Golden State completely stagnates with Durant. He, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala still play plenty of beautiful basketball. But there is a give-and-take between style preferred by Durant and the style preferred by his star teammates and Steve Kerr.

As for Stephen Curry’s comments about smiling, the phrasing was weird. I think the idea was the Warriors, as competitors, relished this opportunity to prove themselves. Durant might even respect that.

He also might feel, if they want to prove themselves without him, he can give them that opportunity by leaving in free agency.

As I’ve said all along, this postseason run will matter toward Durant’s decision. His injury adds a wrinkle. How will Golden State play without him? How will he feel about that?

Another question: How will he receive what people say about the Warriors’ play without him?

Lamar Odom says he has slept with more than 2,000 women, is ’embarrassed’ by cheating on Khloe Kardashian

David Becker/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 16, 2019, 1:21 PM EDT
4 Comments

Lamar Odom nearly died from an overdose at a brothel in 2015.

Apparently, mixing those vices was quite common for the former Lakers/Clippers/Heat/Mavericks forward.

Odom has opened up about his cocaine addition before, including how it damaged his marriage to Khloe Kardashian. Now, he’s addressing his sex addition, which intersected with his drug problem.

Aili Nahas of People:

The 39-year-old reveals that he has had sex with more than 2,000 women. “There were too many strippers to count,” he writes. “It wasn’t a big deal, but often I would pay them. I never thought less of them.”

Odom also reveals that he cheated on Kardashian throughout their marriage; she eventually discovered the infidelities.

“I was shocked and embarrassed,” he tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. “I wanted to take it back, but you can’t. [I] wanted to hide it. But that sick sin was hard for me to hide … I had a problem.”

“Sex was a trigger for me to do drugs,” he tells PEOPLE. “Because you double up on [that] good feeling.”

Hopefully, Odom finds a lifestyle that brings him peace. There have been mixed signals about his ability to do so in the aftermath of his near-death incident.

Rumor: Team promised to draft Darius Garland

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
By Dan FeldmanMay 16, 2019, 12:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Of course, the Pelicans will draft Zion Williamson with the No. 1 pick.

The Grizzlies will reportedly take Ja Morant No. 2.

Could Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland also already be slotted for a certain pick?

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Do these teams have more specific intel? Because my first hunch when a player who missed most of the prior season with a knee injury leaves the combine isn’t that he got promised. It’s that he wants to hide the extent of his injury.

But if Garland received a promise, who made it? Let’s go through the next set of picks:

3. Knicks

This seems too high. R.J. Barrett is the consensus third-best prospect in the draft. It’s tough to see New York promising Garland, especially with Dennis Smith Jr. already there.

4. Lakers

The Lakers will generate a lot of speculation, because Garland shares an agent – Rich Paul – with LeBron James. The Klutch connection getting Garland to Los Angeles is certainly juicy. Garland even might be the right pick here. He could be the fourth-best prospect in this draft. For a point guard, he’d fit fine with Lonzo Ball and LeBron James. But this seems too high to promise him already.

5. Cavaliers

They have Collin Sexton, and while Sexton – despite his incredible in-season improvement last season – shouldn’t preclude Cleveland drafting another point guard, he probably does. At minimum, he makes it less likely the Cavs zero in on another point guard this early in the pre-draft process.

6. Suns

The Suns badly needs a point guard. But they apparently didn’t promise him. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7:

7. Bulls

This is my guess. They need a point guard after Kris Dunn hasn’t seized the starting-point-guard job as hoped. There’s also circumstantial evidence they use promises as a draft tool. A team reportedly promised to draft Chandler Hutchinson in the first round last year, and speculation centered on Chicago. The Bulls took Hutchinson No. 22.

8. Hawks

With Trae Young in Atlanta, nope.

9. Wizards

John Wall will probably miss next season, and Tomas Satoransky will be a restricted free agent this summer. But Wall still has three super-max-salaried years beyond this season, and Washington should try to re-sign Satoransky. Though the Wizards need another point guard for next season, a rookie probably isn’t the answer, and a highly drafted one brings long-term complications. If Garland fell this far, he could be good value, anyway. But for that same reason, I’m doubtful he’d leave the combine to help ensure he got drafted No. 9.

That concern is only heightened further down the board.

Ben Simmons will play for Australia in FIBA World Cup this summer

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 16, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

This summer’s FIBA World Cup is going to be STACKED with talent.

The event usually is a big draw, and this year it’s part of the Olympic qualifying process for the 2020 games in Tokyo, but there is something bigger than even that drawing in players.

The World Cup is in China. The fast-growing basketball shoe and apparel market that every brand wants to dominate. That means Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Under Armor, Puma, and any other shoe brand you can think of will push their players to go if they can.

Enter Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, who announced he will play for his native Australia in the World Cup.

Joe Ingles also is in for Australia, while Dante Exum will sit out, according to The Athletic’s Tony Jones.

Simmons was up-and-down for Philadelphia in the playoffs. When he could get out in transition and run the break he was a force, but in the halfcourt it was the Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid show, with Simmons operating out of the dunker’s spot. Don’t expect that for Australia, he will be the guy with the rock in his hands.

Expect a flood of stars to line up to play for the United States and other nations, this is going to be one stacked tournament.