Rumor: Team promised to draft Darius Garland

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Of course, the Pelicans will draft Zion Williamson with the No. 1 pick.

The Grizzlies will reportedly take Ja Morant No. 2.

Could Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland also already be slotted for a certain pick?

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Top prospect Darius Garland has left the NBA Draft Combine, fueling belief among some teams that he could have a promise in lottery, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 15, 2019

Do these teams have more specific intel? Because my first hunch when a player who missed most of the prior season with a knee injury leaves the combine isn’t that he got promised. It’s that he wants to hide the extent of his injury.

But if Garland received a promise, who made it? Let’s go through the next set of picks:

3. Knicks

This seems too high. R.J. Barrett is the consensus third-best prospect in the draft. It’s tough to see New York promising Garland, especially with Dennis Smith Jr. already there.

4. Lakers

The Lakers will generate a lot of speculation, because Garland shares an agent – Rich Paul – with LeBron James. The Klutch connection getting Garland to Los Angeles is certainly juicy. Garland even might be the right pick here. He could be the fourth-best prospect in this draft. For a point guard, he’d fit fine with Lonzo Ball and LeBron James. But this seems too high to promise him already.

5. Cavaliers

They have Collin Sexton, and while Sexton – despite his incredible in-season improvement last season – shouldn’t preclude Cleveland drafting another point guard, he probably does. At minimum, he makes it less likely the Cavs zero in on another point guard this early in the pre-draft process.

6. Suns

The Suns badly needs a point guard. But they apparently didn’t promise him. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7:

If someone promised Vandy point guard Darius Garland it wasn’t the Phoenix Suns. I’m certain the Suns will have interest in him but no promise. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) May 16, 2019

7. Bulls

This is my guess. They need a point guard after Kris Dunn hasn’t seized the starting-point-guard job as hoped. There’s also circumstantial evidence they use promises as a draft tool. A team reportedly promised to draft Chandler Hutchinson in the first round last year, and speculation centered on Chicago. The Bulls took Hutchinson No. 22.

8. Hawks

With Trae Young in Atlanta, nope.

9. Wizards

John Wall will probably miss next season, and Tomas Satoransky will be a restricted free agent this summer. But Wall still has three super-max-salaried years beyond this season, and Washington should try to re-sign Satoransky. Though the Wizards need another point guard for next season, a rookie probably isn’t the answer, and a highly drafted one brings long-term complications. If Garland fell this far, he could be good value, anyway. But for that same reason, I’m doubtful he’d leave the combine to help ensure he got drafted No. 9.

That concern is only heightened further down the board.