Rumor: Team promised to draft Darius Garland

By Dan FeldmanMay 16, 2019, 12:17 PM EDT
Of course, the Pelicans will draft Zion Williamson with the No. 1 pick.

The Grizzlies will reportedly take Ja Morant No. 2.

Could Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland also already be slotted for a certain pick?

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Do these teams have more specific intel? Because my first hunch when a player who missed most of the prior season with a knee injury leaves the combine isn’t that he got promised. It’s that he wants to hide the extent of his injury.

But if Garland received a promise, who made it? Let’s go through the next set of picks:

3. Knicks

This seems too high. R.J. Barrett is the consensus third-best prospect in the draft. It’s tough to see New York promising Garland, especially with Dennis Smith Jr. already there.

4. Lakers

The Lakers will generate a lot of speculation, because Garland shares an agent – Rich Paul – with LeBron James. The Klutch connection getting Garland to Los Angeles is certainly juicy. Garland even might be the right pick here. He could be the fourth-best prospect in this draft. For a point guard, he’d fit fine with Lonzo Ball and LeBron James. But this seems too high to promise him already.

5. Cavaliers

They have Collin Sexton, and while Sexton – despite his incredible in-season improvement last season – shouldn’t preclude Cleveland drafting another point guard, he probably does. At minimum, he makes it less likely the Cavs zero in on another point guard this early in the pre-draft process.

6. Suns

The Suns badly needs a point guard. But they apparently didn’t promise him. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7:

7. Bulls

This is my guess. They need a point guard after Kris Dunn hasn’t seized the starting-point-guard job as hoped. There’s also circumstantial evidence they use promises as a draft tool. A team reportedly promised to draft Chandler Hutchinson in the first round last year, and speculation centered on Chicago. The Bulls took Hutchinson No. 22.

8. Hawks

With Trae Young in Atlanta, nope.

9. Wizards

John Wall will probably miss next season, and Tomas Satoransky will be a restricted free agent this summer. But Wall still has three super-max-salaried years beyond this season, and Washington should try to re-sign Satoransky. Though the Wizards need another point guard for next season, a rookie probably isn’t the answer, and a highly drafted one brings long-term complications. If Garland fell this far, he could be good value, anyway. But for that same reason, I’m doubtful he’d leave the combine to help ensure he got drafted No. 9.

That concern is only heightened further down the board.

Lamar Odom says he has slept with more than 2,000 women, is ’embarrassed’ by cheating on Khloe Kardashian

David Becker/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 16, 2019, 1:21 PM EDT
Lamar Odom nearly died from an overdose at a brothel in 2015.

Apparently, mixing those vices was quite common for the former Lakers/Clippers/Heat/Mavericks forward.

Odom has opened up about his cocaine addition before, including how it damaged his marriage to Khloe Kardashian. Now, he’s addressing his sex addition, which intersected with his drug problem.

Aili Nahas of People:

The 39-year-old reveals that he has had sex with more than 2,000 women. “There were too many strippers to count,” he writes. “It wasn’t a big deal, but often I would pay them. I never thought less of them.”

Odom also reveals that he cheated on Kardashian throughout their marriage; she eventually discovered the infidelities.

“I was shocked and embarrassed,” he tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. “I wanted to take it back, but you can’t. [I] wanted to hide it. But that sick sin was hard for me to hide … I had a problem.”

“Sex was a trigger for me to do drugs,” he tells PEOPLE. “Because you double up on [that] good feeling.”

Hopefully, Odom finds a lifestyle that brings him peace. There have been mixed signals about his ability to do so in the aftermath of his near-death incident.

Ben Simmons will play for Australia in FIBA World Cup this summer

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 16, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
This summer’s FIBA World Cup is going to be STACKED with talent.

The event usually is a big draw, and this year it’s part of the Olympic qualifying process for the 2020 games in Tokyo, but there is something bigger than even that drawing in players.

The World Cup is in China. The fast-growing basketball shoe and apparel market that every brand wants to dominate. That means Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Under Armor, Puma, and any other shoe brand you can think of will push their players to go if they can.

Enter Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, who announced he will play for his native Australia in the World Cup.

Joe Ingles also is in for Australia, while Dante Exum will sit out, according to The Athletic’s Tony Jones.

Simmons was up-and-down for Philadelphia in the playoffs. When he could get out in transition and run the break he was a force, but in the halfcourt it was the Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid show, with Simmons operating out of the dunker’s spot. Don’t expect that for Australia, he will be the guy with the rock in his hands.

Expect a flood of stars to line up to play for the United States and other nations, this is going to be one stacked tournament.

Zion Williamson reportedly wanted Knicks to win lottery, but is pleased with Pelicans, not returning to Duke

AP Photo/Nuccio DiNuzzo
By Dan FeldmanMay 16, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Despite the Knicks having an 86% chance of not winning the lottery, many people got carried away with the prospect of New York getting the No. 1 pick.

Maybe including Zion Williamson.

Marc J. Spears of ESPN:

Ian Begley of SNY.tv:

ESPN Baton Rouge:

It’d be completely reasonable for Williamson to have a rooting interest in the lottery. Who wouldn’t have preferences among the 14 very-different teams that could have soon employed him? But if Zion was indeed looking forward to playing in New York – as opposed to merely hoping for it – he just set himself for a letdown. Again: 86%.

But it sounds like Williamson is doing the only reasonable thing he can do: Getting on board with joining the Pelicans.

There had been chatter about him withdrawing from the draft, which he could do by June 10. If he hasn’t done anything to compromise his college eligibility, which many players do after declaring for the draft, he could play at Duke next season. Then, he could re-enter a subsequent draft. He could also threaten to withdraw in order to get New Orleans to trade the No. 1 pick.

But those scenarios always sounded far-fetched. There are too many millions of dollars at stake. It doesn’t seem to fit his personality to force his way from the Pelicans. And he couldn’t guarantee which team would win next year’s lottery.

New York is a huge market, and that attracts some players. Apparently including Williamson.

But the draft system doesn’t give elite prospects much choice. That’s why Williamson will almost certainly be going to New Orleans. I’m glad he’s excited about that.

Magic Johnson, Larry Bird to get Lifetime Achievement Award

Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressMay 16, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, whose coast-to-coast rivalry in the 1980s propelled the NBA to a new level of popularity, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Hall of Famers and 1992 U.S. Olympic teammates will receive the award on June 24 at the NBA Awards, the league and Turner Sports announced Wednesday.

The honor comes on the 40th anniversary of their meeting in the 1979 NCAA championship game, when Johnson’s Michigan State team beat Bird’s Indiana State squad. That is still the highest-rated game on television in college basketball history.

The two would see plenty more of each other across the next decade after Johnson went to the Los Angeles Lakers and Bird to the Boston Celtics. The Lakers won five championships in the 1980s and the Celtics won three, and the interest they drew forged a friendship and helped the NBA move past its struggle for mainstream attention and set the stage for basketball to become one of the world’s most popular sports.

Both players won three MVP awards, earned spots on the league’s list of 50 greatest players and were two-time Hall of Fame inductees, first as individuals and then with the Dream Team that captured the gold medal in Barcelona.

Bird went on to serve as both coach and president of the Indiana Pacers and is the only person in NBA history to be voted MVP, Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year.

Johnson also held both roles with the Lakers, though not with the same level of success. He served a short stint as coach (1993-94) and recently stepped down as team president after two seasons. His larger achievements since his playing days have come in the business world as CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises.

Bill Russell was the first Lifetime Achievement winner in 2017 and Oscar Robertson was honored last year.