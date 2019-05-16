Kevin Durant will not travel to Portland, will miss Games 3 and 4

If you believe Seth Curry, the Warriors are going to be a lot tougher to defend for a few more games.
After team doctors re-evaluated Kevin Durant before tipoff of Thursday, team president Bob Myers announced on NBC Sports Bay Area that Durant will not travel with the Warriors to Portland for games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference Finals.
Warriors GM Bob Myers told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Greg Papa on “SNC: Warriors Playoff Central” that Durant will stay in Oakland and rehab with Warriors trainer Rick Celebrini while the rest of the team battles the Blazers at Moda Center on Saturday and Monday.
In a subsequent press release, the Warriors said that Durant “has shown good progress” and will be re-evaluated in a week. That could be after Game 5 back in the Bay Area.
DeMarcus Cousins, who is recovering from a torn left quadriceps muscle suffered in the second game of the postseason, also will be evaluated in a week. The report says Cousins’ “has progressed to on-court work, but is still not ready for live action.”
Durant suffered a strained calf in Game 5 against Houston, back on May 8. It was expected to take a week or two to heal, and we are still within that timeframe. The Warriors are not going to rush them back because they have not felt threatened by the Trail Blazers.
With Stephen Curry leading a faster-paced, more motion-based offense, the Warriors have won Game 6 on the road and eliminated the Houston Rockets, then back home won Game 1 against the Trail Blazers.
Despite the claims of some talking heads seeking attention, the Warriors are not better without Durant. You’d need to repress the last two years of the NBA to think that. The Warriors are more fun, more entertaining, and still very good, but not better.
It was the meme of the summer for NBA Twitter.
A few months previously, Portland had swept out of the playoffs, and during an interview the Blazers CJ McCollum was asked if he would join an established winner to chase wins and a ring, and he said he wouldn’t.
Which prompted this Twitter exchange, which went viral.
Portland did get a series win, and Jennifer — her name is Jennifer Williams, she’s actually a Warriors fan — took credit.
Before Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals Thursday, CJ got to meet Williams.
McCollum has done more than try these playoffs, he’s looked fantastic and is a reason the Blazers are here in the conference finals.
Reports have circulated for more than a month that the Wizards wanted to talk to Baltimore native Tim Connelly about their vacant head of basketball operations spot. However, talks were on hold because Connelly’s current employer, the Denver Nuggets, were still in the playoffs.
Not anymore, so the talks have heated up but there will be no formal interview, reports Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington.
Since shortly after [former president Ernie] Grunfeld’s exit, numerous sources have told NBC Sports Washington they believe the reason for the owner’s methodical approach involves Denver president of basketball operations Tim Connelly.
Connelly is considered a strong if not leading candidate for the Wizards’ opening. However, Connelly wasn’t expected to fully explore a move until the Nuggets’ playoff run ended…
Connelly received an extension this season, Denver announced in February. That signed document likely plays a factor in Connelly’s unwillingness to be interviewed for the Wizards opening, but an openness to consider the job if offered the position, a league source told NBC Sports Washington last month.
It has been reported Connelly makes $2 million a year, well below the going rate for a quality president of basketball operations. Washington owner Ted Leonsis could likely double that salary (and still not be paying more than he did for Grunfeld). That plus going home to a place he is familiar — Connelly started his front office NBA career in Washington — are considered big draws.
Will it be enough?
In the interim, Tommy Sheppard continues to serve as the GM, prepping the team for the draft (the Wizards have the No. 9 pick) and free agency. Standig reports it is possible Sheppard would stay on as Connelly’s No. 2, if Connelly is hired.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Nuggets say forward Juancho Hernangomez underwent surgery to fix a core muscle injury.
The procedure was performed Thursday by Dr. William Meyers at the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia. There was no timetable given for Hernangomez’s return.
Hernangomez averaged 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds during the 2018-19 regular season. He played sparingly in the postseason before the Nuggets were eliminated in Game 7 of the second round by Portland.
The 23-year-old Hernangomez said after the season that he was hoping to possibly suit up for Spain at the FIBA World Cup in China later this summer.
Hernangomez was drafted by Denver with the 15th overall pick in 2016.
The Curry’s wanted Stephen to get drafted by the Knicks.
It was the 2009 NBA Draft, which gave us Blake Griffin at No. 1, while James Harden was picked third. It’s the draft where then Minnesota GM David Kahn legendarily selected point guards Ricky Rubio and Jonny Flynn back-to-back at five and six.
Stephen Curry was still on the board at that point. The Currys wanted Stephen in New York, and the Knicks wanted him. In the way was Golden State and Don Nelson, who was a big Curry fan and planned to take him.
Dell Curry, Stephen’s father, admitted to Monty Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area in an exclusive interview that he urged Nelson not to draft his son (Sonya Curry had her own reasons).
It all worked out pretty well for the Curry family.
The Knicks ended up taking center Jordan Hill, one spot in front of DeMar DeRozan.
Check out the entire interview with Dell and Sonya above, it’s a fun one.