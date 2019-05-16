Ben Simmons will play for Australia in FIBA World Cup this summer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This summer’s FIBA World Cup is going to be STACKED with talent.

The event usually is a big draw, and this year it’s part of the Olympic qualifying process for the 2020 games in Tokyo, but there is something bigger than even that drawing in players.

The World Cup is in China. The fast-growing basketball shoe and apparel market that every brand wants to dominate. That means Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Under Armor, Puma, and any other shoe brand you can think of will push their players to go if they can.

Enter Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, who announced he will play for his native Australia in the World Cup.

Joe Ingles also is in for Australia, while Dante Exum will sit out, according to The Athletic’s Tony Jones.

Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles will play for Australia in the World Cup this summer, sources tell The Athletic. For news on Dante Exum, follow @rpjward who will soon have an update — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) May 15, 2019

Simmons was up-and-down for Philadelphia in the playoffs. When he could get out in transition and run the break he was a force, but in the halfcourt it was the Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid show, with Simmons operating out of the dunker’s spot. Don’t expect that for Australia, he will be the guy with the rock in his hands.

Expect a flood of stars to line up to play for the United States and other nations, this is going to be one stacked tournament.