Report: Anthony Davis still wants trade despite Pelicans winning lottery

Anthony Davis requested a trade form the Pelicans.

Then, New Orleans hired David Griffin, who hoped to change Davis’ mind. Davis? Didn’t budge.

The Pelicans followed that with winning last night’s lottery. Davis?

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The New Orleans Pelicans are now set up to be Zion Williamson’s franchise to lift, and No. 1 pick could ease potential trade of Anthony Davis. His stance on a trade has not changed, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 15, 2019

Griffin, via Candace Buckner of The Washington Post:

“We want to create an environment that players are attracted to and we feel very strongly Anthony in totality will be attracted to what we can build and what we can offer,” said Griffin

It’s unsurprising Davis is holding firm. I’m sure he views his career as such a grand thing, it couldn’t be affected by a single draft pick – even Zion Williamson.

But Griffin clearly hasn’t given up – or is posturing that he hasn’t in order to improve trade leverage. Either way, the No. 1 pick only helps Griffin’s attempt. Clearly not enough to immediately persuade Davis. But if Davis is willing to hear out Griffin, the new front-office head will now have any easier – read: not “easy” – case.

Winning the lottery could embolden New Orleans to keep Davis into the season. Maybe he’ll like playing with Williamson more than anticipated. If not, the Pelicans can always move Davis before the February trade deadline. Heck, they could even keep him into 2020 free agency and dare him to reject a bigger contract offer.

I doubt it gets that far, though. Most likely, Davis continues to want out, and New Orleans trades him this summer.

But the No. 1 pick certainly gives everyone something new to consider, and maybe more than the immediate reaction could yield a different response.