2019 NBA draft lottery featured historically massive shakeup

The Knicks winning the lottery was treated as an inevitability.

New York had the lottery’s No. 1 seed. No team had better odds than the Knicks. New York fans salivated over Zion Williamson. The Knicks sent Patrick Ewing, their last No. 1 pick and player they got by winning the initial lottery, to represent them on stage. Nearly every mock draft until last night slotted the Knicks No. 1. Reports emerged about what New York would do with the No. 1 pick (try to trade it for Anthony Davis).

Some of this was overstated. The Knicks, Cavaliers and Suns had an equal chance at the top pick. New York’s higher lottery seed would be relevant only if not getting drawn into the top four. Yet, Cleveland and Phoenix often got left from the discussion.

Some of this was innocent. There’s no other prospect in this draft whose hype nears Williamson’s, and other fan bases got preemptively excited about the idea of adding him. Using lottery seeds to order a mock draft before the lottery is just practical. The Knicks should be planning for every eventuality.

But it all created a feedback loop: Talk about the No. 1 pick, talk about the Knicks. Talk about the Knicks, talk about the No. 1 pick. And on and on, the noise amplified by the world’s biggest media market.

Lost in the hoopla: 86%.

Those were the quite-high odds New York wouldn’t get the No. 1 pick.

Of course, New York didn’t get the top pick – an expected outcome amid one of the most chaotic (and most important) lotteries of all-time.

The NBA reformed the lottery this year – flattening the odds and drawing the top four, rather than top three, picks. That didn’t ensure a wild outcome, but it increased the potential. And we got pandemonium.

The Pelicans (No. 7 seed) drew the No. 1 pick. The Grizzlies (No. 6 seed) landed the No. 2 pick. The Lakers (No. 11 seed) jumped even further, to the No. 4 pick.

Those leaps are among the biggest in lottery history.

No lottery had ever included even two teams moving five slots between their lottery seed and draft pick. The 2019 lottery had three teams move six slots.

Here are the biggest movements between lottery seed and draft pick of all-time:

image

With the mediocre Pelicans, Grizzlies and Lakers moving up, some awful teams had to get displaced.

And there were some truly awful teams this year.

New York (17-65), Cleveland (19-63) and Phoenix (19-63) stunk then leaned into tanking. Though lottery reform gave the three worst teams equal lottery odds, the fourth-worst Bulls (22-60) didn’t allow much cushion to win meaningless games. Every additional ping-pong-ball combination improved the odds of getting Williamson. Plus, standings within the bottom three still determined draft order if not selected in the lottery.

Before this year, the average draft position for a sub-20-win team in the lottery era was slightly better than No. 3. The Knicks, Cavaliers and Suns will pick Nos. 3, 5, 6.

Phoenix’s No. 6 pick is the worst in the lottery era for a team that won fewer than 20 games. Cleveland’s No. 5 pick is tied for second-worst. And in this weak-looking draft, it’s not as if New York should rejoice about getting No. 3.

Here’s every team to win fewer than 20 games in the lottery era (or the equivalent in a lockout-shortened season), sorted by ensuing draft pick:

image

All told, 11 of the 14 teams in last night’s lottery got a pick that didn’t match their seed.

The Pelicans (7 to 1), Grizzlies (8 to 2) and Lakers (11 to 4) moved up.

The Knicks (1 to 3), Cavaliers (2 to 5), Suns (3 to 6), Bulls (4 to 7), Hawks (5 to 8), Wizards (6 to 9), Hawks via Mavericks (9 to 10) and Timberwolves (10 to 11) moved down.

Only the Hornets (12), Heat (13) and Celtics via Kings (14) remained in place.

Originally, the lottery determined where every non-playoff team picked and gave each team equal odds of each pick. That system sometimes produced less movement than last night’s lottery.

Yesterday, the 14 lottery teams averaged moving 2.7 slots between their lottery seed and draft pick – the third-biggest shakeup ever.

Here’s every lottery, sorted by average movement between lottery seed and draft pick for each lottery team:

image

In 1993, the Magic – despite holding the lowest odds – jumped to the No. 1 pick. That produced plenty of backlash, especially considering Orlando also won the previous lottery.

In 1986, one of two years with the initial lottery system, the seven lottery teams, picked, in order of seed: 5, 4, 7, 3, 2, 1, 6. And the Cavaliers got a bonus pick to be slotted after Dallas (which owned Cleveland’s own pick) as compensation for Ted Stepien’s numerous missteps on condition of him selling the team. It was chaos.

Both situations prompted change. The NBA instituted the Stepien rule, limiting teams’ ability to trade future draft picks. The league didn’t want a team to be so hopeless, it’d need dispensation. The NBA also changed lottery rules for 1994, improving odds for the worst teams and therefore trimming odds for teams – like the Magic the year prior – that barely missed the playoffs.

Eventually, that led to an outbreak of tanking. Nobody pushed the limits further than former 76ers general manger Sam Hinkie and his Process. He, more than anyone, prompted this lottery reform.

Last night’s lottery won’t change everything.

But it worked exactly as intended.

The NBA lottery isn’t televised. The pick order is first publicly revealed on television. But the actual drawing is held in a back room earlier in the night. Then, the picks are unveiled in reverse order to maximize drama.

That has launched conspiracy theories about the lottery being fixed (that are supported by totally inarguable evidence). Even NBA teams are paranoid.

That’s why the league invites a representative from each lottery team to watch the drawing. But what if the teams are in on the fix? Can we trust them?

So, the NBA publishes video of the drawing after the TV show:

The best part last night was Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry’s barely restrained celebration. The swearing and high-fives were cool, but I especially enjoyed Gentry’s reaction once he sat back down. That must have been so satisfying:

This probably won’t convince any conspiracy theorists. This video could be doctored. The drawing could be rigged.

The only way to totally convince everyone of the lottery is clean would be televising it live.

Nearly every team would love to trade problems with the Bucks, but the concern was legitimate entering the conference finals. Milwaukee swept the Pistons in historically dominant fashion. Then, after getting blown out in Game 1 by the Celtics, the Bucks responded with four straight wins… in historically dominant fashion.

How would Milwaukee handle a tight game?

The Bucks rose to the challenge, beating the Raptors 108-100 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday. If the eight-point win doesn’t look close, it’s only because Milwaukee was so impressive in crunch time. The Bucks ended the game on a 10-0 run.

This exciting contest bodes well for a fun series. Expect even more juice in Game 2 Friday.

Though Milwaukee beat Boston by just seven points in Game 3 last round, that was misleadingly close only because the Bucks ceded a late run after putting the game out of reach. Tonight’s game was tightly contested until very late.

Nobody put their fingerprints all over it like Brook Lopez (29 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks). After missing five of his first six 3-pointers, he hit 3-of-5 from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter. That timely shooting complemented the strong interior defense he played throughout.

Kyle Lowry (30 points on 10-of-15 shooting) was also awesome. He made all his usual contributions – passing, hustling to loose balls, taking a charge. He just shot with supreme confidence, too.

Those two overshadowed the game’s stars, though Giannis Antetokounmpo (24 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, two steals, three blocks) and Kawhi Leonard (31 points on 10-of-26 shooting) were still quite good. Like Lopez, Antetokounmpo came up huge defensively.

The Bucks have built their offensive identity as long-range bombers, and they barely strayed from it tonight despite a cold start. Still, Milwaukee finished just 11-for-44 on 3-pointers (25%). In playoff games prior to tonight, teams that attempted more than 40 3-pointers and made fewer than 30% of them were just 1-9.*

*The Trail Blazers beat the Nuggets in quadruple overtime last round despite shooting just 12-of-42 on 3-pointers (29%).

The Bucks just kept defending, kept crashing the offensive glass, kept playing hard.

That steadiness helped Milwaukee survive the Raptors’ early hot shooting, which Toronto used to build a quick 13-point lead. Once they stopped draining everything, the Raptors didn’t have enough answers. Toronto in the second half:

  • Kyle Lowry: 21 points (7-of-9 shooting)
  • Kawhi Leonard: 16 points (5-of-15 shooting)
  • Pascal Siakam: 4 points (1-of-8 shooting)
  • Other Raptors: 0 points (0-of-15 shooting)

It was even more grimly unbalanced in the fourth quarter:

  • Kyle Lowry: 14 points (5-of-7 shooting)
  • Other Raptors: 3 points (0-of-15 shooting)

The Raptors defended well in the halfcourt, rotating sharply and displaying impressive lateral quickness on drives. Toronto could have won despite its late offensive collapse.

But Milwaukee found a way through transition and second-chance scoring.

The Bucks have won bigger this postseason. I’m not sure they’ve won more satisfyingly.

The Raptors’ 3-point shooting in segments during Game 1 against the Bucks:

  • 10-for-21
  • 1-for-9
  • This deep Pascal Siakam buzzer-beater to end the third quarter

Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points through three quarters to help stave off Milwaukee’s comeback attempts.

Of course, Zion Williamson will be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA draft. Nearly as likely, the Pelicans – who won last night’s lottery – will keep the top pick and take him themselves.

What will the Grizzlies do at No. 2?

Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

If Ja Morant isn’t the consensus second-best prospect in this draft, he’s darn close. He was the most likely No. 2 pick no matter how the lottery unfolded.

This just creates complications for Memphis.

Morant is a point guard – like the Grizzlies’ best player, Mike Conley. Memphis shopped Conley before the trade deadline. Expect more Conley trade discussions this summer.

Don’t assume the Grizzlies will deal Conley, though. They could keep Conley to mentor Morant. They could keep Conley because they believe the point guards could play together. They could keep Conley because this franchise has shown no vision in years.

But Memphis should explore the market. Conley is 31 and will become a free agent in 2020 or 2021. He’s unlikely to help the Grizzlies win significantly before his contract expires. He could provide more value to another team.

The Grizzlies’ rebuild is in nice shape with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Morant, a talented playmaker. Getting another long-term asset for Conley makes a lot of sense.

Attention now turns to the No. 3 pick. R.J. Barrett is the most likely selection, regardless of whether the Knicks trade the pick. He appears to be in his own tier, below Morant and above everyone else. But it’s still possible New York views Barrett or another less-touted player differently than the consensus does.