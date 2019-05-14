Getty Images

Sixers owner says Brett Brown will return as coach

By Kurt HelinMay 14, 2019, 12:58 AM EDT
The rumors had been circulating: Brett Brown was on thin ice as the Philadelphia coach. There were reports he needed to get the conference finals, or maybe the NBA finals, to retain his job under a new GM, Elton Brand, who did not hire him.

Not true — Brown will be back to coach the Sixers next season.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news, and Paul Hudrick of NBC Sports Philadelphia has confirmed it.

This is the right move.

It’s one Joel Embiid will back. He said of the rumors of Brown’s job being in danger, “I just thought it was bulls****. He’s done a fantastic job. He’s been there through everything, and then this year I think he grew even more as a coach. It’s hard when you’ve got five guys that can score the ball and that can do a lot of things on the basketball court. It’s hard to put it together. At the end of the day, it comes down to the players. I don’t think he should have anything to worry about. He’s an amazing coach, better person. Obviously, I’ve got a lot of love for him. If there was someone to blame, put it all on me.”

Brown did a good job this season in a challenging situation. Brand pivoted the team quickly from building slowly with youth to “win now” by trading a lot of depth (and some picks) for Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris. The roster kept changing, key players missed stretches of time, which made it was hard to develop any rhythm or build good habits. Plus, the Sixers had no depth, which tied Browns’ hands in terms of adjustments he could make in the playoffs. Yet the team still was the three seed in the East, won its first-round series, and went seven games in the second round — where Brown outcoached Nick Nurse — only to lose in painful fashion.

Brown deserves a training camp to see how he can mold this roster, whatever it looks like next season.

Stephen or Seth? Coin flip to decide who mom, dad represent

Associated PressMay 13, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS — Dell Curry was standing near the loading dock at the Pepsi Center in Denver when Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum approached, gave him a big hug and asked, “Which shirt are you wearing” for the Western Conference final?

“Got to flip a coin,” Curry responded.

Literally.

With sons Stephen and Seth Curry becoming the first siblings to face each other in an NBA conference final, it’s a dilemma most any parent would love to have.

Dell and his wife, Sonya, decided wearing a split jersey with the Warriors and Blazers would be “too easy.” Instead, they’ll flip a coin before each game in the best-of-seven series to determine which team they’ll represent.

It will go something like this: If Sonya flips heads, she’ll wear Blazers attire to support Seth, while Dell wears Stephen’s Warriors colors. If the coin lands on tails, she’ll dress in Warriors clothing while Dell dons Blazers gear.

The next game Dell gets to flip the coin, and so on – until the series is decided.

So who gets to flip the coin for Game 1 on Tuesday night?

“Well, we have to flip to see who flips first,” Dell said with a laugh. “There’s going to be a lot of coin flipping going on.”

And a lot of traveling.

Dell and Sonya Curry plan to attend every game, sitting with Stephen’s wife Ayesha at Warriors home games and with Seth’s fiance Callie Rogers when the Blazers host.

But Dell, who played 16 seasons in the NBA and is currently a TV analyst for the Charlotte Hornets, said the entire situation is just a bit unnerving for him.

“I normally don’t get nervous for games when either one of them play,” he said. “But I got a little nervous knowing how they’re going to play against each other.”

As hard as this will be on the parents, Dell knows it will be even more difficult for his sons.

“It’s going to be tough to put everything aside and battle each other because as siblings they want each other to do well,” Dell said. “They watch each other’s games and cheer for each other.”

Earlier this year, the Curry boys competed against each other in the 3-point shootout at the All-Star game in their hometown of Charlotte, with 31-year-old Steph getting the best of his younger brother.

Seth, 28, said it’s hard to believe they’ll now meet in the playoffs.

“So many years I’ve watched Steph play in the Western Conference final, the NBA Finals, being in the crowd,” Seth Curry said. “It’s going to be fun to be out there on the court, competing, to get to that final. It’s a dream come true for us, but our families are going to have a lot of fun as well.”

Steph Curry has been to the NBA Finals four times, winning three with the Warriors. This is his brother’s first playoff run.

“It would be great for Seth to get a (championship) ring, but we can’t root for one son over the other,” 54-year-old Dell Curry said. “We’re just going to let it play out and have fun watching them both play.”

Dell said it’s been fun, and exhausting.

The Currys have been jetting around the country for the last month on commercial flights, back and forth between Oakland, Portland, Los Angeles, Denver and Houston to see their sons play. They’ve attended 21 of their sons’ combined 24 playoff games, only missing two Blazers’ first-round games in Oklahoma City and one second-round game in Denver.

Sometimes, they wake up in a hotel unsure of what city they’re in.

“Everybody says to us, `you guys have to be tired,”‘ Dell said. “I’m like, well, we’ll probably sleep for a week when it’s over.”

 

It’s official: Frank Vogel hired by the Los Angeles Lakers as new head coach

By Kurt HelinMay 13, 2019, 10:05 PM EDT
The Lakers got their guy… or at least the guy third on their list. Or fourth.

Monday night the Lakers made it official, hiring Frank Vogel as their new head coach.

“We are excited to add Frank Vogel as the next head coach of the Lakers,” Laker GM Rob Pelinka said in a statement.  “Coach Vogel has a proven track record of success in the NBA Playoffs, and he reflects the core qualities we were looking for in a head coach – including, detailed game preparation, extreme hard work, and holding players accountable to the highest basketball standards.”

“I am very excited for this opportunity to join the Lakers, a prestigious organization that I have long admired,” Vogel said in the press release (his official press conference is Monday). “I look forward to coaching such phenomenal talent and bringing my strategic vision to the team.”

Vogel took a reported three-year contract — two fewer than first-time NBA coach John Beilein got in Cleveland — and agreed to take on Jason Kidd as his lead assistant. Tyronn Lue was offered that same contract but valued control and power more than the job itself and turned it down. Vogel did not.

That said, Vogel could succeed as the Lakers’ coach. He has a good Xs and Os mind and is respected in the coaching community. In a vacuum this is a solid, if unspectacular, hire. It also didn’t happen in a vacuum.

Vogel’s ultimate success will depend on several things, some beyond his control:

• How will LeBron James respond to this behind closed doors? Publicly he backed the hire on social media, but rumblings around the league suggest he was less than pleased. This was not his guy. That said, he’s going to buy in on some level — he wants to win, he’s still in legacy mode, he’s not getting traded — but will it stay that way when things get tough? He has long gravitated toward former players as his preference as a coach (Luke Walton is the exception) and now Kidd, a guy LeBron won a gold medal with during the 2008 Olympics, will be right there.

• More importantly, what kind of roster will Vogel have to coach? The real challenge for Pelinka — and Kurt Rambis, who has grown into a more significant role with the Lakers — is to land another star player then put good fitting role players around them. This needs to be a win-now team. It’s easy to say “this is the Lakers, they will get somebody” but when those somebodies have other options will they look at the Lakers management, and the expecations, and think that they like the other options better?

Vogel is seen as a good defensive coach who can be a bit simplistic with his offensive sets, although “give the ball to LeBron and get out of the way” is not the worst offensive strategy. Vogel coached the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals twice, both times losing to LeBron James’ Heat. Vogel struggled to coach a rebuilding team in Orlando, a squad Steve Clifford did much better with this season. That said, he’s a solid coach. If he gets a real chance.

The Lakers got their man… and their potential fall guy if this season doesn’t live up to the expectations, either.

Report: New Cavaliers coach John Beilein talking to J.B. Bickerstaff about joining staff

By Kurt HelinMay 13, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT
John Beilein may be a good hire for the Cavaliers as head coach, but he comes with zero NBA experience. And there is a steep NBA learning curve.

Enter former Memphis coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Maybe. The sides are talking, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This is smart on a few levels. Beilein realizes what his weaknesses are and is looking for assistants to help fill in those gaps. Also, Beilein is seen as an offensive-minded coach, so bring in a smart defensive assistant in the form of Bickerstaff.

Whether or not this specific deal comes together, it’s a good sign for the kind of guys the Cavaliers are going to put on their staff.

Denver’s Michael Porter Jr. medically cleared, hopes to play in Summer League

By Kurt HelinMay 13, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT
The Denver Nuggets may be a team on the rise — they have young stars in Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray — but after their second-round playoff exit at the hands of Portland, they have some hard questions to answer if they want to stay on that trajectory. The biggest: Do they pick up the $30 million team option on Paul Millsap next season? Let him go and Denver only has about $17 million in cap room, are they sure they can get someone better in free agency at that price?

Another question: How can they add athleticism and depth to a full roster?

Enter Michael Porter Jr. He fell to them at No. 14 in last year’s draft and is the kind of athlete who can play the three or stretch four that the Nuggets could use off the bench. He also has had two back surgeries in the past two years and did not play a minute this season.

He is cleared and wants to get back on the court at Summer League, Porter told the Nuggets’ official website.

“Yea I can’t wait to get back out there. Nothing will compare to being out there for the first time in a real game. This team has a lot of weapons already, but I think I can be a versatile guy that does a lot of different things on the court and be a shot maker.”

Porter only played five games in college at Missouri following a microdiscectomy, and then needed another surgery last summer that sidelined him last summer. That’s why a guy with top-five talent in the draft slid to 14 (that and concerns about a “diva” attitude).

“It’s been a tough couple of years for me, even going back to Missouri,” Porter Jr. said. “It was really tough, but you just have positive energy and work your hardest. Looking back, it’s great to see how far I’ve come.”

Porter’s going to get his chance starting in Las Vegas. He’s a 6’11” player with handles who can score around the basket or step out on the floor — exactly the kind of guy Denver needs in its rotation. Now Porter needs to prove he can stay healthy and be that guy.