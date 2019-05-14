Harry How/Getty Images

Report: Timberwolves open coaching search that includes Ryan Saunders

By Dan FeldmanMay 14, 2019, 12:13 PM EDT
The Timberwolves reportedly negotiated terms of a contract with interim coach Ryan Saunders.

Then, they hired Gersson Rosas as team president.

That sparked questions about Rosas’ power to choose his own coach. Is he stuck with Saunders, or can he hire someone else?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

New Minnesota Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas plans to interview candidates for the franchise’s head-coaching job this week, including Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard and Portland Trail Blazers assistant David Vanterpool, league sources told ESPN.

Interim coach Ryan Saunders will remain a prominent candidate in Minnesota’s coaching search, but Rosas plans to engage in a process with outside candidates before formalizing a decision on a new head coach, league sources said.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

It’s now clear Rosas has authority to name his own coach.

But going against Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor’s preference (Saunders) puts Rosas on the clock as a decisionmaker. If Rosas dismisses Saunders to hire someone who fails, Taylor will judge Rosas more harshly than if Rosas stuck with Saunders and Saunders failed. So, keeping Saunders is Rosas’ best move for extending his honeymoon with Minnesota as long as possible.

It also might be the right move. Saunders showed some nice signs as interim coach – not enough to justify forgoing a coaching search, but enough that he could win one. If Minnesota actually considers outside candidates then determines Saunders is the best person for the job, that’d be far more inspiring than just handing him the position because he was already in place.

Magic Johnson, Larry Bird to get Lifetime Achievement Award

Associated PressMay 16, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, whose coast-to-coast rivalry in the 1980s propelled the NBA to a new level of popularity, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Hall of Famers and 1992 U.S. Olympic teammates will receive the award on June 24 at the NBA Awards, the league and Turner Sports announced Wednesday.

The honor comes on the 40th anniversary of their meeting in the 1979 NCAA championship game, when Johnson’s Michigan State team beat Bird’s Indiana State squad. That is still the highest-rated game on television in college basketball history.

The two would see plenty more of each other across the next decade after Johnson went to the Los Angeles Lakers and Bird to the Boston Celtics. The Lakers won five championships in the 1980s and the Celtics won three, and the interest they drew forged a friendship and helped the NBA move past its struggle for mainstream attention and set the stage for basketball to become one of the world’s most popular sports.

Both players won three MVP awards, earned spots on the league’s list of 50 greatest players and were two-time Hall of Fame inductees, first as individuals and then with the Dream Team that captured the gold medal in Barcelona.

Bird went on to serve as both coach and president of the Indiana Pacers and is the only person in NBA history to be voted MVP, Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year.

Johnson also held both roles with the Lakers, though not with the same level of success. He served a short stint as coach (1993-94) and recently stepped down as team president after two seasons. His larger achievements since his playing days have come in the business world as CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises.

Bill Russell was the first Lifetime Achievement winner in 2017 and Oscar Robertson was honored last year.

Watch actual 2019 NBA lottery, including Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry’s backstage jubilation (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 16, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
The NBA lottery isn’t televised. The pick order is first publicly revealed on television. But the actual drawing is held in a back room earlier in the night. Then, the picks are unveiled in reverse order to maximize drama.

That has launched conspiracy theories about the lottery being fixed (that are supported by totally inarguable evidence). Even NBA teams are paranoid.

That’s why the league invites a representative from each lottery team to watch the drawing. But what if the teams are in on the fix? Can we trust them?

So, the NBA publishes video of the drawing after the TV show:

The best part last night was Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry’s barely restrained celebration. The swearing and high-fives were cool, but I especially enjoyed Gentry’s reaction once he sat back down. That must have been so satisfying:

This probably won’t convince any conspiracy theorists. This video could be doctored. The drawing could be rigged.

The only way to totally convince everyone of the lottery is clean would be televising it live.

Bucks jet past Raptors late in Game 1 win

By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2019, 11:59 PM EDT
Nearly every team would love to trade problems with the Bucks, but the concern was legitimate entering the conference finals. Milwaukee swept the Pistons in historically dominant fashion. Then, after getting blown out in Game 1 by the Celtics, the Bucks responded with four straight wins… in historically dominant fashion.

How would Milwaukee handle a tight game?

The Bucks rose to the challenge, beating the Raptors 108-100 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday. If the eight-point win doesn’t look close, it’s only because Milwaukee was so impressive in crunch time. The Bucks ended the game on a 10-0 run.

This exciting contest bodes well for a fun series. Expect even more juice in Game 2 Friday.

Though Milwaukee beat Boston by just seven points in Game 3 last round, that was misleadingly close only because the Bucks ceded a late run after putting the game out of reach. Tonight’s game was tightly contested until very late.

Nobody put their fingerprints all over it like Brook Lopez (29 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks). After missing five of his first six 3-pointers, he hit 3-of-5 from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter. That timely shooting complemented the strong interior defense he played throughout.

Kyle Lowry (30 points on 10-of-15 shooting) was also awesome. He made all his usual contributions – passing, hustling to loose balls, taking a charge. He just shot with supreme confidence, too.

Those two overshadowed the game’s stars, though Giannis Antetokounmpo (24 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, two steals, three blocks) and Kawhi Leonard (31 points on 10-of-26 shooting) were still quite good. Like Lopez, Antetokounmpo came up huge defensively.

The Bucks have built their offensive identity as long-range bombers, and they barely strayed from it tonight despite a cold start. Still, Milwaukee finished just 11-for-44 on 3-pointers (25%). In playoff games prior to tonight, teams that attempted more than 40 3-pointers and made fewer than 30% of them were just 1-9.*

*The Trail Blazers beat the Nuggets in quadruple overtime last round despite shooting just 12-of-42 on 3-pointers (29%).

The Bucks just kept defending, kept crashing the offensive glass, kept playing hard.

That steadiness helped Milwaukee survive the Raptors’ early hot shooting, which Toronto used to build a quick 13-point lead. Once they stopped draining everything, the Raptors didn’t have enough answers. Toronto in the second half:

  • Kyle Lowry: 21 points (7-of-9 shooting)
  • Kawhi Leonard: 16 points (5-of-15 shooting)
  • Pascal Siakam: 4 points (1-of-8 shooting)
  • Other Raptors: 0 points (0-of-15 shooting)

It was even more grimly unbalanced in the fourth quarter:

  • Kyle Lowry: 14 points (5-of-7 shooting)
  • Other Raptors: 3 points (0-of-15 shooting)

The Raptors defended well in the halfcourt, rotating sharply and displaying impressive lateral quickness on drives. Toronto could have won despite its late offensive collapse.

But Milwaukee found a way through transition and second-chance scoring.

The Bucks have won bigger this postseason. I’m not sure they’ve won more satisfyingly.

Watch Pascal Siakam drain deep buzzer-beating 3-pointer (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2019, 10:21 PM EDT
The Raptors’ 3-point shooting in segments during Game 1 against the Bucks:

  • 10-for-21
  • 1-for-9
  • This deep Pascal Siakam buzzer-beater to end the third quarter

Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points through three quarters to help stave off Milwaukee’s comeback attempts.