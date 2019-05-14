Associated Press

Pelicans win NBA Draft Lottery throwing twist into Anthony Davis sweepstakes

By Kurt HelinMay 14, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT
30 Comments

Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson together in New Orleans?

That’s not likely to happen — Davis’ camp quickly sent out word their trade demand stood — but for a Pelicans’ fan base that felt betrayed and punched in the gut, this result makes the inevitable Davis trade easier to swallow.

The New Orleans Pelicans won the NBA Draft Lottery and will draft Zion Williamson No. 1 (that’s not official yet, but come on).

How did Pelicans’ coach Alvin Gentry and president David Griffin feel about it?

This result throws a wrench in the plans of teams that wanted to use the pick to jump into the Davis sweepstakes — we’re looking at you, New York Knicks — but gave other teams, such as the Lakers, another asset that could be part of a trade for Davis or another star player.

The Pelicans had a six percent chance of landing the top pick but leapfrogged up to the top spot, where they will undoubtedly take the Duke star. The NBA flattened out the lottery odds in hopes of reducing tanking by teams — the team with the worst record in the league went from having a 25 percent chance at the top spot to just 14 percent — and it worked, there was a lot of lottery movement.

Memphis and the L.A. Lakers all jumped also jumped up into the top four, joining the New York Knicks. That pushed Cleveland, Phoenix, and Chicago down the ladder.

Here is the NBA Draft order.

1. New Orleans
2. Memphis
3. New York
4. L.A. Lakers
5. Cleveland
6. Phoenix
7. Chicago
8. Atlanta
9. Washington
10. Atlanta (via Dallas)
11. Minnesota
12. Charlotte
13. Miami
14. Boston (via Sacramento)

Some other quick thoughts out of the lottery.

• Memphis will likely take consensus No. 2 pick Ja Morant with their selection, which makes it even more likely they trade Mike Conley this summer.

• The Celtics will take this result because Memphis still owes a pick to Boston. Said pick is top-6 protected in 2020. If it doesn’t convey to Boston in 2020, it becomes unprotected in 2021. That is more valuable in a trade package for someone such as Davis.

• The Lakers had a 78 percent chance of selecting 11th, by jumping up to No. 4 they have a more valuable trade asset — if they can get back in the Davis sweepstakes, or can target someone else — or at the very least a better young player to go with their young core.

Kyle Kuzma, the Lakers’ representative at the Draft Lottery, on the team jumping seven spots: “Must have been my purple jacket.” I thought it was the Hand of the King pin he wore on his lapel for the event.

• The Knicks had hoped to land the top spot to use that pick — read: Zion — to tempt the Pelicans in a potential Davis trade. Now it’s more difficult to construct a Knicks trade that would tempt the Pelicans, New York has other young players and future picks, but the Pels don’t want to totally bottom out. Never say never, but the odds got longer for New York.

• Atlanta has two picks at 8 and 11, but don’t expect them to package the picks to move up in the draft. First, that just doesn’t happen as often in the NBA as it does in the NFL or other sports. Second, there aren’t a lot of players worth moving up for in what is seen as a down draft after No. 1, and teams with the top picks will not give them up for later picks.

Magic Johnson, Larry Bird to get Lifetime Achievement Award

Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressMay 16, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, whose coast-to-coast rivalry in the 1980s propelled the NBA to a new level of popularity, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Hall of Famers and 1992 U.S. Olympic teammates will receive the award on June 24 at the NBA Awards, the league and Turner Sports announced Wednesday.

The honor comes on the 40th anniversary of their meeting in the 1979 NCAA championship game, when Johnson’s Michigan State team beat Bird’s Indiana State squad. That is still the highest-rated game on television in college basketball history.

The two would see plenty more of each other across the next decade after Johnson went to the Los Angeles Lakers and Bird to the Boston Celtics. The Lakers won five championships in the 1980s and the Celtics won three, and the interest they drew forged a friendship and helped the NBA move past its struggle for mainstream attention and set the stage for basketball to become one of the world’s most popular sports.

Both players won three MVP awards, earned spots on the league’s list of 50 greatest players and were two-time Hall of Fame inductees, first as individuals and then with the Dream Team that captured the gold medal in Barcelona.

Bird went on to serve as both coach and president of the Indiana Pacers and is the only person in NBA history to be voted MVP, Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year.

Johnson also held both roles with the Lakers, though not with the same level of success. He served a short stint as coach (1993-94) and recently stepped down as team president after two seasons. His larger achievements since his playing days have come in the business world as CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises.

Bill Russell was the first Lifetime Achievement winner in 2017 and Oscar Robertson was honored last year.

Watch actual 2019 NBA lottery, including Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry’s backstage jubilation (video)

AP Photo/Nuccio DiNuzzo
By Dan FeldmanMay 16, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA lottery isn’t televised. The pick order is first publicly revealed on television. But the actual drawing is held in a back room earlier in the night. Then, the picks are unveiled in reverse order to maximize drama.

That has launched conspiracy theories about the lottery being fixed (that are supported by totally inarguable evidence). Even NBA teams are paranoid.

That’s why the league invites a representative from each lottery team to watch the drawing. But what if the teams are in on the fix? Can we trust them?

So, the NBA publishes video of the drawing after the TV show:

The best part last night was Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry’s barely restrained celebration. The swearing and high-fives were cool, but I especially enjoyed Gentry’s reaction once he sat back down. That must have been so satisfying:

This probably won’t convince any conspiracy theorists. This video could be doctored. The drawing could be rigged.

The only way to totally convince everyone of the lottery is clean would be televising it live.

Bucks jet past Raptors late in Game 1 win

AP Photo/Morry Gash
By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2019, 11:59 PM EDT
1 Comment

Nearly every team would love to trade problems with the Bucks, but the concern was legitimate entering the conference finals. Milwaukee swept the Pistons in historically dominant fashion. Then, after getting blown out in Game 1 by the Celtics, the Bucks responded with four straight wins… in historically dominant fashion.

How would Milwaukee handle a tight game?

The Bucks rose to the challenge, beating the Raptors 108-100 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday. If the eight-point win doesn’t look close, it’s only because Milwaukee was so impressive in crunch time. The Bucks ended the game on a 10-0 run.

This exciting contest bodes well for a fun series. Expect even more juice in Game 2 Friday.

Though Milwaukee beat Boston by just seven points in Game 3 last round, that was misleadingly close only because the Bucks ceded a late run after putting the game out of reach. Tonight’s game was tightly contested until very late.

Nobody put their fingerprints all over it like Brook Lopez (29 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks). After missing five of his first six 3-pointers, he hit 3-of-5 from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter. That timely shooting complemented the strong interior defense he played throughout.

Kyle Lowry (30 points on 10-of-15 shooting) was also awesome. He made all his usual contributions – passing, hustling to loose balls, taking a charge. He just shot with supreme confidence, too.

Those two overshadowed the game’s stars, though Giannis Antetokounmpo (24 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, two steals, three blocks) and Kawhi Leonard (31 points on 10-of-26 shooting) were still quite good. Like Lopez, Antetokounmpo came up huge defensively.

The Bucks have built their offensive identity as long-range bombers, and they barely strayed from it tonight despite a cold start. Still, Milwaukee finished just 11-for-44 on 3-pointers (25%). In playoff games prior to tonight, teams that attempted more than 40 3-pointers and made fewer than 30% of them were just 1-9.*

*The Trail Blazers beat the Nuggets in quadruple overtime last round despite shooting just 12-of-42 on 3-pointers (29%).

The Bucks just kept defending, kept crashing the offensive glass, kept playing hard.

That steadiness helped Milwaukee survive the Raptors’ early hot shooting, which Toronto used to build a quick 13-point lead. Once they stopped draining everything, the Raptors didn’t have enough answers. Toronto in the second half:

  • Kyle Lowry: 21 points (7-of-9 shooting)
  • Kawhi Leonard: 16 points (5-of-15 shooting)
  • Pascal Siakam: 4 points (1-of-8 shooting)
  • Other Raptors: 0 points (0-of-15 shooting)

It was even more grimly unbalanced in the fourth quarter:

  • Kyle Lowry: 14 points (5-of-7 shooting)
  • Other Raptors: 3 points (0-of-15 shooting)

The Raptors defended well in the halfcourt, rotating sharply and displaying impressive lateral quickness on drives. Toronto could have won despite its late offensive collapse.

But Milwaukee found a way through transition and second-chance scoring.

The Bucks have won bigger this postseason. I’m not sure they’ve won more satisfyingly.

Watch Pascal Siakam drain deep buzzer-beating 3-pointer (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2019, 10:21 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Raptors’ 3-point shooting in segments during Game 1 against the Bucks:

  • 10-for-21
  • 1-for-9
  • This deep Pascal Siakam buzzer-beater to end the third quarter

Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points through three quarters to help stave off Milwaukee’s comeback attempts.