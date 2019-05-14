Nick Nurse makes it sound like OG Anunoby is out for most or all of series vs. Bucks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s a lot of fans about to say “who?” but this is a more significant blow to Toronto than people realize:

It sounds like Raptors’ swingman OG Anunoby is out for the series against the Bucks. Or at least most of it.

Anunoby is recovering from an emergency appendectomy and does not sound close to returning, based on what coach Nick Nurse said at practice Tuesday. Via Blake Murphy of The Athletic.

OG Anunoby at practice getting some light work in. Will ask for an update from Nurse shortly. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) May 14, 2019

Nurse says OG Anunoby is starting to be more active. One more week before he can really start moving . "A week away from being…no, I'm just kidding." — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) May 14, 2019

Basically, in a week we will get another update on just how far away Anunoby is, and by that point we will be four games into the Eastern Conference Finals. I’d be surprised if he returns this series.

Anunoby is a long, versatile wing who can defend multiple positions off the bench, can get a few buckets and has to be respected from three. By the end of the last series Nurse trusted Serge Ibaka off the Raptors bench — he was the team’s second best player in Game 7 and they don’t win without him — and that’s it. Norman Powell and Fred VanVleet got a few minutes just so the starters didn’t collapse in exhaustion, but they both struggled.

The Bucks will bring Malcolm Brogdon, George Hill (who was phenomenal last series), Pat Connaughton, and Ersan Ilyasova off the bench. That depth gives Mike Budenholzer options.

That’s why Nurse will miss Anunoby off the bench.