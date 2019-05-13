Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Report: Cavaliers hiring Michigan coach John Beilein

By Dan FeldmanMay 13, 2019, 9:33 AM EDT
The Cavaliers’ coaching search had seemed relatively uninspiring, focused on so many NBA assistants around the league, it was hard to get excited about any of them.

But Cleveland is making a huge splash.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

University of Michigan coach John Beilein has agreed to a five-year contract to become the Cleveland Cavaliers coach, league sources told ESPN.

Beilein interviewed with the Pistons last year before Dwane Casey got that job. It appeared that would be the last great opportunity for Beilein, 66, to jump to the NBA.

But the Cavs came calling, and Beilein couldn’t turn down this opportunity. He has risen a head coach in high school, junior college, Division III, Division II and Division I. This is the final step, and it must be so rewarding to have a chance to prove himself on the highest level.

Beilein’s spread offensive concepts should translate. He’s a great teacher who would have made sense in the NBA long before the league began to view him as a serious coaching candidate. In the meantime, Michigan also developed an elite defense. However involved or not Beilein was in that, credit him for hiring good assistants. That’s an important part of head-coaching. Beilein’s ability to adjust, in the micro and macro, is outstanding.

Going to a league where players have more power than college will be a test, but the Cavaliers’ situation should help. They’re rebuilding, and expected roster churn over the next couple years should limit players’ ability to gripe. It’s important for Beileien to connect early and avoid a culture where players think they can walk all over him. His ability to help them develop their games and his genuine nature will be his best assets as he works to command respect.

This is an especially interesting hire considering Cavs owner Dan Gilbert attended Michigan State. He previously targeted Michigan State coach Tom Izzo – which could have set back Gilbert’s college and pro teams. Izzo is a great college coach who has since struggled to maximize his future NBA players. Instead, Gilbert now poaches arguably the best coach rival Michigan has ever had.

Beilein is no sure thing in the NBA. But considering where he and the Cavaliers are at this point, this is a great experiment for both to undertake.

Marc Gasol comforts crying Joel Embiid at end of Game 7 (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoMay 13, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
The Toronto Raptors are moving on to the Eastern Conference Finals to play Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the next round.

The Raptors took care of the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, 92-90, thanks to a Kawhi Leonard buzzer beater over Joel Embiid. The winning shot by Leonard was a running fadeaway to the far corner that had to bounce several times on the rim before it found the twine.

It was an incredible shot and a incredible moment for these NBA playoffs. The Raptors move closer to their dream of playing in the NBA Finals, and fans are happy about Leonard’s chances to stay in Toronto.

Leonard hit the game-winner over the outstretched hands of potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate Joel Embiid, and after the horn sounded, the Sixers big man was overcome with emotion. To his credit, Raptors veteran Marc Gasol comforted Embiid, who could be seen with tears streaming down his face as fans cheered at the Air Canada Centre.

Via Twitter:

That’s a pretty classy move by Gasol at this juncture, and it’s a real testament to how much Embiid cared about winning that he would show that kind of emotion immediately after a loss in full public view of everyone in Toronto.

Embiid shouldn’t be embarrassed about his breakdown, and Gasol should get a hat tip for playing the role of mentor to somebody who’s not even on his own team.

Rumor: Al Horford would take discount to stay with Celtics

By Dane DelgadoMay 13, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Boston Celtics won’t get their chance at the NBA Finals. Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, and the rest of the Celtics were bounced out of the playoffs in five games in the Eastern Conference semis by Gianns Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Now Boston moves to the offseason, where it has several critical decisions to make. Will they be able to keep both Irving and Horford, and perhaps more importantly, do they want to?

Horford was the glue that kept the Celtics team together all season long, and he was a good playoff performer. Irving on the other hand spent three months of the season moping, and some analysis of the Celtics’ performance suggest they could be better both emotionally and practically if he decided to sign elsewhere this summer.

At least in the case of Horford, it appears that he wants to come back. According to a rumor from the Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett, Horford would be willing to take a discount to return to the Celtics next season. To do that, the veteran center would need to opt out of his current contract.

Via Boston Herald:

The Celts still have to find out what Al Horford wants to do. The veteran can opt out of the approximately $29 million he has coming next year, and, according to a league source, Horford would like to stay. The source added that he’d take a more team-friendly number for next season if he can get two more years tacked on.

As of now, however, the Celtics have yet to engage in any talks with Horford or his representation.

Horford is a key cog for Boston. Or he was. We know that Danny Ainge will make any move he thinks well improve his team, relationships with players be damned. The Isaiah Thomas trade confirmed that.

Also under consideration is the fact Horford is getting older — by the time next season starts he will be 33. One of the reasons Boston has been rumored as a trade destination for Anthony Davis is so they can get younger at the frontcourt.

What kind of discount would entice both sides to stick together? We don’t know, but the fact that Horford allegedly wants to stay and try to push this team forward is at least something sweet for Celtics fans as they taste the bitterness of defeat.

Loss sends Philadelphia into summer of uncertainty sooner than they expected

By Kurt HelinMay 13, 2019, 3:11 AM EDT
Understandably, nobody on the Sixers wanted to talk about the future Sunday night.

“I’m not worried about that right now, after losing. I’m not going to talk about anything but basketball,” Jimmy Butler said when asked about his impressions of the Sixers.

Soon enough all the talk around the Sixers will be about the future.

GM Elton Brand ended “the process” and turned Philadelphia into a “win now” team with a target of the Conference Finals as the goal by trading a lot of assets this season to land Butler and Tobias Harris. Philadelphia entered the playoffs with the second-best starting five in the NBA — Ben Simmons, J.J. Redick, Butler, Harris, and Joel Embiid.

Only two of them are under contract for next season.

And this team only reached the second round of the playoffs (although only because of a Kawhi Leonard shot that was a punch to the gut).

Coach Brett Brown could be the scapegoat, with reports he would be let go if the team faced a second-round exit.

“The club can respond to that,” was how Brown answered a question about his job security after the loss.

The bigger issue this summer in Philly is Butler, Harris, and Redick are unrestricted free agents. Philly owner Joshua Harris said he will pay whatever it takes to keep this starting lineup together — and the Sixers can offer more money than other teams — but each of those players will have multiple teams calling and offering different roles on the court and potential lifestyles off it. If any one of them were not happy or comfortable, they have options.

For the Sixers, they have yet to really see what this roster — thrown together during the season — can do.

“We haven’t been together for a while with this group but there’s a lot of potential,” Simmons said of the Sixers starting five. He said team grew a lot in the last couple of months.

What did the Sixers learn from the loss? “It’s simple, we got to get better,” Simmons said.

Beyond the three free agents, Brand and Philadelphia need to deal with a couple of big questions.

For one, can Simmons and Embiid win at the highest levels together? No doubt both are talented players — both are All-Stars, and someday Simmons will join Embiid on All-NBA teams — but do their games pair well? Simmons does not have a jump shot to speak of and needs the ball in his hands to drive and create, but Embiid should operate more down low, where he is a beast but clogs the lanes for those drives. Simmons is best in transition but Embiid is never going to be a gazelle running the floor. In the playoffs, as Butler became more and more the primary ball handler and shot creator in the half court, Simmons was relegated to the dunker’s spot. He had some quiet games.

That said, the Sixers were +8.1 per 100 possessions this season when Simmons and Embiid shared the court (in 1,431 minutes) and that jumped to +19.8 in the playoffs.

Philadelphia’s other big question this summer is where do they find more depth. Against the Raptors, Embiid was +90 when on the court, but when he sat the Sixers were -109. Brand traded away a lot of depth — Dario Saric, Landry Shamet, Robert Covington, and a couple of first-round picks — to get Butler and Harris, but it sapped Philly of its depth. That was an issue in the playoffs (see Embiid’s +/- number above). The Sixers will have little room to maneuver but need to find quality depth at a fair price.

All that combined is a lot of uncertainty. A lot of decisions need to be made and questions answered.

Nobody was doing that Sunday night, but they will soon.

Rodney Hood hopes to be ready for Game 1 after hyperextending knee

Associated PressMay 13, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT
DENVER (AP) Portland guard/forward Rodney Hood remains hopeful he can play in the opening game of the Western Conference Finals after hyperextending his left knee.

Hood left Game 7 on Sunday against Denver after colliding with Nuggets forward Torrey Craig on a screen in the third quarter. Hood stayed down on the floor, clutching at his left knee as trainers checked on him. Hood was helped into the locker room.

He had six points in 20 minutes as the Trail Blazers beat the Nuggets 100-96 to advance.

“They checked my knee and everything was stable,” Hood said. “Major relief.”

Game 1 of the conference finals is Tuesday night at Golden State.

“Day-by-day,” Hood said. “Hopefully the pain goes down. Hopefully it’s feeling better by Tuesday.”

In a Game 6 win at Portland, Hood had 25 points. Nuggets coach Michael Malone referred to him as the “MVP of the series.”

