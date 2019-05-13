Portland’s Rodney Hood diagnosed with left knee bone bruise, questionable for Game 1

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rodney Hood has some key moments for Portland against Denver — 25 points in Portland’s Game 6 win, with Denver coach Mike Malone calling him the series MVP — but not in Game 7 Sunday. He had no impact down the stretch because he was out, having fallen to the ground after banging knees with Torrey Craig, leaving the game to not return.

Hood is probably out for Game 1 against Denver, with the team officially listing him as questionable after an MRI revealed a bone bruise.

The good news is no major issues were found, so he should return this series.

The bad news is the Trail Blazers will need all hands on deck to have a shot against Golden State.

Golden State will be without Kevin Durant for Game 1, and likely Game 2, as he recovers from his strained calf muscle.