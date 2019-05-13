PBT Podcast: Breaking down Trail Blazers/Warriors, Raptors/Bucks series

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Can the Conference Finals live up to the second round?

We know this, there is still a lot on the line.

Toronto controlled the tempo when it mattered and — thanks to Kawhi Leonard — ground out a seven-game series win against Philadelphia, but can they do the same thing against Milwaukee?

Does Portland even stand a chance against Golden State? Does Kevin Durant missing the start of this series open the door even a little? Probably not.

Dan Feldman of NBC Sports joins me to break down both NBA Conference Finals series in this podcast, talking about the keys and what to watch for.

We also talk about the hiring of John Beilein by the Cavaliers and Frank Vogel (with Jason Kidd attached to his hip) in Los Angeles.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.