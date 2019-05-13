PBT Podcast: Breaking down Trail Blazers/Warriors, Raptors/Bucks series

Can the Conference Finals live up to the second round?
We know this, there is still a lot on the line.
Toronto controlled the tempo when it mattered and — thanks to Kawhi Leonard — ground out a seven-game series win against Philadelphia, but can they do the same thing against Milwaukee?
Does Portland even stand a chance against Golden State? Does Kevin Durant missing the start of this series open the door even a little? Probably not.
Dan Feldman of NBC Sports joins me to break down both NBA Conference Finals series in this podcast, talking about the keys and what to watch for.
We also talk about the hiring of John Beilein by the Cavaliers and Frank Vogel (with Jason Kidd attached to his hip) in Los Angeles.
As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.
We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.
Rodney Hood has some key moments for Portland against Denver — 25 points in Portland’s Game 6 win, with Denver coach Mike Malone calling him the series MVP — but not in Game 7 Sunday. He had no impact down the stretch because he was out, having fallen to the ground after banging knees with Torrey Craig, leaving the game to not return.
https://twitter.com/NBCSNorthwest/status/112768319710454579
Hood is probably out for Game 1 against Denver, with the team officially listing him as questionable after an MRI revealed a bone bruise.
The good news is no major issues were found, so he should return this series.
The bad news is the Trail Blazers will need all hands on deck to have a shot against Golden State.
Golden State will be without Kevin Durant for Game 1, and likely Game 2, as he recovers from his strained calf muscle.
The report: The 76ers would likely fire Brett Brown if they lost in the second round.
After an emotional Game 7 loss to the Raptors in the second round yesterday, Philadelphia star Joel Embiid gathered himself to defend his coach.
Embiid, via Noah Levick of NBC Sports:
I heard a lot of these rumors and stuff. I just thought it was bulls—. He’s done a fantastic job. He’s been there through everything, and then this year I think he grew even more as a coach. It’s hard when you’ve got five guys that can score the ball and that can do a lot of things on the basketball court. It’s hard to put it together. At the end of the day, it comes down to the players. I don’t think he should have anything to worry about. He’s an amazing coach, better person. Obviously I’ve got a lot of love for him. If there was someone to blame, put it all on me.
Embiid is the 76ers’ franchise player. His voice carries weight. This isn’t a tepid statement of support. This is a clear directive not to fire Brown.
Will management listen to Embiid? We’ll see. If Philadelphia fires Brown and hires someone who helps the team win, I bet Embiid would quickly get over it.
But Embiid is right: The roster was difficult to coach. Embiid, Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris are all talented. Their skill sets don’t cleanly align.
That doesn’t mean the 76ers should keep Brown. If they can upgrade, they should. But punishing him for not going far enough with this team would be far to simplistic.
Should Philadelphia fire Brown? It’s a complex question that deserves far more consideration than whether the 76ers won a Game 7.
It’s also only one of many questions facing Philadelphia this summer.
When will Kevin Durant return from his strained calf?
The Warriors host the Trail Blazers tomorrow and Thursday in the Western Conference finals.
Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:
How quickly Durant returns might depend how Golden State fares without him. If Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are shooting well and the Warriors are winning, that makes it far easier to bring along Durant slowly.
But it also might be important to make Durant feel involved with this team as it succeeds.
There are many things to consider – most notably the health of his calf.
Josh Jackson‘s most notable moment in the NBA so far was missing an autograph session.
This isn’t a great follow-up for the young Suns forward.
Gina Mizell of The Athletic:
Andy Slater of Slater Scoops:
I’m skeptical whenever someone is charged with only things like escape and resisting. What was he being arrested for in the first place?
But Jackson will have to deal with this.