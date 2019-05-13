Joel Embiid: BS there’s rumors about 76ers firing Brett Brown

By Dan FeldmanMay 13, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The report: The 76ers would likely fire Brett Brown if they lost in the second round.

After an emotional Game 7 loss to the Raptors in the second round yesterday, Philadelphia star Joel Embiid gathered himself to defend his coach.

Embiid, via Noah Levick of NBC Sports:

I heard a lot of these rumors and stuff. I just thought it was bulls—. He’s done a fantastic job. He’s been there through everything, and then this year I think he grew even more as a coach. It’s hard when you’ve got five guys that can score the ball and that can do a lot of things on the basketball court. It’s hard to put it together. At the end of the day, it comes down to the players. I don’t think he should have anything to worry about. He’s an amazing coach, better person. Obviously I’ve got a lot of love for him. If there was someone to blame, put it all on me.

Embiid is the 76ers’ franchise player. His voice carries weight. This isn’t a tepid statement of support. This is a clear directive not to fire Brown.

Will management listen to Embiid? We’ll see. If Philadelphia fires Brown and hires someone who helps the team win, I bet Embiid would quickly get over it.

But Embiid is right: The roster was difficult to coach. Embiid, Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris are all talented. Their skill sets don’t cleanly align.

That doesn’t mean the 76ers should keep Brown. If they can upgrade, they should. But punishing him for not going far enough with this team would be far to simplistic.

Should Philadelphia fire Brown? It’s a complex question that deserves far more consideration than whether the 76ers won a Game 7.

It’s also only one of many questions facing Philadelphia this summer.

Report: Kevin Durant out for Warriors-Trail Blazers Game 1, probably Game 2

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 13, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT
3 Comments

When will Kevin Durant return from his strained calf?

The Warriors host the Trail Blazers tomorrow and Thursday in the Western Conference finals.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

How quickly Durant returns might depend how Golden State fares without him. If Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are shooting well and the Warriors are winning, that makes it far easier to bring along Durant slowly.

But it also might be important to make Durant feel involved with this team as it succeeds.

There are many things to consider – most notably the health of his calf.

Suns’ Josh Jackson charged with felony escape, reportedly ran away while handcuffed

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 13, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT
3 Comments

Josh Jackson‘s most notable moment in the NBA so far was missing an autograph session.

This isn’t a great follow-up for the young Suns forward.

Gina Mizell of The Athletic:

Andy Slater of Slater Scoops:

I’m skeptical whenever someone is charged with only things like escape and resisting. What was he being arrested for in the first place?

But Jackson will have to deal with this.

Cavaliers’ John Beilein oldest first-time non-interim NBA coach ever

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 13, 2019, 1:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

John Beilein signed a contract extension that’d cover the next seven seasons, but his athletic director wasn’t certain he’d complete it. It just wasn’t clear how much longer a middle-aged Beilein would want to coach.

That was 14 years ago.

Since that extension with West Virginia, Beilein went to Michigan and built the Wolverines into a national power. Now, after 41 years as a college head coach, he’s headed to the NBA.

The Cavaliers hired the 66-year-old Beilein today, making him the oldest first-time non-interim NBA head coach in the league’s history.

Here are the oldest first-time non-interim (as defined by starting a season as a team’s coach) head coaches:

image

Hopefully, Beilein fares better than the other two people who first became NBA head coaches as sexagenarians.

After losing Red Auerbach to the Celtics in 1950, the Tri-Cities Blackhawks hired longtime University of Minnesota coach Dave MacMillan. But he coached just 23 games before getting fired.

At least he lasted longer than Jerry Tarkanian, whom the Spurs lured from UNLV in 1992. They fired him after just 20 games.

So, there’s not much history of success when old longtime college coaches jump to the NBA. Heck, there’s not much success by any coaches who first get hired so late. That above chart is filled with numerous disappointing tenures.

But Beilein will try to buck the trend.

Nearly 30 years ago, he was distraught thinking he’d never get a Division I job. Yet, he kept plugging away and ever-so-slowly climbing the coaching ladder.

Finally, he has made it this far.

Best second round ever

By Dan FeldmanMay 13, 2019, 11:36 AM EDT
9 Comments

The final buzzer sounded on the second round of the 2019 playoffs.

Yet, the suspense was still rising.

Kawhi Leonard‘s final shot bounced, bounced, bounced, bounced then hung on the rim for an excruciatingly long split second. Finally, it fell – the fitting end to an all-time great second round.

The first Game 7 game-winner at the buzzer in NBA history capped a playoff round that also included triumph, heartbreak, redemption, hostility, high stakes, close games, quadruple overtime, two tight Game 7s, an intensifying rivalry and a comically bad prediction.

Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo played great. Kevin Durant played great until he got hurt. Stephen Curry played terribly until he played great. C.J. McCollum played great when it mattered most.

The Bucks, Raptors, Warriors and Trail Blazers advanced. The Celtics, 76ers, Rockets and Nuggets will have a summer to lick their wounds.

There’s no simple way to judge a playoff series, but it generally rests on the quality of teams and quality of games.

These eight teams were excellent. For the first time since 2008, there were no first-round upsets by seed. That left only the league’s strongest teams for the second round. The Bucks have been excellent all season. Nobody questions the Warriors’ talent. The Raptors could be a sleeping giant after their moves around the trade deadline.

Milwaukee, Toronto, Golden State, Portland, Boston, Philadelphia, Houston and Denver combined to outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game (regular season and first round) entering the second round. That’s the sixth-highest mark since the NBA adopted its current 16-team postseason format in 1984.

To judge game quality, I created an excitement score – one point for every game decided by five or fewer points, one point for every overtime and one point for every Game 7. Admittedly, the system is skewed toward this year. But after watching these fun games, how could it not be? The 2019 second round’s excitement score of 18 (11 close games, five overtimes and two Game 7s) is higher than any other year’s second round.

Here’s how every second round in the current playoff era rates by margin per game entering the round and excitement score within the round:

image

 

Year Margin per game Excitement score
2019 5.5 18
2018 4.6 8
2017 5.1 5
2016 5.9 12
2015 4.8 8
2014 4.2 5
2013 4.7 8
2012 4.3 8
2011 4.5 7
2010 5.3 2
2009 5.4 7
2008 5.9 10
2007 4.0 6
2006 4.4 17
2005 4.3 7
2004 4.7 11
2003 4.2 14
2002 4.4 5
2001 4.4 9
2000 4.3 10
1999 4.3 5
1998 5.4 5
1997 6.3 15
1996 5.6 7
1995 4.0 14
1994 4.3 15
1993 4.9 12
1992 5.7 10
1991 4.9 11
1990 4.9 8
1989 4.0 7
1988 4.5 9
1987 3.9 17
1986 4.7 16
1985 4.2 5
1984 2.7 9

So, is this the best second round ever?

There’s a case for 1997, which featured Bulls (69-13) over Hawks (56-26), Heat (61-21) over Knicks (57-25), Rockets (57-25) over SuperSonics (57-25) and Jazz (64-18) over Lakers (56-26). That year also had two Game 7s (Miami-New York and Houston-Seattle).

But, considering the ramifications for the teams involved, I’d favor the round we just watched.

The Bucks are more likely to pay to keep humming. The Warriors are seemingly improving their odds of keeping Durant. The Raptors have a better chance of retaining Leonard. The Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard are more likely to sign a super-max extension this summer.

On the other hand, the Celtics could lose Kyrie Irving. The 76ers might fire Brett Brown and must deal with pending free agents Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris and J.J. Redick. The Rockets are still stuck behind Golden State and only getting more desperate as they age. (At least the young Nuggets should feel content with their playoff run).

So much rode on this second round, and the games lived up to the hype.