Associated Press

It’s official: Frank Vogel hired by the Los Angeles Lakers as new head coach

By Kurt HelinMay 13, 2019, 10:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Lakers got their guy… or at least the guy third on their list. Or fourth.

Monday night the Lakers made it official, hiring Frank Vogel as their new head coach.

“We are excited to add Frank Vogel as the next head coach of the Lakers,” Laker GM Rob Pelinka said in a statement.  “Coach Vogel has a proven track record of success in the NBA Playoffs, and he reflects the core qualities we were looking for in a head coach – including, detailed game preparation, extreme hard work, and holding players accountable to the highest basketball standards.”

“I am very excited for this opportunity to join the Lakers, a prestigious organization that I have long admired,” Vogel said in the press release (his official press conference is Monday). “I look forward to coaching such phenomenal talent and bringing my strategic vision to the team.”

Vogel took a reported three-year contract — two fewer than first-time NBA coach John Beilein got in Cleveland — and agreed to take on Jason Kidd as his lead assistant. Tyronn Lue was offered that same contract but valued control and power more than the job itself and turned it down. Vogel did not.

Vogel’s ultimate success will depend on several things, some beyond his control:

• How will LeBron James respond to this behind closed doors? Publicly he backed the hire on social media, but rumblings around the league suggest he was less than pleased. This was not his guy. That said, he’s going to buy in on some level — he wants to win, he’s still in legacy mode — but will it stay that way when things get tough. He has long gravitated toward former players as his preference as a coach (Luke Walton is the exception) and now Kidd, a guy LeBron won a gold medal with during the 2008 Olympics, will be right there.

• More importantly, what kind of roster will he have to coach? The real challenge for Pelinka — and Kurt Rambis, who has grown into a more significant role with the Lakers — is to land another star player then put good fitting role players around them. This needs to be a win-now team.

Vogel is seen as a good defensive coach who can be a bit simplistic with his offensive sets, although “give the ball to LeBron and get out of the way” is not the worst offensive strategy. Vogel coached the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals twice, both times losing to LeBron James’ Heat. Vogel struggled to coach a rebuilding team in Orlando, a squad Steve Clifford did much better with this season.

The Lakers got their man… and their potential fall guy if this season doesn’t live up to the expectations, either.

Report: New Cavaliers coach John Beilein talking to J.B. Bickerstaff about joining staff

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 13, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

John Beilein may be a good hire for the Cavaliers as head coach, but he comes with zero NBA experience. And there is a steep NBA learning curve.

Enter former Memphis coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Maybe. The sides are talking, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This is smart on a few levels. Beilein realizes what his weaknesses are and is looking for assistants to help fill in those gaps. Also, Beilein is seen as an offensive-minded coach, so bring in a smart defensive assistant in the form of Bickerstaff.

Whether or not this specific deal comes together, it’s a good sign for the kind of guys the Cavaliers are going to put on their staff.

Denver’s Michael Porter Jr. medically cleared, hopes to play in Summer League

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 13, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Denver Nuggets may be a team on the rise — they have young stars in Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray — but after their second-round playoff exit at the hands of Portland, they have some hard questions to answer if they want to stay on that trajectory. The biggest: Do they pick up the $30 million team option on Paul Millsap next season? Let him go and Denver only has about $17 million in cap room, are they sure they can get someone better in free agency at that price?

Another question: How can they add athleticism and depth to a full roster?

Enter Michael Porter Jr. He fell to them at No. 14 in last year’s draft and is the kind of athlete who can play the three or stretch four that the Nuggets could use off the bench. He also has had two back surgeries in the past two years and did not play a minute this season.

He is cleared and wants to get back on the court at Summer League, Porter told the Nuggets’ official website.

“Yea I can’t wait to get back out there. Nothing will compare to being out there for the first time in a real game. This team has a lot of weapons already, but I think I can be a versatile guy that does a lot of different things on the court and be a shot maker.”

Porter only played five games in college at Missouri following a microdiscectomy, and then needed another surgery last summer that sidelined him last summer. That’s why a guy with top-five talent in the draft slid to 14 (that and concerns about a “diva” attitude).

“It’s been a tough couple of years for me, even going back to Missouri,” Porter Jr. said. “It was really tough, but you just have positive energy and work your hardest. Looking back, it’s great to see how far I’ve come.”

Porter’s going to get his chance starting in Las Vegas. He’s a 6’11” player with handles who can score around the basket or step out on the floor — exactly the kind of guy Denver needs in its rotation. Now Porter needs to prove he can stay healthy and be that guy.

Portland’s Rodney Hood diagnosed with left knee bone bruise, questionable for Game 1

By Kurt HelinMay 13, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Rodney Hood has some key moments for Portland against Denver — 25 points in Portland’s Game 6 win, with Denver coach Mike Malone calling him the series MVP — but not in Game 7 Sunday. He had no impact down the stretch because he was out, having fallen to the ground after banging knees with Torrey Craig, leaving the game to not return.

https://twitter.com/NBCSNorthwest/status/112768319710454579

Hood is probably out for Game 1 against Denver, with the team officially listing him as questionable after an MRI revealed a bone bruise.

The good news is no major issues were found, so he should return this series.

The bad news is the Trail Blazers will need all hands on deck to have a shot against Golden State.

Golden State will be without Kevin Durant for Game 1, and likely Game 2, as he recovers from his strained calf muscle.

PBT Podcast: Breaking down Trail Blazers/Warriors, Raptors/Bucks series

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 13, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Can the Conference Finals live up to the second round?

We know this, there is still a lot on the line.

Toronto controlled the tempo when it mattered and — thanks to Kawhi Leonard — ground out a seven-game series win against Philadelphia, but can they do the same thing against Milwaukee?

Does Portland even stand a chance against Golden State? Does Kevin Durant missing the start of this series open the door even a little? Probably not.

Dan Feldman of NBC Sports joins me to break down both NBA Conference Finals series in this podcast, talking about the keys and what to watch for.

We also talk about the hiring of John Beilein by the Cavaliers and Frank Vogel (with Jason Kidd attached to his hip) in Los Angeles.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.