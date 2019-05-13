Denver’s Michael Porter Jr. medically cleared, hopes to play in Summer League

The Denver Nuggets may be a team on the rise — they have young stars in Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray — but after their second-round playoff exit at the hands of Portland, they have some hard questions to answer if they want to stay on that trajectory. The biggest: Do they pick up the $30 million team option on Paul Millsap next season? Let him go and Denver only has about $17 million in cap room, are they sure they can get someone better in free agency at that price?
Another question: How can they add athleticism and depth to a full roster?
Enter Michael Porter Jr. He fell to them at No. 14 in last year’s draft and is the kind of athlete who can play the three or stretch four that the Nuggets could use off the bench. He also has had two back surgeries in the past two years and did not play a minute this season.
He is cleared and wants to get back on the court at Summer League, Porter told the Nuggets’ official website.
“Yea I can’t wait to get back out there. Nothing will compare to being out there for the first time in a real game. This team has a lot of weapons already, but I think I can be a versatile guy that does a lot of different things on the court and be a shot maker.”
Porter only played five games in college at Missouri following a microdiscectomy, and then needed another surgery last summer that sidelined him last summer. That’s why a guy with top-five talent in the draft slid to 14 (that and concerns about a “diva” attitude).
“It’s been a tough couple of years for me, even going back to Missouri,” Porter Jr. said. “It was really tough, but you just have positive energy and work your hardest. Looking back, it’s great to see how far I’ve come.”
Porter’s going to get his chance starting in Las Vegas. He’s a 6’11” player with handles who can score around the basket or step out on the floor — exactly the kind of guy Denver needs in its rotation. Now Porter needs to prove he can stay healthy and be that guy.
John Beilein may be a good hire for the Cavaliers as head coach, but he comes with zero NBA experience. And there is a steep NBA learning curve.
Enter former Memphis coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Maybe. The sides are talking, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
This is smart on a few levels. Beilein realizes what his weaknesses are and is looking for assistants to help fill in those gaps. Also, Beilein is seen as an offensive-minded coach, so bring in a smart defensive assistant in the form of Bickerstaff.
Whether or not this specific deal comes together, it’s a good sign for the kind of guys the Cavaliers are going to put on their staff.
Rodney Hood has some key moments for Portland against Denver — 25 points in Portland’s Game 6 win, with Denver coach Mike Malone calling him the series MVP — but not in Game 7 Sunday. He had no impact down the stretch because he was out, having fallen to the ground after banging knees with Torrey Craig, leaving the game to not return.
Hood is probably out for Game 1 against Denver, with the team officially listing him as questionable after an MRI revealed a bone bruise.
The good news is no major issues were found, so he should return this series.
The bad news is the Trail Blazers will need all hands on deck to have a shot against Golden State.
Golden State will be without Kevin Durant for Game 1, and likely Game 2, as he recovers from his strained calf muscle.
Can the Conference Finals live up to the second round?
We know this, there is still a lot on the line.
Toronto controlled the tempo when it mattered and — thanks to Kawhi Leonard — ground out a seven-game series win against Philadelphia, but can they do the same thing against Milwaukee?
Does Portland even stand a chance against Golden State? Does Kevin Durant missing the start of this series open the door even a little? Probably not.
Dan Feldman of NBC Sports joins me to break down both NBA Conference Finals series in this podcast, talking about the keys and what to watch for.
We also talk about the hiring of John Beilein by the Cavaliers and Frank Vogel (with Jason Kidd attached to his hip) in Los Angeles.
The report: The 76ers would likely fire Brett Brown if they lost in the second round.
After an emotional Game 7 loss to the Raptors in the second round yesterday, Philadelphia star Joel Embiid gathered himself to defend his coach.
Embiid, via Noah Levick of NBC Sports:
I heard a lot of these rumors and stuff. I just thought it was bulls—. He’s done a fantastic job. He’s been there through everything, and then this year I think he grew even more as a coach. It’s hard when you’ve got five guys that can score the ball and that can do a lot of things on the basketball court. It’s hard to put it together. At the end of the day, it comes down to the players. I don’t think he should have anything to worry about. He’s an amazing coach, better person. Obviously I’ve got a lot of love for him. If there was someone to blame, put it all on me.
Embiid is the 76ers’ franchise player. His voice carries weight. This isn’t a tepid statement of support. This is a clear directive not to fire Brown.
Will management listen to Embiid? We’ll see. If Philadelphia fires Brown and hires someone who helps the team win, I bet Embiid would quickly get over it.
But Embiid is right: The roster was difficult to coach. Embiid, Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris are all talented. Their skill sets don’t cleanly align.
That doesn’t mean the 76ers should keep Brown. If they can upgrade, they should. But punishing him for not going far enough with this team would be far to simplistic.
Should Philadelphia fire Brown? It’s a complex question that deserves far more consideration than whether the 76ers won a Game 7.
It’s also only one of many questions facing Philadelphia this summer.