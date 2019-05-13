Cavaliers’ John Beilein oldest first-time non-interim NBA coach ever

Getty Images

Suns’ Josh Jackson charged with felony escape, reportedly ran away while handcuffed

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 13, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT
Josh Jackson‘s most notable moment in the NBA so far was missing an autograph session.

This isn’t a great follow-up for the young Suns forward.

Gina Mizell of The Athletic:

Andy Slater of Slater Scoops:

I’m skeptical whenever someone is charged with only things like escape and resisting. What was he being arrested for in the first place?

But Jackson will have to deal with this.

Best second round ever

By Dan FeldmanMay 13, 2019, 11:36 AM EDT
The final buzzer sounded on the second round of the 2019 playoffs.

Yet, the suspense was still rising.

Kawhi Leonard‘s final shot bounced, bounced, bounced, bounced then hung on the rim for an excruciatingly long split second. Finally, it fell – the fitting end to an all-time great second round.

The first Game 7 game-winner at the buzzer in NBA history capped a playoff round that also included triumph, heartbreak, redemption, hostility, high stakes, close games, quadruple overtime, two tight Game 7s, an intensifying rivalry and a comically bad prediction.

Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo played great. Kevin Durant played great until he got hurt. Stephen Curry played terribly until he played great. C.J. McCollum played great when it mattered most.

The Bucks, Raptors, Warriors and Trail Blazers advanced. The Celtics, 76ers, Rockets and Nuggets will have a summer to lick their wounds.

There’s no simple way to judge a playoff series, but it generally rests on the quality of teams and quality of games.

These eight teams were excellent. For the first time since 2008, there were no first-round upsets by seed. That left only the league’s strongest teams for the second round. The Bucks have been excellent all season. Nobody questions the Warriors’ talent. The Raptors could be a sleeping giant after their moves around the trade deadline.

Milwaukee, Toronto, Golden State, Portland, Boston, Philadelphia, Houston and Denver combined to outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game (regular season and first round) entering the second round. That’s the sixth-highest mark since the NBA adopted its current 16-team postseason format in 1984.

To judge game quality, I created an excitement score – one point for every game decided by five or fewer points, one point for every overtime and one point for every Game 7. Admittedly, the system is skewed toward this year. But after watching these fun games, how could it not be? The 2019 second round’s excitement score of 18 (11 close games, five overtimes and two Game 7s) is higher than any other year’s second round.

Here’s how every second round in the current playoff era rates by margin per game entering the round and excitement score within the round:

image

 

Year Margin per game Excitement score
2019 5.5 18
2018 4.6 8
2017 5.1 5
2016 5.9 12
2015 4.8 8
2014 4.2 5
2013 4.7 8
2012 4.3 8
2011 4.5 7
2010 5.3 2
2009 5.4 7
2008 5.9 10
2007 4.0 6
2006 4.4 17
2005 4.3 7
2004 4.7 11
2003 4.2 14
2002 4.4 5
2001 4.4 9
2000 4.3 10
1999 4.3 5
1998 5.4 5
1997 6.3 15
1996 5.6 7
1995 4.0 14
1994 4.3 15
1993 4.9 12
1992 5.7 10
1991 4.9 11
1990 4.9 8
1989 4.0 7
1988 4.5 9
1987 3.9 17
1986 4.7 16
1985 4.2 5
1984 2.7 9

So, is this the best second round ever?

There’s a case for 1997, which featured Bulls (69-13) over Hawks (56-26), Heat (61-21) over Knicks (57-25), Rockets (57-25) over SuperSonics (57-25) and Jazz (64-18) over Lakers (56-26). That year also had two Game 7s (Miami-New York and Houston-Seattle).

But, considering the ramifications for the teams involved, I’d favor the round we just watched.

The Bucks are more likely to pay to keep humming. The Warriors are seemingly improving their odds of keeping Durant. The Raptors have a better chance of retaining Leonard. The Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard are more likely to sign a super-max extension this summer.

On the other hand, the Celtics could lose Kyrie Irving. The 76ers might fire Brett Brown and must deal with pending free agents Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris and J.J. Redick. The Rockets are still stuck behind Golden State and only getting more desperate as they age. (At least the young Nuggets should feel content with their playoff run).

So much rode on this second round, and the games lived up to the hype.

Report: Cavaliers hiring Michigan coach John Beilein

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 13, 2019, 9:33 AM EDT
The Cavaliers’ coaching search had seemed relatively uninspiring, focused on so many NBA assistants around the league, it was hard to get excited about any of them.

But Cleveland is making a huge splash.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

University of Michigan coach John Beilein has agreed to a five-year contract to become the Cleveland Cavaliers coach, league sources told ESPN.

Beilein interviewed with the Pistons last year before Dwane Casey got that job. It appeared that would be the last great opportunity for Beilein, 66, to jump to the NBA.

But the Cavs came calling, and Beilein couldn’t turn down this opportunity. He has risen a head coach in high school, junior college, Division III, Division II and Division I. This is the final step, and it must be so rewarding to have a chance to prove himself on the highest level.

Beilein’s spread offensive concepts should translate. He’s a great teacher who would have made sense in the NBA long before the league began to view him as a serious coaching candidate. In the meantime, Michigan also developed an elite defense. However involved or not Beilein was in that, credit him for hiring good assistants. That’s an important part of head-coaching. Beilein’s ability to adjust, in the micro and macro, is outstanding.

Going to a league where players have more power than college will be a test, but the Cavaliers’ situation should help. They’re rebuilding, and expected roster churn over the next couple years should limit players’ ability to gripe. It’s important for Beileien to connect early and avoid a culture where players think they can walk all over him. His ability to help them develop their games and his genuine nature will be his best assets as he works to command respect.

This is an especially interesting hire considering Cavs owner Dan Gilbert attended Michigan State. He previously targeted Michigan State coach Tom Izzo – which could have set back Gilbert’s college and pro teams. Izzo is a great college coach who has since struggled to maximize his future NBA players. Instead, Gilbert now poaches arguably the best coach rival Michigan has ever had.

Beilein is no sure thing in the NBA. But considering where he and the Cavaliers are at this point, this is a great experiment for both to undertake.

Marc Gasol comforts crying Joel Embiid at end of Game 7 (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoMay 13, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
The Toronto Raptors are moving on to the Eastern Conference Finals to play Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the next round.

The Raptors took care of the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, 92-90, thanks to a Kawhi Leonard buzzer beater over Joel Embiid. The winning shot by Leonard was a running fadeaway to the far corner that had to bounce several times on the rim before it found the twine.

It was an incredible shot and a incredible moment for these NBA playoffs. The Raptors move closer to their dream of playing in the NBA Finals, and fans are happy about Leonard’s chances to stay in Toronto.

Leonard hit the game-winner over the outstretched hands of potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate Joel Embiid, and after the horn sounded, the Sixers big man was overcome with emotion. To his credit, Raptors veteran Marc Gasol comforted Embiid, who could be seen with tears streaming down his face as fans cheered at the Air Canada Centre.

Via Twitter:

That’s a pretty classy move by Gasol at this juncture, and it’s a real testament to how much Embiid cared about winning that he would show that kind of emotion immediately after a loss in full public view of everyone in Toronto.

Embiid shouldn’t be embarrassed about his breakdown, and Gasol should get a hat tip for playing the role of mentor to somebody who’s not even on his own team.