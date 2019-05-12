Getty

Blazers beat Denver, advance to first Western Conference Finals since 2000

By Dane DelgadoMay 12, 2019
Sunday’s Game 7 between the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets was not a pretty one.

The Nuggets, who had relied on Portland’s inability to hit a jumper for the entirety of the first quarter, never were able to capitalize on an early 17-point lead. Slowly but surely, it dribbled away from the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs until the Blazers crept back into the game. By halftime, Portland had cut the gap to just nine points.

Then, with 12.1 seconds left on the clock at the end of the third quarter, CJ McCollum hit a floater to briefly put Portland ahead, 71-70.

It was a shot that would foreshadow how the fourth quarter would go.

McCollum, who scored a total of 37 points on 17-of-29 shooting to go with nine rebounds, was Portland’s hero. His face steely and flat, Portland’s “other” guard kept scoring and making impact plays.

A layup with eight minutes left. A rebound with seven minutes left. A chase down block with 4:44, then a recovery four seconds later to contest a Torrey Craig 3-pointer that would have cut the lead to one. Another skying rebound with 4:09. A pull-up 16-footer with 2:57. A second at 1:25.

Then finally, the dagger that sealed the game.

Save for which side of the floor it came from, it was a move that mirrored Michael Jordan’s shot over Bryon Russell in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals. With Craig guarding, McCollum got Craig to put on skates one more time for the signature bucket with 12.4 seconds left.

For the Nuggets, it was a lesson that perhaps only the young can learn. That is, how to close out in the biggest moments. Jamal Murray went 4-of-18, scoring 17 points. Paul Millsap struggled similarly — a testament to Terry Stotts’ decision to put Zach Collins on him in Game 6 — shooting just 3-of-13. Nikola Jokic scored 29 points to go with 13 rebounds, but had just two assists.

In Portland, as fans rejoiced, it was the payoff the Trail Blazers had been waiting for since their first-round sweep at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans last season. It came in odd fashion, too.

Damian Lillard, who looked timid all game, used Denver’s concentration on him to his advantage in the final quarter. Instead of letting the Nuggets force the ball out of his hands, the Blazers star instead purposefully deferred. To McCollum, to Evan Turner, to Enes Kanter… to anyone who was in position to make the right play.

Turner, who hadn’t had a made field goal since Game 2 and who had just two baskets all series leading into Sunday, came up big. The Blazers’ point-forward guarded Millsap and Jokic while scoring 14 points off the bench for Stotts. Turner was impactful, including six free throws in the fourth quarter. No bigger were the two that Turner sank with eight seconds to go, the last of which pushed Portland’s lead to four.

In their second-straight series ending with a Game 7, Denver played uneven down the stretch. They gave Portland several chances to stop their eventual run, which the Blazers did. Despite the obvious advantage of the Nuggets’ defensive strategy against Portland, it was the visiting team that was able to counterpunch in a way that pushed the more experienced team to the next round.

The Trail Blazers are heading to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2000. Sunday will be huge in Rip City, as will Monday morning, all the way until Tuesday when they’ll meet the Golden State Warriors in Game 1.

For the Nuggets, it will be a chance to learn from their mistakes, and regroup, and try again next year.

The Blazers beat the Nuggets, 100-96, in Game 7.

Report: Kristaps Porzingis bloodied after being jumped in native Latvia (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoMay 12, 2019
This season has been an interesting one for Kristaps Porzingis. The former New York Knicks big man was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, and he has been embroiled in a sexual assault case.

Now reports are floating about that Porzingis was involved in an altercation back in his native Latvia. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Porzingis was jumped at a nightclub in his home country.

Video of what appeared to be Porzingis after the dust-up surfaced on the internet on Sunday, with no real context other than what could be seen on film.

In the blurry video, Porzingis is shown with a bloody mark on top of his forehead, his t-shirt torn. Porzingis can be seen pushing a woman — presumably trying to keep him from continuing the situation — out of the way before several more men step between him. A man who looks like a police officer then can be seen talking to Porzingis as the NBA star gesticulates.

We don’t know the extent of his injuries, if he has any. At this point information is sparse and we are simply looking for answers.

Adam Silver says ‘one-and-done’ rule could be gone by 2022 NBA Draft

By Dane DelgadoMay 12, 2019
Just about everyone believes that the NBA’s one-and-done policy is bad for the league. Fans hate it, as it keeps players from earning a living despite their clear ability to do so. Players hate it for the same reason.

Seemly the only folks holding on to the one-and-done were the NBA and the NCAA. The Association liked the rule because it allowed teams to get a look at players in a more organized fashion before using draft picks on them. The NBA also liked to say this helped protect players who might flame out and could use a year boosting their draft stock and growing their basketball abilities, a point that is debatable. The NCAA wants to keep the restriction in place because it profits off universities’ ability to unfairly compensate athletes with regard to their market value. Keeping the most exciting players — NBA players — in that cadre is an added benefit.

Now it seems like we are moving toward a point where the one-and-done rule will be gone once again. Speaking on Thursday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said that he believes the 2022 NBA Draft will be the best place for high school entrants to jump to the league.

Via Washington Post:

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has made clear he thinks the controversial one-and-done rule is no longer good policy, and he said Thursday at an event in Washington that the 2022 draft likely will allow the best high school players to jump straight into the NBA rather than playing a single season of college before turning pro.

“There are a bunch of issues that need to be worked through between us and the players association, so it’s something we’re in active discussions about,” Silver said. “It’s a few years away, I think.”

“So if the rule were to change, we and our players association, USA Basketball, other groups would be working much more directly with those young players to prepare them for the NBA,” he said.

Silver also said that he felt criminal proceedings, as well as his own understanding surrounding the recruiting of college basketball players, has swayed his opinion on whether the one-and-done rule should be abolished.

It doesn’t seem as though Silver would set a public date in this fashion without it being something that had a likely chance of becoming a reality. But time will tell, and all sides need to come together and make sure it’s beneficial for players and the NBA.

Nuggets Mike Malone on Seth Curry, Will Barton dust up: ‘It’s playoff basketball’

By Kurt HelinMay 12, 2019
Seth Curry thought it was “sassy.”

Emotions were high, and there was a little pushing and shoving after Nikola Jokic picked up an offensive foul that sent Zach Collins to the ground and into the knees of Will Barton, who took exception to that, then Curry took exception to Barton, and there was a lot of posturing and a couple of pushes. Four guys got technicals. After the game, Curry said the Nuggets have some “sassy dudes over there” and called the Nuggets “frontrunners.”

Denver coach Mike Malone saw it differently, basically telling everyone “you thought this was tough?” Via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

“To me, that’s weak,” Malone said Saturday…. “If that’s chippiness, I mean … I grew up in a much different time in the NBA. If that’s chippiness and you want to call it ‘sassy,’ go ahead. But to me, it’s a joke…

“It’s Will Barton protecting himself from a guy falling into his knees,” said Malone, whose father was an assistant during the Detroit Pistons’ “Bad Boys” days. “It’s Seth Curry taking offense to it. They get into a little minor skirmish — move on. Game 7 will be hard-fought. It will be emotional because of what’s at stake. I don’t think it’s going to be a carry-over from what happened in last game. It’s playoff basketball. It should be a hard-fought game. It should be physical. It should be teams protecting each other.

“Again, that’s a different era when you think about my father when he was with the ‘Bad Boys’ and all that. That [incident in Game 6] was nothing in my opinion.”

Malone is right.

Granted there’s a little “get off my lawn” in there, about how things were tougher back in his day. Except they were. The NBA let the physicality go, the Bad Boy Pistons pushed that envelope, and every team had guys out there to bang bodies and be physical. Different era, the rules were enforced differently, and it led to a different style of basketball. (A slow, dragging, isolation-heavy game that some people remember fondly because of Jordan and Iverson, but many nights was just a slog of ugly basketball and missed shots with the skill beat out of the game.)

It’s the playoffs, suck it up and move on. Game 7 should be physical and intense. That’s the point. Save the tough guy posturing for next season.

Cavaliers interviewing four assistants for coaching job

Associated PressMay 12, 2019
CLEVELAND — The Cavs’ coaching search has picked up speed.

Cleveland is meeting with four NBA assistants this weekend in Denver to try and fill its coaching vacancy, a person familiar with the team’s plans told The Associated Press.

The Cavaliers met Friday night with Denver assistant Jordi Fernandez and interviewed Orlando’s Steve Hetzel on Saturday, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks.

The person says the team also has meetings scheduled with Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. and Portland’s David Vanterpool.

The Cavs would still like to meet with Trail Blazers assistant Nate Tibbetts, the person said.

Fernandez is believed to be a front-runner for the job because of his previous connections with Cleveland. The 36-year-old He started his coaching career with the Cavaliers in 2009. He has experience in player development and he’s the kind of young coach who could mesh easily with t a young team.

Hetzel also has worked for the Cavs, first as the team’s video coordinator and then coach of the G League Canton Charge. Prior to his time with Cleveland, Hetzel was a developmental coach with Detroit.

He was an assistant for four seasons in Charlotte under Steve Clifford before joining him with the Magic.

Unseld, whose father is a Hall of Fame player, is Denver coach Michael Malone’s top assistant. He’s been with the Nuggets since 2015 and has been credited with the club’s major defensive improvement.

The 46-year-old Vanterpool has been with the Trail Blazers since 2012.

The Cavaliers have been looking for a coach since parting ways with Larry Drew after a 19-63 season, the club’s first after LeBron James left as a free agent. Drew took over six games into the season after Tyronn Lue was fired.

Cleveland’s taking a methodical approach with its coaching search, which is unlikely to wrap up before Tuesday’s NBA draft lottery. The team has already met with Dallas assistant coach Jamahl Mosely, Miami assistant Juwan Howard, former Memphis coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Utah assistant Alex Jensen and San Antonio’s Ettore Messina and Ime Udoka.