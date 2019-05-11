Getty Images

Tony Parker on retiring this summer: “It’s 50-50. I haven’t made my decision yet”

By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Tony Parker can still play the game at a high level. Last season, coming off the bench for the Hornets for 56 games, he averaged 9.5 points and 3.7 assists, giving Kemba Walker some needed rest.

The question for Parker, at age 36, is does he want to go through what it takes to get his body right for another season? Parker is not sure. Here is what he said on the French television broadcast “C’a Vous”, via BeBasket, with a hat tip to EuroHoops:

“It’s 50-50. I haven’t made my decision yet. I told the club that I will give them an answer in June. I really hesitate. I have nothing to prove. I want to spend time with my family. And there’s another part of me that wants to make one last season. There will be an NBA game in France, in Paris. It will be a beautiful event.”

The Charlotte Hornets will play the Milwaukee Bucks in Paris on Jan. 20. For these international games (preseason or regular season) the NBA tries to send teams with players from the host nation. The Hornets are going because Parker and Nicolas Batum are on the roster.

Whenever Parker does retire, his next stop will be the Hall of Fame. He is a four-time NBA champion as part of the Spurs dynasty, a Finals MVP from 2007, a four-time All-NBA player and a six-time All-Star. Internationally, he led France to a EuroBasket title in 2013, the first ever for the nation, and Parker was named MVP of that tournament.

DeMarcus Cousins reportedly could return during Western Conference Finals

By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2019, 7:55 AM EDT
The Golden State Warriors should get Kevin Durant back sometime in the next couple of weeks, at some point during the Western Conference Finals.

It looks like they may also get DeMarcus Cousins back.

Reports had been trickling in of his progress in rehab from a torn quadriceps muscle in Game 2 of the first round against the Clippers. Those reports were not wrong, and Marc Stein of The New York Times broke the news.

This playoff run is why DeMarcus Cousins came to Golden State in the first place (well, that and he wasn’t getting other offers coming off a torn Achilles). Cousins had never been to the playoffs before and wanted to be part of a playoff team poised to go far, to earn himself a ring to add to his resume, to burnish his reputation, and all of that will help him land bigger free agent offers next summer. Cousins has put in the work to get back.

“For me, my goal is I ain’t planning on sitting,” Cousins told The Undefeated at ESPN.

Cousins could play a key role if he is back the next round, the Warriors could use his big body and strength against Denver’s Nikola Jokic or Portland’s Enes Kanter. In the Finals, there are undoubtedly good matchups for Cousins at the five, depending on which team comes out of the East (and that the Warriors make it through).

Things are breaking the Warriors way. Just what the rest of the league needed to hear.

Stephen Curry scores 33 in second half, with Warriors bench eliminates Rockets

By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2019, 12:04 AM EDT
For the second year in a row, the Golden State ended Houston’s playoff dreams on the Rockets’ home court.

Except this one is going to hurt the Rockets more, this is the year where the breaks went their way. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson limped into Game 1, Kevin Durant could not play Game 6, DeMarcus Cousins was in a suit the entire series. The Rockets were at full strength and had their chances.

Yet for the fourth time in five years, Golden State eliminated the Rockets from the playoffs.

“This one is going to leave a mark. This one hurts,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said.

This time the Warriors did it despite Stephen Curry scoring zero first-half points.

Yet the game was tied at the half anyway, and in the second half Curry dropped 33 as the Warriors pick-and-rolled the Rockets to death — the Warriors ran the Curry/Draymond Green pick-and-roll 10 times in the fourth quarter and scored 19 points on the play. Houston had no answers. The Rockets would trap Curry, he would find a rolling Green, and it was all downhill from there for the Warriors. Golden State made plays down the stretch as champions do, including Klay Thompson who finished with 27 points and hit 7 threes.

Golden State won Game 6 118-113 to take the series 4-2.

The Warriors will face the winner of Denver and Portland — they play in a Game 7 Sunday — starting Tuesday night in Oakland.

That is series the Warriors should get Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins back during.

The Rockets had their chance in the first half, when Curry was scoreless. Yet it was the strong play of the Golden State bench that kept the Warriors close, combined with 21 points from Klay Thompson in the half (he finished with 27 including 7 threes).

Curry came alive in the second half and was 9-of-15 including 4-of-9 from three.

Down the stretch, the Rockets did what they could defensively to keep Curry from beating them, but that just opened the door for everyone else.

Also for the Warriors, Andre Iguodala once again turned back the hands of time and played a strong game, especially defending James Harden, who still had 35 points on the night.

James Harden played well, scored 35 (he led the last three games in scoring), but could not take over the game and his teammates did not respond the way Curry’s did. The Rockets have some off-season soul searching to do about their roster and style of play, and what it will take to win a title in future years. It’s a difficult question that could lead to difficult choices.

The Warriors will have a difficult summer, too, but theirs will not start for a while longer.

Rapper 2 Chainz now part owner of Hawks G-League franchise

By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT
The G-League just picked up some star power.

Rapper 2 Chainz is now part owner of the Atlanta Hawks G-League team, which was the Erie BayHawks but is moving to College Park, Georgia, and is now the College Park Skyhawks. The team will now play in the new 3,500-seat Gateway Center.

“It’s exciting and a dream come TRU to be a part of a sports team, especially one in my community,” 2 Chainz said. “Being able to give back, create opportunities for the youth, inspire and show people what you can do if you believe in yourself and work hard makes this opportunity so meaningful to me.”

2 Chainz can ball, he helped North Clayton High School win a state championship in 1993, and was a scholarship player in college at Alabama State University.

2 Chainz has played at the halftime of Hawks games and his co-branded merchandise with the team is among the best sellers in the Hawks Shop.

 

NBA will not rescind Joel Embiid’s third flagrant foul these playoffs

By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT
Through six games against Toronto, Philadelphia is +80 when Joel Embiid is on the court.

When Embiid is off the court, they are -97.

He means that much to the Sixers chances, which is why the idea of him being suspended for a game should scare Philly fans like it does their management.

In Game 6 Embiid picked up a flagrant for a shot to Marc Gasol‘s face. The Sixers asked that it be rescinded because it was not intentional, it was part of a battle for rebound positioning off a free throw, but the league has refused that request. The technical stands.

Ebmiid has three flagrant fouls these playoffs. One more and he is suspended for one game. Pick up a Flagrant 2 foul and he is suspended two games.

That could be real trouble for Philadelphia, but they have bigger issues at hand. The Sixers need to win Game 7 on the road in Toronto before they can worry about future suspensions.