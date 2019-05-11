Tony Parker on retiring this summer: “It’s 50-50. I haven’t made my decision yet”

Tony Parker can still play the game at a high level. Last season, coming off the bench for the Hornets for 56 games, he averaged 9.5 points and 3.7 assists, giving Kemba Walker some needed rest.
The question for Parker, at age 36, is does he want to go through what it takes to get his body right for another season? Parker is not sure. Here is what he said on the French television broadcast “C’a Vous”, via BeBasket, with a hat tip to EuroHoops:
“It’s 50-50. I haven’t made my decision yet. I told the club that I will give them an answer in June. I really hesitate. I have nothing to prove. I want to spend time with my family. And there’s another part of me that wants to make one last season. There will be an NBA game in France, in Paris. It will be a beautiful event.”
The Charlotte Hornets will play the Milwaukee Bucks in Paris on Jan. 20. For these international games (preseason or regular season) the NBA tries to send teams with players from the host nation. The Hornets are going because Parker and Nicolas Batum are on the roster.
Whenever Parker does retire, his next stop will be the Hall of Fame. He is a four-time NBA champion as part of the Spurs dynasty, a Finals MVP from 2007, a four-time All-NBA player and a six-time All-Star. Internationally, he led France to a EuroBasket title in 2013, the first ever for the nation, and Parker was named MVP of that tournament.