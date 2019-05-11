Getty Images

Three things to watch in Denver/Portland, Philadelphia/Toronto Game 7s

By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2019, 10:59 PM EDT
It’s a high stakes Sunday for the NBA.

Two Game 7s with much more on the line than trips to the next round.

Toronto and Philadelphia both went all-in on winning this season, gambling on big time free agents to be who could put them over the top, and if they did then those stars may want to stay. The Raptors have Kawhi Leonard, Philadelphia has Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris. Plus, Sixers coach Brett Brown may need to win to hold on to his job.

Denver and Portland see themselves as the teams who have got next in the West, franchises poised to rise up as Golden State fades away. A trip to the Western Conference Finals would be validation, fall short and there will need to be some soul searching.

The NBA has got the drama on Mothers’ Day, but what is it going to take to win those games? Here are three things to keep an eye on.

1) Will the Raptors knock down their threes and give Kawhi Leonard some help. Leonard has been the best player in the East this postseason, a beast that justifies both the Raptors gamble on him and the way they managed his minutes — or, more accurately, let him manage his own minutes — during the regular season. Leonard has averaged 33.7 points with a 67.7 true shooting percentage, plus 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists a game against Philadelphia this series.

Toronto’s defense has more and more been to throw multiple defenders at Leonard, trying not to let him beat them.

Which puts the pressure on everyone around Leonard — Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Danny Green, and Marc Gasol. Philly’s defense is willing to give up threes, and when Toronto has hit them it has won. The above foursome has shot 38.3 percent from three in Toronto’s wins and 26.2 percent in the losses (on almost the same number of attempts).

For all the crazy things that can happen in a Game 7, the goal is still simply to put the ball in the basket. If the Raptors can do that from three, they will win. If they miss, particularly early on, it could lead to….

2) Will Ben Simmons get some early transition buckets, start playing downhill, and be a force in Game 7? Joel Embiid is the lynchpin for everything in Philly — he is +80 through six games in a series where his team has been outscored by 17 points overall. Embiid is the Sixers’ rock. Jimmy Butler has been Philadelphia’s best player and their go-to pick-and-roll ball handler in this series, and he has been brilliant (and endeared himself to Sixers fans).

However, Ben Simmons may be the bellwether. He got early opportunities in Game 6 in transition where he is most dangerous, that got him confident and aggressive, and from there he went on to 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting. He led the blowout Game 6 win.

“We just missed so many shots early and they were just playing off the rebound so often,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said after Game 6. “They were getting the rebound and pushing it out on us, and we didn’t do a great job in transition.”

Jared Dudley was not wrong, Simmons can fade into the background in the halfcourt. With Butler dominating the ball, Simmons slides into the dunker position and can see very few touches from there. Then he gets passive on offense, and it spirals.

If Simmons is getting out in transition early and being aggressive, it’s an excellent sign for Philadelphia.

3) Is Rodney Hood the third scorer Portland needs to win? Damian Lillard is going to get his, he’s one of the best scorers in the sport — and he’s clutch. He was made for Game 7s. Which is why Denver is going to work to get the ball out of his hands, and this is why C.J. McCollum has been so critical for Portland in this series.

However, Portland will need scoring from a third source to win on the road, and that may be Rodney Hood. He had 25 points on 8-of-12 shooting in Game 6 and was the MVP of the night. He’s had a few games like that these playoffs, having found a role on this Portland team that eluded him in Cleveland and Utah last season.

If Hood gets going again, Portland has a chance.

Denver vs. Portland has been the tightest of second-round series and what separates the teams in this game — Paul Millsap having a good night, Nikola Jokic diming guys up, Lillard going off, Hood having a night — may come down to the slightest of things. This has been the most entertaining second-round series, in part because neither team can really stop the other, but if one side finds just a little defense that may be the deciding factor.

 

Do Sixers need to win Game 7 to save Brett Brown’s job?

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT
Sixers fans have had the pitchforks and torches out for Brett Brown for a long time now.

Thing is, he’s done a good job this season. The mode shifted instantly from development to “win now” with the addition of Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris (costing the team’s assets), but those changes — combined with injuries/load management that forced vital players out of the lineup (we’re looking at you, Joel Embiid) — made chemistry a challenge. Still, Philadelphia, with a shallow roster, is in a Game 7 with a Toronto team many picked to come out of the East. They are in that deciding game in part because Brown has been the better coach in this series.

None of that may matter to Philly GM Elton Brand, who did not hire Brown. Marc Stein of the New York Times has this report:

Beyond the uncertain fates of Butler, Harris and the sharpshooting J.J. Redick [all free agents this July], rumblings in league coaching circles have grown louder by the day that 76ers Coach Brett Brown needs an N.B.A. finals berth to keep his job. Brown, I’m told, has little chance of surviving a second-round exit.

Three thoughts:

• If you wanted him to make the Finals, he needed a better roster. When healthy the Sixers have the best starting five in the East, but beyond that it drops off fast, leaving little room for Brown to match up and maneuver. Philadelphia is what it is.

• Either you think Brown is good enough to coach this team, or you do not. Basing his future on the randomness of a Game 7 — or making the Finals with an outmatched roster — is not how to make a sound decision. If you don’t think he’s right for the guy, let him go and get your guy.

• Who is Philadelphia getting that is better? If you think there’s a deep pool of great coaches in waiting, go look at the Lakers’ coaching search and get back to me.

If Philadelphia fires Brown whenever the Sixers’ season ends he will not be out of work long.

Report: Lakers agree to terms with Frank Vogel to be next head coach; Jason Kidd to assist

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT
Frank Vogel is not a bad coach, but this situation has the potential to be a dumpster fire if things start to go sideways. It’s certainly not going to inspire Lakers fans, and it may not inspire key Lakers’ players, either.

Former Indiana and Orlando head coach Frank Vogel will be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, with former Bucks coach Jason Kidd as his lead assistant, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This is the situation Tyronn Lue refused to accept, a three-year contract (the same length as LeBron James‘ contract) and having his potential replacement (and a guy with a reputation for liking power struggles) next to him on the bench. Lue was the Lakers first choice but he walked away from this offer.

Frank Vogel did not.

The Lakers wanted some say over who would be an assistant after concerns about Luke Walton’s staff last season. Kidd, while unimpressive as a head coach in terms of schemes, does have a relationship with LeBron James and his respect. Bucks players also respected him for teaching them about what it takes to win, about sacrifice, even if he couldn’t put them in the best positions to use that knowledge. That said, he was scheming for the Bucks job before he got it and while they already had a coach, he brings some baggage to the bus.

Vogel is not going to attract free agents as a coach, but will not drive them away either (elite free agents tend not to put much weight into coaches in making their decisions). How LeBron feels about Vogel will be interesting to watch unfold, this was not his guy.

Vogel is seen as a good defensive coach who isn’t great on the other end of the floor. He spent eight seasons on an NBA bench as an assistant coach, then was thrust into the big chair as the interim coach in Indiana after Larry Bird fired coach Jim O’Brien mid-season. A team that had been 10-games under .500 with O’Brien but went 20-18 the rest of the way with Vogel, making the playoffs. That got Vogel the job full time.

Vogel coached the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals twice, both times losing to LeBron James’ Heat. Vogel struggled to coach a rebuilding team in Orlando, a squad Steve Clifford did much better with this season.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta: ‘Our time is going to come’

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
This past summer (and during the season), Rockets’ owner Tilman Fertitta’s front office made some money-saving moves that kept the team from paying the luxury tax. The most prominent of those was not bringing back Trevor Ariza and replacing him with James Ennis (who didn’t fit for Houston but has blossomed these playoffs in Philly), plus taking a flier on Carmelo Anthony. Fertitta himself said the team needed to be careful with the league’s luxury tax, which he called a horrible hindrance. The moves worked, the Rockets shed payroll and will not be taxpayers this year.

The impact of those moves on the court was felt in the six games it took the Warriors to eliminate the Rockets from the playoffs this season.

After Houston’s punch-to-the-gut loss to Golden State Friday night, Fertitta sounded fired up and said the Rockets will be back.

“I’m upset right now. They kicked our ass on our home court. They beat us by 10 points in the fourth quarter. It’s unacceptable, OK? We just have to be better. I know that we’re going to rise to the occasion and our time is going to come. You know James [Harden] is 30 years old [Note: He will be in August]. Michael [Jordan] didn’t win his first championship until 30 [Note: Actually, 28]. Hakeem [Olajuwon] didn’t win his first championship until 30 [actually 31]. I can promise you, we’re going to win some championships with James Harden, because we are not going to sit here. We will go to battle every year. We’re going to have a strong offseason, and we’re going to do whatever we need to do to be a better team. We are not going to sit on our hands, I can promise you that.”

Fertitta added this, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“I’m a fighter,” said Fertitta, who has owned the franchise for two seasons. “That’s my culture, and I think the longer that I own this team, they’re going to pick up more of my culture. We had [the Warriors]. We should have stepped on their throat the other night and cut their throat. It’s not, ‘Let’s make a few shots and win.’ It’s step on their throat and let’s take it back to Houston and end it in six. We’ll pick up a few Tilman-isms along the way in the next few years.”

That sounds good, it’s what Rockets fans wanted to hear, but actions will speak louder than words.

The Rockets don’t have much cap space to work with this summer, basically just the mid-level exception. The reason is Harden and Chris Paul are maxed out, while Clint Capela will make $16.4 million and Eric Gordon will make $14 million. Rockets GM Daryl Morey will need to get creative, and he is one of the best in the league at that. But can he spend into the tax?

There have been some Rockets fans calling for the team to move Chris Paul, who at age 34 seemed half a step slower this season. The problem is CP3 is owed about $124 million over the next three seasons (the last season a player option at $44 million you can bet now he will pick up), and not many teams would be willing to take on that salary. The Rockets might have to throw in a sweetener.

Report: Lakers to meet again with Frank Vogel after strong first interview

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
Frank Vogel earned his shot. After eight seasons on an NBA bench as an assistant coach, he was thrust into the big chair as the interim coach in Indiana after Larry Bird led coach Jim O’Brien go mid-season. A team that had been 10-games under .500 with O’Brien in charge went 20-18 the rest of the way with Vogel, and they made the playoffs. That got Vogel the job full time.

Vogel coached the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals twice, both times losing to LeBron James‘ Heat. Now, Vogel may get the chance to coach LeBron. He interviewed for the Lakers coaching job on Friday and it went well, reports Adrian Wojnarowski and Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

Former Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers coach Frank Vogel made a strong impression in his interview with the Los Angeles Lakers and the sides are planning to talk again soon about the team’s head-coaching job, league sources told ESPN.

Remember that Vogel was a favorite of Phil Jackson and almost got the Knicks coaching job a few years back. Lakers power broker Kurt Rambis and Jackson remain close.

The Lakers are looking to replace Luke Walton, who was let go after last season when the Lakers missed the playoffs. Walton was quickly hired by the Sacramento Kings.

Vogel does not bring the star power you’d expect the Lakers to go after for their coach, but the man can coach the game (despite his struggles with a rebuilding and awkward Orlando roster). Give him enough talent and the team will win and should defend well.

Getting Vogel — or whoever is hired as coach — enough talent and a roster that meshes together is the bigger challenge for the Lakers this summer.