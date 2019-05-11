Getty Images

Report: Lakers agree to terms with Frank Vogel to be next head coach; Jason Kidd to assist

By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT
Frank Vogel is not a bad coach, but this situation has the potential to be a dumpster fire if things start to go sideways. It’s certainly not going to inspire Lakers fans, and it may not inspire key Lakers’ players, either.

Former Indiana and Orlando head coach Frank Vogel will be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, with former Bucks coach Jason Kidd as his lead assistant, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This is the situation Tyronn Lue refused to accept, a three-year contract (the same length as LeBron James‘ contract) and having his potential replacement (and a guy with a reputation for liking power struggles) next to him on the bench. Lue was the Lakers first choice but he walked away from this offer.

The Lakers wanted say over who would be an assistant after concerns about Luke Walton’s staff last season.

Vogel spent eight seasons on an NBA bench as an assistant coach, then was thrust into the big chair as the interim coach in Indiana after Larry Bird fired coach Jim O’Brien mid-season. A team that had been 10-games under .500 with O’Brien but went 20-18 the rest of the way with Vogel, making the playoffs. That got Vogel the job full time.

Vogel coached the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals twice, both times losing to LeBron James’ Heat. Vogel struggled to coach a rebuilding team in Orlando, one Steve Clifford did much better with this season.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta: “Our time is going to come”

By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
This past summer (and during the season), Rockets’ owner Tilman Fertitta’s front office made some money-saving moves that kept the team from paying the luxury tax. The most prominent of those was not bringing back Trevor Ariza and replacing him with James Ennis (who didn’t fit for Houston but has blossomed these playoffs in Philly), plus taking a flier on Carmelo Anthony. Fertitta himself said the team needed to be careful with the league’s luxury tax, which he called a horrible hindrance. The moves worked, the Rockets shed payroll and will not be taxpayers this year.

The impact of those moves on the court was felt in the six games it took the Warriors to eliminate the Rockets from the playoffs this season.

After Houston’s punch-to-the-gut loss to Golden State Friday night, Fertitta sounded fired up and said the Rockets will be back.

“I’m upset right now. They kicked our ass on our home court. They beat us by 10 points in the fourth quarter. It’s unacceptable, OK? We just have to be better. I know that we’re going to rise to the occasion and our time is going to come. You know James [Harden] is 30 years old [Note: He will be in August]. Michael [Jordan] didn’t win his first championship until 30 [Note: Actually, 28]. Hakeem [Olajuwon] didn’t win his first championship until 30 [actually 31]. I can promise you, we’re going to win some championships with James Harden, because we are not going to sit here. We will go to battle every year. We’re going to have a strong offseason, and we’re going to do whatever we need to do to be a better team. We are not going to sit on our hands, I can promise you that.”

Fertitta added this, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“I’m a fighter,” said Fertitta, who has owned the franchise for two seasons. “That’s my culture, and I think the longer that I own this team, they’re going to pick up more of my culture. We had [the Warriors]. We should have stepped on their throat the other night and cut their throat. It’s not, ‘Let’s make a few shots and win.’ It’s step on their throat and let’s take it back to Houston and end it in six. We’ll pick up a few Tilman-isms along the way in the next few years.”

That sounds good, it’s what Rockets fans wanted to hear, but actions will speak louder than words.

The Rockets don’t have much cap space to work with this summer, basically just the mid-level exception. The reason is Harden and Chris Paul are maxed out, while Clint Capela will make $16.4 million and Eric Gordon will make $14 million. Rockets GM Daryl Morey will need to get creative, and he is one of the best in the league at that. But can he spend into the tax?

There have been some Rockets fans calling for the team to move Chris Paul, who at age 34 seemed half a step slower this season. The problem is CP3 is owed about $124 million over the next three seasons (the last season a player option at $44 million you can bet now he will pick up), and not many teams would be willing to take on that salary. The Rockets might have to throw in a sweetener.

Report: Lakers to meet again with Frank Vogel after strong first interview

By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
Frank Vogel earned his shot. After eight seasons on an NBA bench as an assistant coach, he was thrust into the big chair as the interim coach in Indiana after Larry Bird led coach Jim O’Brien go mid-season. A team that had been 10-games under .500 with O’Brien in charge went 20-18 the rest of the way with Vogel, and they made the playoffs. That got Vogel the job full time.

Vogel coached the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals twice, both times losing to LeBron James‘ Heat. Now, Vogel may get the chance to coach LeBron. He interviewed for the Lakers coaching job on Friday and it went well, reports Adrian Wojnarowski and Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

Former Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers coach Frank Vogel made a strong impression in his interview with the Los Angeles Lakers and the sides are planning to talk again soon about the team’s head-coaching job, league sources told ESPN.

Remember that Vogel was a favorite of Phil Jackson and almost got the Knicks coaching job a few years back. Lakers power broker Kurt Rambis and Jackson remain close.

The Lakers are looking to replace Luke Walton, who was let go after last season when the Lakers missed the playoffs. Walton was quickly hired by the Sacramento Kings.

Vogel does not bring the star power you’d expect the Lakers to go after for their coach, but the man can coach the game (despite his struggles with a rebuilding and awkward Orlando roster). Give him enough talent and the team will win and should defend well.

Getting Vogel — or whoever is hired as coach — enough talent and a roster that meshes together is the bigger challenge for the Lakers this summer.

Kyrie Irving is rumored to have talked about joining Lakers with LeBron James

By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
The Lakers need a win right now. Only 35-40 fans showed up to protest the team outside Staples Center on Friday, but still, the fact that Lakers fans are showing up and chanting about how they want team legend Kurt Rambis out as a power broker speaks to just how much of a dumpster fire things have been for Los Angeles.

Landing Kyrie Irving as a free agent would be a win.

It’s probably the best realistic scenario for them this summer, and while 20 months ago this idea would have been laughable the idea if Irving and LeBron James teaming up in Los Angeles is something Irving has at least discussed, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who has covered both players (hat tip Hoops Hype).

“But as time passes here and as the possibility exists that Jason Kidd could be hired as the Lakers coach, I think the possibility of Kyrie and LeBron reuniting — that door, which was deadbolted, has been un-deadbolted and has now been cracked open … It might even be opening more by the day. And I say that just because I think it’s on Kyrie’s radar, it’s on Kyrie’s board. He has had discussions with people about playing for the Lakers.”

A few things to unpack here.

While Rob Pelinka and the Lakers were impressed with Kidd in an interview, sources say he remains a long shot to be hired as the head coach (the Lakers wanted to force him upon Tyronn Lue as an assistant, one of the reasons Lue got up from the table and walked away). Irving and LeBron both respect Kidd, but that alone is not reason to hire a coach.

That Irving has “had discussions” with his camp (or whomever) about this is a step down that road, it’s a long way from happening. Irving will have plenty of options, from New York to Boston (still, despite how fans feel about him right now) to Los Angeles. Irving, despite his playoff woes, is coming off maybe his best regular season and will be an All-NBA selection (second team is my guess), he is still one of the best guards in the game.

Also, do you want to project and predict what’s in the mind of Mr. Flat Earth?

A lot of things can — and will — happen before July 1.

Still, for a Lakers team that is not going to land the biggest name free agents this summer — Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Kawhi Leonard are all not leaning Lakers — landing Irving would be the win they need.

Chris Paul chased Stephen Curry off court Thursday, Curry made him pay Friday

By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2019, 11:06 AM EDT
Chris Paul played a little gamesmanship with Stephen Curry on Thursday.

Curry didn’t forget Friday. Don’t make Curry angry, you wouldn’t like him when he’s angry.

Curry dropped 33 on the Rockets in the second half Friday night, pick-and-rolling Houston right out of the playoffs. Coming off the court, Curry was thinking about what CP3 had done the night before. Marcus Thompson II had the story at The Athletic.

Draymond Green stood outside the visiting locker room at the Toyota Center, greeting teammates as they came in. When Stephen Curry made his way through the crowd, he looked straight at Green — before they slapped hands and bumped chests — and screamed, “Kick me off the court again, boy!”…

On the eve of Friday’s Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals, Curry wanted to get some shots up at the Toyota Center. The Warriors’ do-it-all manager, Eric Housen, booked the court from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. so Curry could work on his shot. Somehow, Rockets’ guard Chris Paul got wind. He decided to go to the Toyota Center to get shots up, nixing Curry’s reservations. The Warriors’ point guard offered to stick to half a court, but Paul wasn’t having it. Curry was kicked off the Toyota Center court.

Hence: “Kick me off the court again, boy!” And Green replied to Curry’s taunt by screaming, “Kick him off! Kick him off!”

Not that Curry needed more motivation, but like all the greats they will turn slights into fuel for the fire, and when Curry’s fire got lit on Friday the Rockets got burned.

Note to Denver and Portland: If Curry wants to get up some shots in the arena, let him.