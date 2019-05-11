Getty Images

Kyrie Irving is rumored to have talked about joining Lakers with LeBron James

May 11, 2019
The Lakers need a win right now. Only 35-40 fans showed up to protest the team outside Staples Center on Friday, but still, the fact that Lakers fans are showing up and chanting about how they want team legend Kurt Rambis out as a power broker speaks to just how much of a dumpster fire things have been for Los Angeles.

Landing Kyrie Irving as a free agent would be a win.

It’s probably the best realistic scenario for them this summer, and while 20 months ago this idea would have been laughable the idea if Irving and LeBron James teaming up in Los Angeles is something Irving has at least discussed, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who has covered both players (hat tip Hoops Hype).

“But as time passes here and as the possibility exists that Jason Kidd could be hired as the Lakers coach, I think the possibility of Kyrie and LeBron reuniting — that door, which was deadbolted, has been un-deadbolted and has now been cracked open … It might even be opening more by the day. And I say that just because I think it’s on Kyrie’s radar, it’s on Kyrie’s board. He has had discussions with people about playing for the Lakers.”

A few things to unpack here.

While Rob Pelinka and the Lakers were impressed with Kidd in an interview, sources say he remains a long shot to be hired as the head coach (the Lakers wanted to force him upon Tyronn Lue as an assistant, one of the reasons Lue got up from the table and walked away). Irving and LeBron both respect Kidd, but that alone is not reason to hire a coach.

That Irving has “had discussions” with his camp (or whomever) about this is a step down that road, it’s a long way from happening. Irving will have plenty of options, from New York to Boston (still, despite how fans feel about him right now) to Los Angeles. Irving, despite his playoff woes, is coming off maybe his best regular season and will be an All-NBA selection (second team is my guess), he is still one of the best guards in the game.

Also, do you want to project and predict what’s in the mind of Mr. Flat Earth?

A lot of things can — and will — happen before July 1.

Still, for a Lakers team that is not going to land the biggest name free agents this summer — Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Kawhi Leonard are all not leaning Lakers — landing Irving would be the win they need.

Chris Paul chased Stephen Curry off court Thursday, Curry made him pay Friday

May 11, 2019
Chris Paul played a little gamesmanship with Stephen Curry on Thursday.

Curry didn’t forget Friday. Don’t make Curry angry, you wouldn’t like him when he’s angry.

Curry dropped 33 on the Rockets in the second half Friday night, pick-and-rolling Houston right out of the playoffs. Coming off the court, Curry was thinking about what CP3 had done the night before. Marcus Thompson II had the story at The Athletic.

Draymond Green stood outside the visiting locker room at the Toyota Center, greeting teammates as they came in. When Stephen Curry made his way through the crowd, he looked straight at Green — before they slapped hands and bumped chests — and screamed, “Kick me off the court again, boy!”…

On the eve of Friday’s Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals, Curry wanted to get some shots up at the Toyota Center. The Warriors’ do-it-all manager, Eric Housen, booked the court from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. so Curry could work on his shot. Somehow, Rockets’ guard Chris Paul got wind. He decided to go to the Toyota Center to get shots up, nixing Curry’s reservations. The Warriors’ point guard offered to stick to half a court, but Paul wasn’t having it. Curry was kicked off the Toyota Center court.

Hence: “Kick me off the court again, boy!” And Green replied to Curry’s taunt by screaming, “Kick him off! Kick him off!”

Not that Curry needed more motivation, but like all the greats they will turn slights into fuel for the fire, and when Curry’s fire got lit on Friday the Rockets got burned.

Note to Denver and Portland: If Curry wants to get up some shots in the arena, let him.

Tony Parker on retiring this summer: ‘It’s 50-50. I haven’t made my decision yet.’

May 11, 2019
Tony Parker can still play the game at a high level. Last season, coming off the bench for the Hornets for 56 games, he averaged 9.5 points and 3.7 assists, giving Kemba Walker some needed rest.

The question for Parker, at age 36, is does he want to go through what it takes to get his body right for another season? Parker is not sure. Here is what he said on the French television broadcast “C’a Vous”, via BeBasket, with a hat tip to EuroHoops:

“It’s 50-50. I haven’t made my decision yet. I told the club that I will give them an answer in June. I really hesitate. I have nothing to prove. I want to spend time with my family. And there’s another part of me that wants to make one last season. There will be an NBA game in France, in Paris. It will be a beautiful event.”

The Charlotte Hornets will play the Milwaukee Bucks in Paris on Jan. 20. For these international games (preseason or regular season) the NBA tries to send teams with players from the host nation. The Hornets are going because Parker and Nicolas Batum are on the roster.

Whenever Parker does retire, his next stop will be the Hall of Fame. He is a four-time NBA champion as part of the Spurs dynasty, a Finals MVP from 2007, a four-time All-NBA player and a six-time All-Star. Internationally, he led France to a EuroBasket title in 2013, the first ever for the nation, and Parker was named MVP of that tournament.

Stephen Curry scores 33 in second half as Warriors eliminate Rockets

May 11, 2019
For the second year in a row, the Golden State ended Houston’s playoff dreams on the Rockets’ home court.

Except this one is going to hurt the Rockets more, this is the year where the breaks went their way. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson limped into Game 1, Kevin Durant could not play Game 6, DeMarcus Cousins was in a suit the entire series. The Rockets were at full strength and had their chances.

Yet for the fourth time in five years, Golden State eliminated the Rockets from the playoffs.

“This one is going to leave a mark. This one hurts,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said.

This time the Warriors did it despite Stephen Curry scoring zero first-half points.

Yet the game was tied at the half anyway, and in the second half Curry dropped 33 as the Warriors pick-and-rolled the Rockets to death — the Warriors ran the Curry/Draymond Green pick-and-roll 10 times in the fourth quarter and scored 19 points on the play. Houston had no answers. The Rockets would trap Curry, he would find a rolling Green, and it was all downhill from there for the Warriors. Golden State made plays down the stretch as champions do, including Klay Thompson who finished with 27 points and hit 7 threes.

Golden State won Game 6 118-113 to take the series 4-2.

The Warriors will face the winner of Denver and Portland — they play in a Game 7 Sunday — starting Tuesday night in Oakland.

That is series the Warriors should get Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins back during.

The Rockets had their chance in the first half, when Curry was scoreless. Yet it was the strong play of the Golden State bench that kept the Warriors close, combined with 21 points from Klay Thompson in the half (he finished with 27 including 7 threes).

Curry came alive in the second half and was 9-of-15 including 4-of-9 from three.

Down the stretch, the Rockets did what they could defensively to keep Curry from beating them, but that just opened the door for everyone else.

Also for the Warriors, Andre Iguodala once again turned back the hands of time and played a strong game, especially defending James Harden, who still had 35 points on the night.

James Harden played well, scored 35 (he led the last three games in scoring), but could not take over the game and his teammates did not respond the way Curry’s did. The Rockets have some off-season soul searching to do about their roster and style of play, and what it will take to win a title in future years. It’s a difficult question that could lead to difficult choices.

The Warriors will have a difficult summer, too, but theirs will not start for a while longer.

Report: DeMarcus Cousins could return during Western Conference Finals

May 11, 2019
The Golden State Warriors should get Kevin Durant back sometime in the next couple of weeks, at some point during the Western Conference Finals.

It looks like they may also get DeMarcus Cousins back.

Reports had been trickling in of his progress in rehab from a torn quadriceps muscle in Game 2 of the first round against the Clippers. Those reports were not wrong, and Marc Stein of The New York Times broke the news.

This playoff run is why DeMarcus Cousins came to Golden State in the first place (well, that and he wasn’t getting other offers coming off a torn Achilles). Cousins had never been to the playoffs before and wanted to be part of a playoff team poised to go far, to earn himself a ring to add to his resume, to burnish his reputation, and all of that will help him land bigger free agent offers next summer. Cousins has put in the work to get back.

“For me, my goal is I ain’t planning on sitting,” Cousins told The Undefeated at ESPN.

Cousins could play a key role if he is back the next round, the Warriors could use his big body and strength against Denver’s Nikola Jokic or Portland’s Enes Kanter. In the Finals, there are undoubtedly good matchups for Cousins at the five, depending on which team comes out of the East (and that the Warriors make it through).

Things are breaking the Warriors way. Just what the rest of the league needed to hear.