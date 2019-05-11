Kyrie Irving is rumored to have talked about joining Lakers with LeBron James

The Lakers need a win right now. Only 35-40 fans showed up to protest the team outside Staples Center on Friday, but still, the fact that Lakers fans are showing up and chanting about how they want team legend Kurt Rambis out as a power broker speaks to just how much of a dumpster fire things have been for Los Angeles.

Landing Kyrie Irving as a free agent would be a win.

It’s probably the best realistic scenario for them this summer, and while 20 months ago this idea would have been laughable the idea if Irving and LeBron James teaming up in Los Angeles is something Irving has at least discussed, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who has covered both players (hat tip Hoops Hype).

“But as time passes here and as the possibility exists that Jason Kidd could be hired as the Lakers coach, I think the possibility of Kyrie and LeBron reuniting — that door, which was deadbolted, has been un-deadbolted and has now been cracked open … It might even be opening more by the day. And I say that just because I think it’s on Kyrie’s radar, it’s on Kyrie’s board. He has had discussions with people about playing for the Lakers.”

A few things to unpack here.

While Rob Pelinka and the Lakers were impressed with Kidd in an interview, sources say he remains a long shot to be hired as the head coach (the Lakers wanted to force him upon Tyronn Lue as an assistant, one of the reasons Lue got up from the table and walked away). Irving and LeBron both respect Kidd, but that alone is not reason to hire a coach.

That Irving has “had discussions” with his camp (or whomever) about this is a step down that road, it’s a long way from happening. Irving will have plenty of options, from New York to Boston (still, despite how fans feel about him right now) to Los Angeles. Irving, despite his playoff woes, is coming off maybe his best regular season and will be an All-NBA selection (second team is my guess), he is still one of the best guards in the game.

Also, do you want to project and predict what’s in the mind of Mr. Flat Earth?

A lot of things can — and will — happen before July 1.

Still, for a Lakers team that is not going to land the biggest name free agents this summer — Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Kawhi Leonard are all not leaning Lakers — landing Irving would be the win they need.