Chris Paul chased Stephen Curry off court Thursday, Curry made him pay Friday

Chris Paul played a little gamesmanship with Stephen Curry on Thursday.
Curry didn’t forget Friday. Don’t make Curry angry, you wouldn’t like him when he’s angry.
Curry dropped 33 on the Rockets in the second half Friday night, pick-and-rolling Houston right out of the playoffs. Coming off the court, Curry was thinking about what CP3 had done the night before. Marcus Thompson II had the story at The Athletic.
Draymond Green stood outside the visiting locker room at the Toyota Center, greeting teammates as they came in. When Stephen Curry made his way through the crowd, he looked straight at Green — before they slapped hands and bumped chests — and screamed, “Kick me off the court again, boy!”…
On the eve of Friday’s Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals, Curry wanted to get some shots up at the Toyota Center. The Warriors’ do-it-all manager, Eric Housen, booked the court from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. so Curry could work on his shot. Somehow, Rockets’ guard Chris Paul got wind. He decided to go to the Toyota Center to get shots up, nixing Curry’s reservations. The Warriors’ point guard offered to stick to half a court, but Paul wasn’t having it. Curry was kicked off the Toyota Center court.
Hence: “Kick me off the court again, boy!” And Green replied to Curry’s taunt by screaming, “Kick him off! Kick him off!”
Not that Curry needed more motivation, but like all the greats they will turn slights into fuel for the fire, and when Curry’s fire got lit on Friday the Rockets got burned.
Note to Denver and Portland: If Curry wants to get up some shots in the arena, let him.