Seth Curry calls Nuggets 'sassy,' 'front-runners' after skirmish (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 10, 2019, 11:06 AM EDT
Late in the Trail Blazers’ Game 6 win over the Nuggets yesterday, Seth Curry and Will Barton pushed each other then got in each other’s faces. Those two, Zach Collins and Torrey Craig all received technical fouls.

Curry, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

“He waited for a few people to get in between us, and when a few people were in between us, he put his finger in my eye,” Curry said of Barton. “You know what I’m saying. I can’t allow people to put their fingers in my eye.

“That’s real sassy. They got a few sassy dudes over there. Front-runners. And we can’t allow that.”

These teams are getting tired of each other – just in time for Game 7, which should make that even more fun.

Report: Anthony Davis resolute in wanting trade from Pelicans

By Dan FeldmanMay 10, 2019, 12:02 PM EDT
New Pelicans vice president David Griffin talked very optimistically about keeping Anthony Davis in New Orleans despite the star’s trade request. The former Cavaliers general manager touted his relationship with agent Rich Paul, who represents Davis and several players Griffin signed in Cleveland – most prominently LeBron James, but also Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith. Griffin even cleverly paved the path for Davis to return after his “That’s All Folks!” shirt further alienated Pelicans fans.

But Griffin’s effort has apparently gone for naught.

Fletcher Mackel of WDSU:

Griffin still wants and could get an in-person meeting with Davis. Perhaps, that will change Davis’ mind. But it seems very unlikely.

Soon after the lottery, the Davis sweepstakes will likely kick back into high gear. Establishing a draft order will solidify trade offers, but it sounds as if Griffin wants more than picks. He said the goal is remaining competitive around Jrue Holiday, even without Davis.

The Celtics – who have loomed over the Davis saga – can make a compelling offer. But will they offer as many assets for Davis only one year ahead of his unrestricted free agency if Kyrie Irving is leaving this summer? It’s a huge question that opens the door for other teams.

Once Griffin finishes his longshot bid to convince Davis to stay.

It seems that time is nearing.

Warriors core needs to follow old blueprint to advance past Rockets

By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2019, 9:40 AM EDT
There was something familiar, almost nostalgic, about the Warriors’ offense in the fourth quarter Wednesday night, after Kevin Durant limped off the court with a frightening-looking non-contact leg injury.

Stephen Curry had the ball in his hands, running some pick-and-roll out high and using his gravity — the fear of his shot — to pull defenders to him and stretch out the defense. Behind that players were cutting, setting back screens, there was a whir of constant movement and energy. The floor opened up, the ball flew around, guys were getting and hitting shots, including Curry, who had 12 points and was 2-of-3 from three in the fourth quarter.

Golden State looked more like the 2015-16 version of themselves — the pre-Durant version that was every fan’s second favorite team to watch because of the style and joy with which they played.

That blueprint of success still hung on the walls in Oracle — and it worked, the Warriors won a tight game down the stretch Wednesday, beating the Rockets 104-99 to take a 3-2 series lead.

Now they need to win one of their next two games without Durant — who will be re-evaluated in a week due to a right calf strain — to advance to the Western Conference Finals. It will mean a bigger burden for the Warriors core four from the previous era — Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala — but blueprint on how to do that is still ingrained in this Warriors team.

“I think we obviously turn to Steph to generate most of our offense down the stretch,” coach Steve Kerr said. “It’s not like we’ve gone completely away from that over the years. It’s just that with Kevin we have the ultimate weapon. So we’ve sort of mixed in different styles and different offensive starting points for our team over the last few years. We’ve had different rotations. We’ve had different ways to attack.

“But the one good thing here is that we do have experience from before Kevin was here with Steph, Klay, Draymond, Andre, Shaun, our core guys. So we’ve been successful. That’s not to say it’s the same. That was a few years ago. But we’re comfortable that we can be successful with that group.”

Kevin Durant has been the best player in these playoffs, cementing his status as the best player in the world right now. The two-time Finals MVP had averaged 34.2 points per game on 51.3 percent shooting overall in the playoffs, but since his “I’m Kevin Durant, you know who I am” pronouncement he has been an unstoppable force averaging 36.9 points per game while shooting 41.9 from three, not to mention the 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists a night.

For the Rockets, Durant being out feels like a reversal of fortune from a season ago when Houston was up 3-2 on these Warriors in the Western Conference Finals and Chris Paul went out with a hamstring injury. The Warriors won the final two games of that series and went on to win an NBA title. These Rockets are going to come out with a level of desperation in Game 6 Friday night, not only to keep their season alive but also sensing an opportunity.

However, those Rockets will now need to play defense against a different-looking Warriors team and style. They struggled to do that in the fourth quarter of Game 5, the Warriors put up 32 points and got plenty of clean looks. With a couple days to watch film and adjust, will the Rockets be ready?

Because we know Golden State will be ready — this team has shown it plays its best when challenged. When backed into a corner.

The Warriors core — Curry, Thompson, Green, and Iguodala — are not as young as they were back in 2015, and they do not have the same depth around them, but they also do not have to sustain that 2015 level for an entire playoff run. They need to beat the Rockets in one of the next two games, then starting next Tuesday hold their own against either Denver or Portland. Within a couple of weeks, Durant should be back.

Green yelled “we don’t need you” at Durant during a very-public argument earlier this season.

That’s not true — to win a title this season, they will need him.

However, they can survive for two weeks and advance without him.

“The one thing I think everybody understood and understands as a whole is not one person is going to fill that role,” Green said. “We’re going to have to collectively do that. I think down the stretch, Jonas [Jerebko] hit a big three, I was able to hit a three, Klay hit a three. We really used each other.

“We really have to rely on each other to search and find great shots. We did that down the stretch. That was the difference in the game for us.”

It needs to be the difference in Games 6 and (potentially) 7. Kevon Looney came up big with Durant out, and he likely gets the call as the starter. Shaun Livingston has struggled this series but needs to find the fountain of youth for a couple of games. Iguodala needs to fight through and handle a heavier minutes load than he or Kerr would prefer.

But the Warriors know what is needed. They have the blueprint.

“[Durant has] been phenomenal. So it’s obviously a huge loss,” Kerr said. “But our team has a lot of confidence. They trust each other. They’ve won championships together. So we come out and we give it our best shot, and we try to mix and match some lineups and find some minutes and some contributions where we haven’t had them so far in this series. Guys will get opportunities who haven’t had an opportunity yet. It’ll be a little different.

“But no reason why we can’t go get a win.”

PBT Podcast: Making the NBA from outside the draft, the Pro Basketball Combine

By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Watch the Game 7 coming up Sunday between Portland and Denver and you will see a few players — Seth Curry for the Blazers, Torrey Craig for Denver in particular — contributing for their teams, guys who were not highly sought after lottery picks. They weren’t drafted at all.

How does a guy like that get noticed? How does a player not drafted in the first 45 (if at all) get the attention of a team, make a Summer League or G-League roster?

Enter Jake Kelfer and his Professional Basketball Combine, an event in Southern California later this month where players not at the NBA’s Draft Combine or G-League Elite Camp get a chance to impress in workouts and other combine events. Kelfer joins me to talk about the Professional Basketball Combine, its success — players such as Antonio Blakeney and Charles Cooke have come through it, nine players have landed two-way contracts, and 23 guys have picked up Summer League invites out of the PBC — and what it takes to get paid to play basketball for the guys not destined for the NBA lottery.

Joel Embiid falls down a lot because his doctors told him to

By Dane DelgadoMay 10, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
People usually collectively hold their breath when Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid falls to the ground. It seems to happen quite a bit, and over the course of NBA history many players have tried to actually stop the amount of times they hit the floor.

When Damian Lillard was a rookie, he kept crashing into the fans sitting on the baseline so much I was worried about his overall ability to stay healthy. That eventually got curbed by training and the coaching staff, and now Lillard doesn’t find the hardwood so much.

But apparently Embiid is actually trying to hit the floor.

According to a great feature by ESPN’s Chris Herring, Embiid found out that it was better for him to hit the floor and spread the impact out over his entire body rather than try to catch himself and potentially injure one of his lower extremities.

Via ESPN:

At the team’s practice facility in Camden, New Jersey, just seconds before he vanishes from sight to take a post-workout shower, Embiid smiles when asked about his frequent falls. “It was something I learned during my rehab when I was going through the foot injury, when I was trying to find ways to limit the impact on my body in 2014,” he says. “I was told that every time I feel like I’m in a situation where it’s going to be some type of extreme [weight] on my leg, I’ve got to dive or just roll onto the floor. So that’s why I do it.”

“I know there are fans that are always thinking, ‘No!’ each time I fall, but that’s why I do it,” Embiid says with a brief grin before heading for the showers. “The specialists for my foot told me to do it.”

This seems pretty reasonable from a science perspective, and like a lot of things in the NBA these days the right choice actually appears counterintuitive to your naked eye (and your common sense).

The Sixers bet big on Embiid in 2017 by giving him a massive 5-year, $147.7 million contract. Tantamount to Philadelphia success is Embiid’s health, and it looks like he and his doctors have a plan for that moving forward.