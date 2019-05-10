Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Report: Lakers to interview former Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff

By Dan FeldmanMay 10, 2019, 2:11 PM EDT
Luke Walton won just 40% of his games coaching the Lakers then immediately got hired by the Kings – a historically poor record for a coach landing on his feet.

The Lakers are giving J.B. Bickerstaff a chance to undercut Walton’s mark. Bickerstaff won just 33% of his games with the Grizzlies before they fired him last month, but the Lakers will still interview him.

Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times:

Bickerstaff is scheduled to meet with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, general manager Rob Pelinka, co-owners Joey Buss and Jesse Buss, president of business operations Tim Harris, director of special projects Linda Rambis and senior advisor Kurt Rambis.

Bickerstaff joins Jason Kidd, Juwan Howard, Lionel Hollins, Frank Vogel and Mike Woodson as known candidates for the Lakers once Tyronn Lue bailed. In previous head-coaching jobs, Bickerstaff, Hollins, Vogel and Woodson have leaned toward old-school styles. The Lakers definitely have a type.

That includes favoring people with ties to the organization. Bickerstaff’s father, Bernie Bickerstaff, was previously a Lakers assistant coach. In fact, Bernie Bickerstaff’s 4-1 record as interim coach between Mike Brown and Mike D’Antoni in 2012 gives him the best win percentage in franchise history, ahead of Pat Riley. Though J.B. Bickerstaff has worked to make his own name for himself, his familial connection probably matters to the Lakers.

J.B. Bickerstaff’s year-and-a-half tenure in Memphis was largely forgettable. Mike Conley and Marc Gasol are aging, and it showed. The roster wasn’t good enough to win much, so it didn’t win much. The Grizzlies generally played hard, and Bickerstaff frequently had to acclimate an ever-changing cast of players. But the coach didn’t exactly distinguish himself.

But he apparently did enough to get an interview with the NBA’s most prominent franchise.

Jazz GM Dennis Lindsey on Mike Conley-Ricky Rubio trade talks with Grizzlies: ‘A team leaked something, and it was unethical’

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
By Dan FeldmanMay 10, 2019, 3:11 PM EDT
The Grizzles and Jazz reportedly discussed a trade built around Mike Conley and Ricky Rubio before the trade deadline.

Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey is upset we know about that.

Lindsey, via Jody Genessy of the Deseret News:

“Unfortunately,” Lindsey said, “a team leaked something and it was unethical.”

The Jazz are notoriously secretive, which is their prerogative. But “unethical” is a loaded charge.

This could affect future negotiations between Utah and Memphis

The Grizzlies have since revamped their front office, promoting Jason Wexler and Zach Kleiman. But many executives in place during the trade deadline – including former general manager Chris Wallace (and Wexler and Kleiman, for that matter) – remain in the organization.

The Jazz could still use a point guard, especially with Rubio entering free agency. Will knowing Utah tried to trade him make Rubio less likely to re-sign? Will the Jazz still try to acquire Conley? The situation could be tough after trust was broken.

Report: Bucks’ willingness to pay luxury tax next season depends on this year’s playoffs

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 10, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
The Bucks have been the NBA’s best team throughout the season.

They won 60 games in the regular season. They swept the Pistons in the first round. They just won four straight to beat the Celtics, 4-1.

But money threatens to prevent Milwaukee from rolling this momentum into next year.

Four key Bucks – Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Malcolm Brogdon and Nikola Mirotic – will be free agents this summer. Keeping all four could push Milwaukee into the luxury tax, a rare expenditure for the small-market franchise. The Bucks have paid the tax only once, the first year it was assessed, 2003.

Would Milwaukee really pay the tax to keep this team intact?

Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

That is something ownership is willing to do, sources say, depending on how far the team goes this season.

This is a misguided outlook. The Bucks’ willingness to pay the tax next season should be based only on whether that extra spending would produce sufficient rewards next season.

Of course, the best indication of Milwaukee’s ceiling next season is probably this postseason. It’s just important to assess with a forward-looking, not backward-looking, approach.

And maybe the Bucks are. Their internal process could easily get twisted as it leaks to the public.

The important thing is their willingness to pay the tax. A conference finals appearance certainly bodes well in that regard.

Milwaukee projects to be about $54 million below the tax line before considering those four starter-level free agents. It’s unlikely the Bucks can keep all four for that little. Middleton, an All-Star this year, could get more than $30 million himself.

With full Bird Rights for Middleton, Brogdon and Mirotic, Milwaukee can re-sign them for any amount up to the max. The only cost is real dollars, which would be multiplied as the team enters the tax.

But it gets tricky with Lopez. To give him a starting salary above $4,058,400, the Bucks would have to clear cap space (highly unlikely) or use a mid-level exception. The non-taxpayer mid-level exception projects to be about $9 million, and the taxpayer mid-level exception projects to be about $6 million. However, using the higher mid-level exception would hard cap Milwaukee at a projected team salary of about $138 million.

Based on their current roster, a $30 million salary for Middleton, a $12 million salary for Brogdon (whose market could be depressed by his restricted status), a $9 million salary for Mirotic and the non-taxpayer mid-level exception would put the Bucks right near the hard cap. And those salaries are conservative estimates.

At least salary-cap rules won’t stop Milwaukee from paying Middleton, Brogdon and Mirotic more. Lopez comes with different constraints.

There’s no guarantee Lopez would settle for a starting salary of just $9 million. He has been so valuable as a stretch five and paint protector. He could get far bigger offers, though maybe not a better fit.

The Bucks could also unload Tony Snell ($11,592,857) and Ersan Ilyasova ($7 million) to create more flexibility. However, Milwaukee already has two outgoing future first-round picks and will be limited trading another.

It’s incumbent on the Bucks to solve these dilemmas, not just to maintain an excellent team but to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy as he approaches his super-max-extension decision. Paying the luxury tax could go a long way.

Report: Anthony Davis resolute in wanting trade from Pelicans

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 10, 2019, 12:02 PM EDT
New Pelicans vice president David Griffin talked very optimistically about keeping Anthony Davis in New Orleans despite the star’s trade request. The former Cavaliers general manager touted his relationship with agent Rich Paul, who represents Davis and several players Griffin signed in Cleveland – most prominently LeBron James, but also Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith. Griffin even cleverly paved the path for Davis to return after his “That’s All Folks!” shirt further alienated Pelicans fans.

But Griffin’s effort has apparently gone for naught.

Fletcher Mackel of WDSU:

Griffin still wants and could get an in-person meeting with Davis. Perhaps, that will change Davis’ mind. But it seems very unlikely.

Soon after the lottery, the Davis sweepstakes will likely kick back into high gear. Establishing a draft order will solidify trade offers, but it sounds as if Griffin wants more than picks. He said the goal is remaining competitive around Jrue Holiday, even without Davis.

The Celtics – who have loomed over the Davis saga – can make a compelling offer. But will they offer as many assets for Davis only one year ahead of his unrestricted free agency if Kyrie Irving is leaving this summer? It’s a huge question that opens the door for other teams.

Once Griffin finishes his longshot bid to convince Davis to stay.

It seems that time is nearing.

Seth Curry calls Nuggets ‘sassy,’ ‘front-runners’ after skirmish (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 10, 2019, 11:06 AM EDT
Late in the Trail Blazers’ Game 6 win over the Nuggets yesterday, Seth Curry and Will Barton pushed each other then got in each other’s faces. Those two, Zach Collins and Torrey Craig all received technical fouls.

Curry, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

“He waited for a few people to get in between us, and when a few people were in between us, he put his finger in my eye,” Curry said of Barton. “You know what I’m saying. I can’t allow people to put their fingers in my eye.

“That’s real sassy. They got a few sassy dudes over there. Front-runners. And we can’t allow that.”

These teams are getting tired of each other – just in time for Game 7, which should make that even more fun.