Report: Anthony Davis “wouldn’t completely rule out” staying in Boston without Kyrie

This isn’t a surprise. David Griffin — the new Grand Poobah in New Orleans — made a very public play about trying to keep Davis in a Pelicans’ uniform, but that was always mostly about perception (both with fans and other agents/players about how the organization is different now). He was always going to have to deal Davis.
Talk in Boston about Davis has picked up in the wake of their disappointingly early exit from the playoffs. The Celtics were always seen as the team with the right mix of good young players, draft picks, and a veteran or two that New Orleans would want in a trade.
However, what if Kyrie Irving leaves? That would be just fine with Celtics fans after his playoff struggles, but the plan was always to pair Irving and Davis. If Irving bolts for New York or Los Angeles or wherever, should Boston still make the trade? Could they keep Davis past the summer of 2020, when he is a free agent? David Aldridge of The Athletic has an update on that front:
I’ve heard that Davis wouldn’t completely rule out staying with the Celtics without Irving, but the odds of him re-upping in that scenario are significantly lower.
That’s the smart approach from Davis, the one Paul George took in Oklahoma City (and maybe Kawhi Leonard took in Toronto) — don’t decide before the first game what you’re going to do the next July. Let it play out.
That said, if Boston has to send Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum out to New Orleans to make the trade work, what does this team look like? Davis has already done the “me against the world” thing in New Orleans, he wants to be on a better team now.
There is still so much up in the air that predicting draft night trades and July moves are impossible. This much we know, however: Danny Ainge has a lot of work to do in Boston.
MILWAUKEE (AP) Bucks center Pau Gasol will miss the rest of the NBA playoffs after surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left foot.
The Bucks said Friday that the surgery done a day earlier was successful and Gasol is expected to make a full recovery.
The 38-year-old Spaniard was signed by the Bucks on March 3 after he reached a buyout agreement with the San Antonio Spurs. The two-time NBA champion and six-time All-Star averaged 4.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 12.2 minutes in 27 games for the Spurs this season, his 18th in the NBA. He averaged 10.1 minutes in three games for the Bucks, all during the regular season.
Gasol is one of four players with over 20,000 points, 11,000 rebounds, 3,500 assists and 1,500 blocks in his career, along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. The 7-footer helped the Lakers win titles in 2009 and 2010.
Will Barton reportedly irate about Seth Curry’s comment, amused by Evan Turner flipping off Nuggets
Update: Apparently, Evan Turner copped to flipping off the Nuggets, but says he was provoked.
Jason Quick of The Athletic:
Some context: Turner’s middle finger was in response to Nuggets’ rookie Michael Porter Jr., who flipped off Portland in the closing moments of Game 5. Turner also said the Nuggets bench was “talking crazy” telling the Blazers the series was over. https://t.co/mSmr7GpkAS
“He waited for a few people to get in between us, and when a few people were in between us, he put his finger in my eye,” Curry said of Barton. “You know what I’m saying. I can’t allow people to put their fingers in my eye.
“That’s real sassy. They got a few sassy dudes over there. Front-runners. And we can’t allow that.”
Turner gestured toward Denver’s bench, but McCollum was standing between. Maybe Turner was just signaling to McCollum. On the telecast, it’s unclear whether Turner is even sticking up his middle finger:
Kiszla:
Shown a photo taken by The Denver Post of Turner giving the Nuggets that one-finger salute, guard Will Barton was amused.
Dial up the tension for Game 7 Sunday. There are enough slights here, real or imagined, to fuel both teams.
Another rumor about Kevin Durant re-signing with Warriors
But there’s a recent sense in Warriors circles that maybe he’ll think twice about joining them on this trek across the Bay Bridge, that this recent stretch of domination and fan appreciation might be the kind of thing that convinces him to – cue LeBron James’ personal motto that hasn’t exactly panned out in Laker Land – RWTW (Roll With The Winners).
At one point, Durant might have planned to sign with the Knicks. But this postseason was always going to factor. Nothing can be decided until July, and the playoffs can leave any number of final impressions.
Durant’s injury throws more variables into the equation.
How will Golden State perform without Durant? How will he feel about that? If Durant returns this season, how will he and the Warriors perform then? How will he feel about that?
Not even Durant can know these answers yet, but he’ll soon live through them. Then, and only then, he’ll make his highly anticipated decision.
Jazz GM Dennis Lindsey on Mike Conley-Ricky Rubio trade talks with Grizzlies: ‘A team leaked something, and it was unethical’
“Unfortunately,” Lindsey said, “a team leaked something and it was unethical.”
The Jazz are notoriously secretive, which is their prerogative. But “unethical” is a loaded charge.
This could affect future negotiations between Utah and Memphis
The Grizzlies have since revamped their front office, promoting Jason Wexler and Zach Kleiman. But many executives in place during the trade deadline – including former general manager Chris Wallace (and Wexler and Kleiman, for that matter) – remain in the organization.
The Jazz could still use a point guard, especially with Rubio entering free agency. Will knowing Utah tried to trade him make Rubio less likely to re-sign? Will the Jazz still try to acquire Conley? The situation could be tough after trust was broken.