Rapper 2 Chainz now part owner of Hawks G-League franchise

Rapper 2 Chainz is now part owner of the Atlanta Hawks G-League team, which was the Erie BayHawks but is moving to College Park, Georgia, and is now the College Park Skyhawks. The team will now play in the new 3,500-seat Gateway Center.
“It’s exciting and a dream come TRU to be a part of a sports team, especially one in my community,” 2 Chainz said. “Being able to give back, create opportunities for the youth, inspire and show people what you can do if you believe in yourself and work hard makes this opportunity so meaningful to me.”
2 Chainz can ball, he helped North Clayton High School win a state championship in 1993, and was a scholarship player in college at Alabama State University.
2 Chainz has played at the halftime of Hawks games and his co-branded merchandise with the team is among the best sellers in the Hawks Shop.
NBA will not rescind Joel Embiid’s third flagrant foul these playoffs
Through six games against Toronto, Philadelphia is +80 when Joel Embiid is on the court.
When Embiid is off the court, they are -97.
He means that much to the Sixers chances, which is why the idea of him being suspended for a game should scare Philly fans like it does their management.
In Game 6 Embiid picked up a flagrant for a shot to Marc Gasol‘s face. The Sixers asked that it be rescinded because it was not intentional, it was part of a battle for rebound positioning off a free throw, but the league has refused that request. The technical stands.
Ebmiid has three flagrant fouls these playoffs. One more and he is suspended for one game. Pick up a Flagrant 2 foul and he is suspended two games.
That could be real trouble for Philadelphia, but they have bigger issues at hand. The Sixers need to win Game 7 on the road in Toronto before they can worry about future suspensions.
MILWAUKEE (AP) Bucks center Pau Gasol will miss the rest of the NBA playoffs after surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left foot.
The Bucks said Friday that the surgery done a day earlier was successful and Gasol is expected to make a full recovery.
The 38-year-old Spaniard was signed by the Bucks on March 3 after he reached a buyout agreement with the San Antonio Spurs. The two-time NBA champion and six-time All-Star averaged 4.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 12.2 minutes in 27 games for the Spurs this season, his 18th in the NBA. He averaged 10.1 minutes in three games for the Bucks, all during the regular season.
Gasol is one of four players with over 20,000 points, 11,000 rebounds, 3,500 assists and 1,500 blocks in his career, along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. The 7-footer helped the Lakers win titles in 2009 and 2010.
Report: Anthony Davis “wouldn’t completely rule out” staying in Boston without Kyrie
This isn’t a surprise. David Griffin — the new Grand Poobah in New Orleans — made a very public play about trying to keep Davis in a Pelicans’ uniform, but that was always mostly about perception (both with fans and other agents/players about how the organization is different now). He was always going to have to deal Davis.
Talk in Boston about Davis has picked up in the wake of their disappointingly early exit from the playoffs. The Celtics were always seen as the team with the right mix of good young players, draft picks, and a veteran or two that New Orleans would want in a trade.
However, what if Kyrie Irving leaves? That would be just fine with Celtics fans after his playoff struggles, but the plan was always to pair Irving and Davis. If Irving bolts for New York or Los Angeles or wherever, should Boston still make the trade? Could they keep Davis past the summer of 2020, when he is a free agent? David Aldridge of The Athletic has an update on that front:
I’ve heard that Davis wouldn’t completely rule out staying with the Celtics without Irving, but the odds of him re-upping in that scenario are significantly lower.
That’s the smart approach from Davis, the one Paul George took in Oklahoma City (and maybe Kawhi Leonard took in Toronto) — don’t decide before the first game what you’re going to do the next July. Let it play out.
That said, if Boston has to send Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum out to New Orleans to make the trade work, what does this team look like? Davis has already done the “me against the world” thing in New Orleans, he wants to be on a better team now.
There is still so much up in the air that predicting draft night trades and July moves are impossible. This much we know, however: Danny Ainge has a lot of work to do in Boston.
Will Barton reportedly irate about Seth Curry’s comment, amused by Evan Turner flipping off Nuggets
Update: Apparently, Evan Turner copped to flipping off the Nuggets, but says he was provoked.
Jason Quick of The Athletic:
Some context: Turner’s middle finger was in response to Nuggets’ rookie Michael Porter Jr., who flipped off Portland in the closing moments of Game 5. Turner also said the Nuggets bench was “talking crazy” telling the Blazers the series was over. https://t.co/mSmr7GpkAS
“He waited for a few people to get in between us, and when a few people were in between us, he put his finger in my eye,” Curry said of Barton. “You know what I’m saying. I can’t allow people to put their fingers in my eye.
“That’s real sassy. They got a few sassy dudes over there. Front-runners. And we can’t allow that.”
Turner gestured toward Denver’s bench, but McCollum was standing between. Maybe Turner was just signaling to McCollum. On the telecast, it’s unclear whether Turner is even sticking up his middle finger:
Kiszla:
Shown a photo taken by The Denver Post of Turner giving the Nuggets that one-finger salute, guard Will Barton was amused.
Dial up the tension for Game 7 Sunday. There are enough slights here, real or imagined, to fuel both teams.